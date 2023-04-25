Lanner Launches Next-Gen Open RAN Appliance ECA-5540 Powered by the Intel Sapphire Rapids EE

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a leading provider of network appliances and carrier-grade edge servers, has announced the launch of its next-generation Open RAN Appliance ECA-5540. Featuring a short-depth chassis and front access IO design, the ECA-5540 is powered by the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, codenamed Sapphire Rapids EE, which is equipped with Intel vRAN boost and QAT crypto acceleration for improved virtualization performance and power efficiency."

Featuring a short-depth chassis and front access IO design, the ECA-5540 is powered by the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, codenamed Sapphire Rapids EE, which is equipped with Intel vRAN boost and QAT crypto acceleration for improved virtualization performance and power efficiency.

With the growing demand for open radio access network (Open RAN) solutions, Lanner's ECA-5540 offers a scalable, high-performance platform for telecom operators to build and deploy 5G radio access networks that are open, efficient, and secure. Specifically designed for distributed/centralized RAN deployments, the ECA-5540 supports up to 1024GB DDR5 memory, an OCP 3.0 NIC module, dual PCIe expansions and secure BMC/TPM 2.0. Lanner ECA-5540 allows telco operators to deliver the benefits of software-defined, virtualized networks services with secure, high-speed connections between Next. Generation Node B (gNB) and User Equipment (UE).

Powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel® vRAN Boost, ECA-5540 can deliver twice the capacity gains generation over generation within the same power envelope and up to an additional 20% power savings with integrated acceleration, meeting critical performance, scaling and energy efficiency requirements for network virtualization workloads.

"The launch of the ECA-5540 is a significant milestone for Lanner as we continue to drive innovation in the 5G Private Network market," said Jean Tseng, CTO at Lanner Electronics. "We are excited to collaborate with Intel on the launch of the next-generation Open RAN Appliance ECA-5540. The combination of our expertise in high-performance, high-throughput network computing hardware and Intel's powerful Sapphire Rapids EE processor provides the performance, security, and scalability needed for Open RAN deployment."

The ECA-5540 is now available for early-access testing. For more information, please visit the Lanner website at: https://www.lannerinc.com/services/leap-virtual-lab/early-access-testing-program

