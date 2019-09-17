Lanner NCA-6210 is now a Certified Intel® Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network (CDN) to Accelerate Next-Gen CDN Deployments

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics (TAIEX 6245), a global leader in SDN/NFV network appliances, today announced that Lanner NCA-6210 is verified as an Intel® Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network (CDN). The integrated and verified hardware/software solution not only simplifying and accelerating the deployments of video content delivery, but also optimizing workloads for cloud-based graphic rendering, smart city media analytics, video transcoding/streaming and immersive AR/VR experience.

Lanner NCA-6210 is verified as an Intel® Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network (CDN). The integrated and verified hardware/software solution not only simplifying and accelerating the deployments of video content delivery, but also optimizing workloads for cloud-based graphic rendering, smart city media analytics, video transcoding/streaming and immersive AR/VR experience.

The Intel Select Solutions for Visual CDN is a workload-optimized, deployment-ready reference design that allows OEMs, system integrators and communication service providers to enable end-to-end media processing and analytics to their customers in a completed offering for today's critical cloud workloads.

Lanner's NCA-6210, designed for high performance, high scalability, and full redundancy in visual cloud graphic and computing, is the first network appliance from Lanner selected for verification as an Intel Select Solution for Visual CDN. Powered by the 2nd generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory, Lanner NCA-6210 features an Intel two socket platform, 8x NIC module slots and Intel® AVX-512 instructions, Hyperscan and DPDK technologies.

Lanner and Intel have collaborated to integrate Intel® Media SDK on NCA-6210, allowing the access to Intel® Quick Sync Video hardware accelerated encoding, decoding and processing. The software and hardware integration optimize critical cloud workloads by enabling robust, high-performance video transcoding and analytics while reducing the latency for immersive media enhancement, targeting at AR/VR applications.

"As the world leader in network appliances, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of scalable, high performance network platforms based on Intel architecture," said Jeans Tseng, Vice President of Telecommunication Applications at Lanner. "The verification of Lanner's platform as an Intel Select Solution for Visual Cloud will not only shorten the development time, but also ensure customers with flexibility and cost advantages for creating agile and profitable video delivery services."

"The Intel Select Solution for Visual CDN is designed to accelerate network transformation and help communications service providers and enterprises respond to increasing networking demands more effectively," said Renu Navale, Sr. Director, Network and Custom Logic group, Intel. "The verification of Lanner's NCA-6210 as an Intel Select Solution for Visual CDN will help customers to reduce complexity and accelerate time-to-deployment of CDN solutions, while critical workloads are optimized."

About Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. www.lannerinc.com

About Intel® Select Solutions

Intel is driving the next wave of data center innovation with Intel® Select Solutions, based on Intel technologies. Intel Select Solutions are verified solutions configurations that are aimed to speed selection and deployment of data center and communications network infrastructure. The solutions are developed from deep Intel experience with industry solution providers, as well as extensive collaboration with the world's leading data center and service providers. To learn more about Intel Select Solutions for Network, please visit: https://builders.intel.com/intelselectsolutions/network

Media contact:

Brian Chen

222970@email4pr.com

+886-2-8692-6060 ext.1195

SOURCE Lanner Electronics

Related Links

http://www.lannerinc.com

