Lanner Partners with Delta To Showcase Next-gen Converged Network Platforms for Cloud Data Center at CEBIT 2018

HANNOVER, Germany, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics (TAIEX 6245), the global leading manufacturer in networking hardware solutions, is pleased to join Delta Cloud Datacenter Solution at CEBIT 2018 (Delta booth No : D 113 Hall 12) to showcase its multi-node networking platforms, covering a wide range of high-performance 2U/3U network appliances and 6U HybridTCA carrier-grade blade servers. By integrating packet processing, storage and network computing into a single platform, Lanner's networking solutions are designed to meet the challenging demands in next-generation cloud and telecom data center.

Multi-node Network Appliance NCA-6210
Lanner's NCA-6210, a high-performance appliance for network security and virtualization, is a 2U x86 rackmount network appliance built with the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor platform and C621/C627 chipset, featuring powerful network processing capability and ultra throughput for virtualization applications. The integrated 100Gbps Intel QuickAssist technology is a hardware-assisted acceleration for mission-critical data compression and encryption.

HybriadTCA Platforms HTCA-6200 & HTCA-6600
Lanner will showcase NEBS-ready, high availability/reliability platform HTCA-6200 and HTCA-6600. Built with Intel® Xeon®-grade CPU blades, network I/O blades with high-speed switching capacity and full-redundancy system design, HTCA-6000/6600 will further reinforce carrier-grade DDoS protection, Cloud RAN and Mobile Edge Computing with 24/7/365 up-time and strict reliabilities.

Advanced Network Platforms FX-3810 & FX-3420
Lanner's carrier-class FX Series offers high-performance and open compute compatibility designed to meet the demands of today's telecommunication and data center deployments. FX-3810 is a 3U rackmount network appliance built with Intel® Xeon® processor. As an Open Compute appliance, the FX-3810's 4x PCI-E*16 FH/HL and 2x PCI-E*8 FH/HL can be leveraged for enabling network capabilities intended for various applications such as A.I. computing, video transcoding, mobile edge computing, while FX-3420, a 2U rackmount network appliance built with Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor, features 2x PCI-E * 16 FH/HL+ 1 x PCIE by 8 FHHL, 16x 3.5" HDD /NVME + 2x 2.5" HDD/SSD external bays and 6x hot-swappable cooling fans. Both FX-3000 series are designed as all-purpose open compute network powerhouse.

Come visit Delta booth at D113 Hall 12 to check out Lanner's latest SDN/NFV hardware solutions during CEBIT 2018.

About Lanner
Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable network computing appliances for system integrator, service providers and application developers. www.lannerinc.com

