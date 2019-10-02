Lanner Partners with Infineon to Provide Trusted Network and IoT Computing Platforms

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics Inc, a leading manufacturer of network appliances and IoT platforms, announced today that it has joined the Infineon Security Partner Network (ISPN) to form partnership with Infineon Technologies AG, leading provider of security solutions, to offer OPTIGATM TPMs (Trusted Platform Modules) for Lanner's embedded computing and network platforms.

As a Preferred Security Partner from ISPN, Lanner helps customers secure their connected devices and applications: enhance embedded security offerings through two approaches – built onboard or module by option.

With the OPTIGA™ TPM from Infineon, Lanner can enhance its hardware-based security of its network appliances and embedded computing systems. The OPTIGA™ TPM 2.0 offered in Lanner's platforms protects the integrity and authenticity of network appliances and embedded devices. With the hardware-based security solution OPTIGA™ TPM, customer critical data is secured. In fact, Lanner even adopts industrial-grade Infineon OPTIGA™TPM to its wide-temperature solutions.

"Security remains the top concern for organizations adopting IoT technology in their mission-critical applications," said Lanner VP and GM of IoT BU, Geoffrey Egger. "As leading provider of hardware-based security solutions, Infineon provides our embedded systems with a powerful root of trust. With long-experienced and well-established customization service, Lanner helps customers accelerate their time-to-market offering by implementing turn-key components in our products. Now that Lanner is a Preferred Security Partner of Infineon, we can offer our customers with more advanced and hardware-based security."

"Our partnership with Lanner will give customers an easy way to address the need for a dedicated hardware-based trust anchor by incorporating OPTIGA™ TPM into their platforms. This advanced technology will prepare customers for the many cyberattacks encountered in the world today and in the future," said Juergen Rebel, Vice President and General Manager Embedded Security at Infineon Technologies.

Lanner is one of the major hardware solutions providers, dedicated in building highly customizable network security appliances and industrial IoT platforms. Please visit www.lannerinc.com for more detail information.

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers. Lanner provides reliable and customizable computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 900 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and China.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2018 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of €7.6 billion with about 40,100 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier.

