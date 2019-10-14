Lanner Powers Second Generation Universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE 2.0) by Verizon

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, the global leader in Whitebox Solutions for network communication, security, and NFV/SDN platforms, is powering Verizon's uCPE 2.0 program. Lanner and its eco-system partners have been working together to meet the challenging requirements based on Verizon uCPE 2.0 rollout, designed for small and medium deployments. The foundation of these platforms lies in the Intel x86 Atom (formerly Denverton) based processors with scale pre-defined for small and medium multi-core architectures supporting DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) and SRIOV for all port configurations. The modular design of these platforms aggregates LTE and WiFi connectivity to meet "Zero Touch" provisioning and the future-proof scalabilty to significantly reduce the OPEX while improving business competitiveness with scalable SD-WAN deployment.

Verizon Launches Second Generation Universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE 2.0) powered by Lanner and Intel

The joint collaboration among Verizon, Lanner, and the eco-system partners has demonstrated the paradigm shift with open platform to disaggregate VNFs from the actual hardware. This Whitebox Solution orchestration reduces expenses in hardware maintenance and facilitates the use of multiple VNF vendors on a single open platform.

"We learned from our uCPE 1.0 program that we needed very close collaboration with the hardware and software eco-system partners. We expected the community to work together to address the technical and business challenges for network transformation," said Beth Cohen, Cloud Product Technologist at Verizon. "Lanner's flexibility as well as close collaboration with the eco-system is bringing the foundation for a long lasting working relationship in these challenging network transformation." She added, "Also, we've achieved 2.5x the performance running on the Lanner platform over our previous platform."

Jeans Tseng, VP and GM of the Telecom Application Business Unit at Lanner added "Our expertise in building converged network platforms in both communications and security enables the close collaboration with Intel, and we together address the uCPE market. For over 3 years we have invested in this market segment as we have seen the challenges and turned them into an opportunity to become an industrial phenomenon for Whitebox Solutions based uCPEs. Working closely with the Verizon team and understanding their challenges allows us to meet their requirements and thus chosen as their uCPE platform provider."

Verizon is the Host Operator at this years' Layer 123's SDN NFV World Congress and both companies will be collaborating and showcasing jointly at the event in The Hague from October 14th to October 17th at the The Hague World Forum https://www.layer123.com/sdn. Successful use cases will be presented.

