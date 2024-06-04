Lanner to Accelerate AI inference at 5G Edge with Edge AI Server Powered by the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a leading provider of network appliances and carrier-grade edge servers, has announced its next-generation edge AI server, the ECA-6051, powered by the NVIDIA MGX reference architecture. Designed to accelerate AI training and inference in 5G infrastructure, the ECA-6051 is a 2U short-depth edge AI server featuring the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and support for multiple GPUs. The ECA-6051 aims to enable low-latency multi-access edge computing applications, including video transcoding, factory visual inspection, and RAN intelligent control, in private 5G networks.

To meet the increasing need for AI acceleration in 5G infrastructure, the ECA-6051 is equipped with CPU boards using an NVIDIA Grace CPU with 72 Arm Neoverse V2 cores, plus a maximum of 1,536GB DDR5 memory. Featuring a front-access, 420mm-depth short-chassis and redundant power supplies, the ECA-6051 is specifically designed for deployment in space-constrained 5G edge network locations. It accelerates the performance and minimizes the deployment time of AI-driven applications while minimizing latency caused by data transmission to centralized servers in the cloud.

Configured with up to 3 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, the modular ECA-6051 can accommodate 3 PCIe cards, including the NVIDIA L40S GPU , NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU , NVIDIA Bluefield-3 DPU , and NVIDIA ConnectX-7 network adapters. With support for multiple GPUs and DPUs, this edge AI server dramatically enhances AI and networking performance at the 5G edge, providing a scalable, high-performance platform for telecom operators to construct and deploy 5G radio access networks that are open, efficient, and secure.

"The development of the NVIDIA MGX-based edge AI server marks a significant milestone for Lanner as we strive to pioneer innovation in 5G edge computing," said Jean Tseng, CTO at Lanner Electronics. "The fusion of our expertise in scalable, interoperable, carrier-grade edge computing hardware with NVIDIA's AI ecosystem not only provides a future-proof, modular platform for upgrades but also accelerates the time-to-market for telco edge deployments while reducing TCO."

The ECA-6051 is now available for early-access testing. For more information, please visit the Lanner website at: https://www.lannerinc.com/products/edge-ai-appliance/deep-learning-inference-server/eca-6051

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers, and application developers. www.lannerinc.com

