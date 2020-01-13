Lannett Announces FDA Approval Of NDA For Branded Anesthetic Product, Cocaine Hydrochloride Nasal Solution 4%

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA), submitted under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, for Cocaine Hydrochloride (HCl) Nasal Solution 4% (40 mg/mL), the company's branded local anesthetic product.

"The FDA's approval of our Cocaine HCl product, the first NDA approval to include full clinical trials in the company's history, marks a major milestone in Lannett's 70+ years of operations," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We believe the product has the potential to be an excellent option for the labeled indication. We expect to launch the product shortly, under the brand name NUMBRINO®."

NUMBRINO® (cocaine hydrochloride) nasal solution is an ester local anesthetic indicated for the introduction of local anesthesia of the mucous membranes for diagnostic procedures and surgeries on or through the nasal cavities of adults. The 505(b)(2) NDA submission was supported by two Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter studies in several hundred patients, as well as a Phase I pharmacokinetic study.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing NUMBRINO®, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Robert Jaffe

Robert Jaffe Co., LLC

(424) 288-4098

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

Related Links

www.lannett.com

