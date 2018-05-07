Lannett Announces Fiscal 2018 Third-Quarter Financial Results

"We continue to make good progress executing on our strategic initiatives," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "During the quarter, we acquired five products from UCB and entered into three new agreements with our strategic alliance partners, which I am delighted to report have progressed and already created new revenue streams. To further build out our product offering, earlier today we announced the acquisition of a portfolio of primarily oral solution medications, comprised of 23 approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) and one pending ANDA. Moreover, we have re-aligned and added depth and expertise to the management team, resulting in improved manufacturing output and a re-invigorated marketing plan to launch our products.

"With regard to our third quarter financial results, profitability on an adjusted basis exceeded our expectations. Our financial performance reflected the discipline of lower adjusted operating expenses and a mix of positive and negative sales variances to a few of our key products.

"Looking ahead, our plan is to launch over the next several weeks, and into fiscal 2019, a number of our previously approved and recently acquired or in-licensed products. While these launches will have a marginal financial benefit to our fiscal fourth quarter performance, we expect a more substantive impact on fiscal 2019 financial results. Also, we continue to be engaged in numerous discussions with existing and new potential partners to add even more products to our portfolio that will further diversify our revenues, provide affordable alternatives for our customers, and enhance our efficiencies and bottom line."

For the fiscal 2018 third quarter, on a GAAP basis, net sales were $174.4 million compared with $165.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. During the third quarter of last year, the company recorded a $4.0 million adjustment to a settlement agreement with one of its customers, which resulted in total net sales for the prior-year period of $161.7 million. Gross profit was $67.1 million, or 38% of total net sales, compared with $72.4 million, or 45% of total net sales. Research and development (R&D) expenses of $2.7 million benefited from a cancelled order for pre-launch inventory totaling $3.8 million. This compares with R&D expenses of $8.3 million for the fiscal 2017 third quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased to $14.1 million from $17.6 million. Restructuring expenses were $1.4 million compared with $1.6 million. Following a strategic evaluation of its pipeline, the company sold rights to a pipeline product to its development partner for an upfront payment and future payments based on FDA approval and other milestones. As a result of this transaction, the company recorded a loss on sale of intangible asset of $15.5 million in the current year third quarter. In the prior-year third quarter, the company recorded acquisition and integration-related expenses of $1.3 million. Operating income was $33.3 million compared with $43.6 million. Interest expense was $22.8 million compared with $22.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The company recorded an income tax benefit of $2.3 million versus income tax expense of $7.3 million in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Lannett was $12.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $14.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2017 third quarter.

For the fiscal 2018 third reported on a Non-GAAP basis, adjusted net sales were $174.4 million compared with $165.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Adjusted gross profit was $76.7 million, or 44% of adjusted net sales, compared with $85.5 million, or 52% of adjusted net sales, for the prior-year third quarter. Adjusted R&D expenses were $2.7 million compared with $8.3 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $14.1 million compared with $17.3 million. Adjusted operating income was $59.8 million compared with $59.9 million for the prior-year third quarter. Adjusted interest expense declined to $16.2 million from $16.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Adjusted income tax expense was $13.2 million compared with $15.0 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Lannett was $30.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared with $29.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2017 third quarter.

Guidance for Fiscal 2018

Based on its current outlook, the company's fiscal 2018 full year net sales and adjusted profitability is unchanged, although individual elements of its financial guidance from February 7, 2018 have been revised, as follows.



GAAP Adjusted Net sales $685 million to $695 million, updated from $680 million to $700 million $685 million to $695 million, updated from $680 million to $700 million Gross margin % Approximately 42%, down from 42% to 43% Approximately 48%, down from 48% to 49% R&D expense $30 million to $32 million, down from $36 million to $38 million $30 million to $32 million, down from $36 million to $38 million SG&A expense $79 million to $81 million, Unchanged $71 million to $73 million, Unchanged Integration and restructuring related expense $4 million to $5 million, unchanged $ -- Loss on Sale of Intangible asset $16 million $ -- Interest expense and other $79 million to $80 million, Up from $77 million to $78 million $62 million to $63 million, Unchanged Effective tax rate Approximately 35%, down from approximately 39% Approximately 28%, up from approximately 27% Capital expenditures Approximately $50 million, changed from the range of $45 million to $55 million Approximately $50 million, changed from the range of $45 million to $55 million

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) acquisition and integration-related expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully launching and commercializing recently acquired and previously approved products, realizing enhanced efficiencies, successfully consummating transactions with new and existing alliance partners and successfully launching commercializing products included therein, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's guidance for fiscal 2018, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)





March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,016

$ 117,737 Investment securities 9,089

27,091 Accounts receivable, net 238,767

204,066 Inventories 133,290

122,604 Prepaid income taxes 16,563

16,703 Other current assets 10,045

6,592 Total current assets 521,770

494,793 Property, plant and equipment, net 267,398

243,148 Intangible assets, net 420,582

453,861 Goodwill 339,566 339,566 Deferred tax assets 18,713

52,753 Other assets 29,462

19,191 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,597,491

$ 1,603,312



LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 67,501

$ 44,720 Accrued expenses 5,832

12,499 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 9,318

4,833 Rebates payable 41,267

44,593 Royalties payable 9,540

3,015 Restructuring liability 3,328

5,431 Settlement liability -

17,000 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 66,845

60,117 Total current liabilities 203,631

192,208 Long-term debt, net 784,689

843,530 Other liabilities 2,199

6,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES 990,519

1,042,190 Commitments and contingencies







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,176,302 and 37,528,450 shares issued; 37,305,266 and 36,919,296 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively) 38

37 Additional paid-in capital 303,376

292,780 Retained earnings 317,823

277,774 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (450)

(222) Treasury stock (871,036 and 609,154 shares at March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively) (13,815)

(9,247) Total stockholders' equity 606,972

561,122 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,597,491

$ 1,603,312

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Net sales

$ 174,386

$ 165,720

$ 513,652

$ 498,223 Settlement agreement

-

(4,000)

-

(4,000) Total net sales

$ 174,386

$ 161,720

$ 513,652

$ 494,223 Cost of sales

99,036

81,553

267,503

227,527 Amortization of intangibles

8,293

7,737

23,971

24,361 Gross profit

67,057

72,430

222,178

242,335 Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

2,730

8,340

20,861

30,650 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

14,112

17,629

61,643

56,958 Acquisition and integration-related expenses

-

1,256

83

3,674 Restructuring expenses

1,421

1,568

2,983

5,332 Loss on sale of intangible asset

15,514

-

15,514

- Intangible asset impairment charges

-

-

-

88,084 Total operating expenses

33,777

28,793

101,084

184,698 Operating income

33,280

43,637

121,094

57,637 Other income (loss):















Investment income

719

1,037

4,208

3,085 Interest expense

(22,842)

(22,373)

(64,440)

(68,700) Other

(662)

(35)

2,473

(298) Total other loss

(22,785)

(21,371)

(57,759)

(65,913) Income (loss) before income tax

10,495

22,266

63,335

(8,276) Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,275)

7,337

23,286

(2,003) Net income (loss)

12,770

14,929

40,049

(6,273) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

34 Net income (loss) attributable to Lannett Company, Inc.

$ 12,770

$ 14,929

$ 40,049

$ (6,307)

















Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Lannett Company, Inc.:















Basic

$ 0.34

$ 0.41

$ 1.08

$ (0.17) Diluted

$ 0.33

$ 0.40

$ 1.05

$ (0.17)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

37,136,945

36,849,208

37,064,781

36,785,829 Diluted

38,287,005

37,752,304

38,112,193

36,785,829

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2018

Net sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Acquisition and

integration-

related

expenses Restructuring

expenses Loss on sale of

intangible asset Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income

tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interest Net income

attributable to

Lannett

Company, Inc. Diluted

earnings

per share

(g)





GAAP Reported $ 174,386 $ 99,036 $ 8,293 $ 67,057 38% $ 2,730 $ 14,112 $ - $ 1,421 15,514 $ 33,280 $ (22,785) $ 10,495 $ (2,275) $ 12,770 $ - $ 12,770 $ 0.33 Adjustments:



































Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (1,335) - 1,335

- - - - - 1,335 - 1,335 - 1,335 - 1,335

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (8,293) 8,293

- - - - - 8,293 - 8,293 - 8,293 - 8,293

Restructuring expenses (c) - - - -

- - - (1,421) - 1,421 - 1,421 - 1,421 - 1,421

Loss on sale of intangible asset (d) - - - -

- - - - (15,514) 15,514

15,514 - 15,514 - 15,514

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - - - - 6,642 6,642 - 6,642 - 6,642

Tax adjustments (f) - - - -

- - - - - - - - 15,508 (15,508) - (15,508)







































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 174,386 $ 97,701 $ - $ 76,685 44% $ 2,730 $ 14,112 $ - $ - $ - $ 59,843 $ (16,143) $ 43,700 $ 13,233 $ 30,467 $ - $ 30,467 $ 0.80







































(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan (d) To exclude a loss realized on a sale of an intangible asset (e) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (f) To exclude the impact of the revaluation of net long term deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act legislation ("2017 Tax Reform"), partially offset by the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates

(g) The weighted average share number for the three months ended March 31, 2018 is 38,287,005 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)



































Three months ended March 31, 2017

Total net

sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Acquisition and

integration-

related

expenses Restructuring

expenses Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income

tax Income tax

expense Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interest Net income

attributable to

Lannett

Company, Inc. Diluted

earnings

per share

(h)





GAAP Reported $ 161,720 $ 81,553 $ 7,737 $ 72,430 45% $ 8,340 $ 17,629 $ 1,256 $ 1,568 $ 43,637 $ (21,371) $ 22,266 $ 7,337 $ 14,929 $ - $ 14,929 $ 0.40 Adjustments:

































Settlement agreement (a) 4,000 - - 4,000

- - - - 4,000 - 4,000 - 4,000 - 4,000

Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (b) - (1,335) - 1,335

- - - - 1,335 - 1,335 - 1,335 - 1,335

Amortization of intangibles (c) - - (7,737) 7,737

- (365) - - 8,102 - 8,102 - 8,102 - 8,102

Acquisition and integration-related expenses (d) - - - -

- - (1,256) - 1,256 - 1,256 - 1,256 - 1,256

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - - (1,568) 1,568 - 1,568 - 1,568 - 1,568

Non-cash interest (f) - - - -

- - - - - 5,688 5,688 - 5,688 - 5,688

Tax adjustments (g) - - - -

- - - - - - - 7,679 (7,679) - (7,679)





































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 165,720 $ 80,218 $ - $ 85,502 52% $ 8,340 $ 17,264 $ - $ - $ 59,898 $ (15,683) $ 44,215 $ 15,016 $ 29,199 $ - $ 29,199 $ 0.77





































(a) Relates to an adjustment to a settlement agreement with a former customer (b) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (c) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (d) Relates to acquisition and integration-related expenses primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (e) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan (f) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (g) The tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates (h) The weighted average share number for the three months ended March 31, 2017 is 37,752,304 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





































Nine months ended March 31, 2018

Net

sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Acquisition and

integration-

related

expenses Restructuring

expenses Loss on sale of

intangible asset Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income

tax Income tax

expense Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interest Net income

attributable to

Lannett

Company, Inc. Diluted

earnings

per share

(j)





GAAP Reported $ 513,652 $ 267,503 $ 23,971 $ 222,178 43% $ 20,861 $ 61,643 $ 83 $ 2,983 $ 15,514 $ 121,094 $ (57,759) $ 63,335 $ 23,286 $ 40,049 $ - $ 40,049 $ 1.05 Adjustments:



































Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (4,005) - 4,005

- - - - - 4,005 - 4,005 - 4,005 - 4,005

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (23,971) 23,971

- (582) - - - 24,553 - 24,553 - 24,553 - 24,553

Acquisition and integration-related expenses (c) - - - -

- - (83) - - 83 - 83 - 83 - 83

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - - (2,983) - 2,983 - 2,983 - 2,983 - 2,983

Loss on sale of intangible asset (e) - - - -

- - - - (15,514) 15,514

15,514 - 15,514 - 15,514

Non-cash interest (f) - - - -

- - - - - - 15,656 15,656 - 15,656 - 15,656

Litigation settlement gain (g) - - - -

- - - - - - (3,500) (3,500) - (3,500) - (3,500)

Other (h) - - - -

- (7,405) - - - 7,405 - 7,405 - 7,405 - 7,405

Tax adjustments (i) - - - -

- - - - - - - - 12,978 (12,978) - (12,978)







































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 513,652 $ 263,498 $ - $ 250,154 49% $ 20,861 $ 53,656 $ - $ - $ - $ 175,637 $ (45,603) $ 130,034 $ 36,264 $ 93,770 $ - $ 93,770 $ 2.46







































(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) Relates to acquisition and integration-related expenses primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan (e) To exclude a loss realized on a sale of an intangible asset (f) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (g) To exclude a settlement gain associated with patent litigation (h) To exclude separation benefits associated with the former Chief Executive Officer as well as a reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits due to expirations in the statute of limitations, related to the KUPI acquisition (i) To exclude the impact of the revaluation of net long term deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act legislation ("2017 Tax Reform"), partially offset by the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates as well as the reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits related to the KUPI acquisition (j) The weighted average share number for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 is 38,112,193 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





































Nine months ended March 31, 2017

Total net

sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Acquisition and

integration-

related expenses Restructuring

expenses Intangible

asset

impairment

charges Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

(loss) before

income tax Income

tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interest Net income (loss)

attributable to

Lannett

Company, Inc. Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (k)





GAAP Reported $ 494,223 $227,527 $ 24,361 $ 242,335 49% $ 30,650 $ 56,958 $ 3,674 $ 5,332 $ 88,084 $ 57,637 $ (65,913) $ (8,276) $ (2,003) $ (6,273) $ 34 $ (6,307) $ (0.17) Adjustments:



































Settlement agreement (a) 4,000 - - 4,000

- - - - - 4,000 - 4,000 - 4,000 - 4,000

Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (b) - (3,075) - 3,075

- - - - - 3,075 - 3,075 - 3,075 - 3,075

Amortization of Inventory step-up (c) - (1,938) - 1,938

- - - - - 1,938 - 1,938 - 1,938 - 1,938

Amortization of intangibles (d) - - (24,361) 24,361

- (1,095) - - - 25,456 - 25,456 - 25,456 - 25,456

Acquisition and integration-related expenses (e) - - - -

- - (3,674) - - 3,674 - 3,674 - 3,674 - 3,674

Restructuring expenses (f) - - - -

- - - (5,332) - 5,332 - 5,332 - 5,332 - 5,332

Intangible assets impairment charges (g) - - - -

- - - - (88,084) 88,084 - 88,084 - 88,084 - 88,084

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - - - 15,961 15,961 - 15,961 - 15,961

Other (i) - - - -

- (715) - - - 715 - 715 - 715 - 715

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - - 49,195 (49,195) - (49,195)







































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 498,223 $ 222,514 $ - $ 275,709 55% $ 30,650 $ 55,148 $ - $ - $ - $ 189,911 $ (49,952) $ 139,959 $ 47,192 $ 92,767 $ 34 $ 92,733 $ 2.46







































(a) Relates to an adjustment to a settlement agreement with a former customer (b) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (c) Relates to amortization of a fair value step-up in inventory r elated to the acquisition of KUPI (d) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (e) Relates to acquisition and integration-related expenses primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (f) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan (g) To exclude impairment charges related to certain intangible assets acquired as part of the KUPI acquisition (h) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (i) Primarily relates to separation expenses associated with a former employee (j) The tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates (k) The weighted average share numbers for the nine months ended March 31, 2017 are 36,785,829 and 37,669,173 for the GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations, respectively





LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)











Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance













Non-GAAP





GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

















Net sales

$685 - $695

-

$685 - $695

Gross margin percentage

approx. 42%

6% (a) approx. 48%

R&D expense

$30 - $32

-

$30 - $32

SG&A expense

$79 - $81

($8) (b) $71 - $73

Integration and Restructuring expense

$4 - $5

($4 - $5) (c) -

Loss on Sale of Intangible Asset

$16

($16) (d) -

Interest expense and other

$79 - $80

($17) (e) $62 - $63

Effective tax rate

approx. 35%

(7%) (f) approx. 28%

Capital expenditures

approx. $50

-

approx. $50



















(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets and depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) The adjustment reflects severance benefits to the former chief executive officer, a reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits as well as amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of KUPI (c) The adjustment primarily reflects expenses related to the 2016 Restructuring Plan (d) The adjustment reflects a loss on sale of an intangible asset acquired as part of the acquisition of KUPI (e) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs as well as a litigation settlement gain (f) The adjustment primarily reflects the impact of the revaluation of net long term deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act legislation ("2017 Tax Reform")



LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION





















Three months ended

Nine months ended

(in thousands) March 31,

March 31,

Medical Indication 2018

2017

2018

2017

Antibiotic $ 3,801

$ 4,474

$ 10,701

$ 13,047

Anti-Psychosis 9,336

14,433

47,127

47,119

Cardiovascular 18,514

14,815

39,955

39,484

Central Nervous System 8,395

11,124

24,137

32,028

Gallstone 3,828

11,157

15,674

37,465

Gastrointestinal 16,562

19,441

46,171

56,470

Glaucoma 875

4,868

5,706

15,962

Migraine 12,888

7,043

43,387

22,066

Muscle Relaxant 3,299

3,673

10,309

10,208

Pain Management 6,594

6,085

18,483

20,132

Respiratory 2,324

4,256

6,200

9,426

Thyroid Deficiency 69,975

44,999

185,983

130,267

Urinary 33

2,619

5,870

12,413

Other 12,376

14,555

38,178

36,870

Contract Manufacturing revenue 5,586

2,178

15,771

15,266

Net Sales 174,386

165,720

513,652

498,223

Settlement agreement -

(4,000)

-

(4,000)

Total Net Sales $ 174,386

$ 161,720

$ 513,652

$ 494,223

