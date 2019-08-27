Lannett Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Financial Results; Issues Guidance For Fiscal 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019.

"In fiscal 2019, we made excellent progress rebuilding our business," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We feel positive about our company's future following a number of significant accomplishments. Since January 2018, we have launched 25 products with annualized sales of approximately $100 million, acquired or in-licensed more than 40 ANDAs and paid down approximately $187 million of our outstanding debt, which included $87 million of voluntary payments. In the past year, we have expanded existing strategic alliances and established new ones, and submitted to the FDA nine product applications, all while we implemented and recently completed a net $33 million cost savings plan.

"Financial results for our fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, the first full quarter of the fiscal year without sales of Levothyroxine, exceeded or were at the upper end of our expectations. The quarter did benefit from a few items that were related to timing.

"Looking ahead, we expect to launch a number of new products that will continue to build our business in the near term and have begun adding products to our pipeline that have significant potential in the medium term and beyond."

For the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, on a GAAP basis, net sales were $133.8 million compared with $170.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross profit was $49.3 million, or 37% of total net sales, compared with $66.5 million, or 39% of total net sales. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $9.4 million compared with $8.3 million for the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $22.2 million compared with $20.6 million. Restructuring expenses were $2.4 million compared with $4.1 million. Asset impairment charges were $5.9 million compared with $25.0 million for the prior year fourth quarter. Operating income increased to $9.4 million from $8.6 million. Interest expense decreased to $20.2 million from $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Net loss was $7.6 million, or $0.20 per share, compared with $11.4 million, or $0.30 per share, for the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter.

For the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $133.8 million compared with $170.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted gross profit was $59.8 million, or 45% of adjusted net sales, compared with $76.0 million, or 44% of adjusted net sales, for the prior-year fourth quarter. Adjusted R&D expenses were $8.6 million compared with $8.3 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $17.0 million compared with $17.4 million. Adjusted operating income was $34.1 million compared with $50.3 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. Adjusted interest expense was $16.0 million compared with $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income was $14.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $24.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter.

For the fiscal 2019 full year, on a GAAP basis, net sales were $655.4 million compared with $684.6 million for the fiscal 2018 full year. Gross profit was $243.6 million, or 37% of total net sales, compared with $288.7 million, or 42% of total net sales. R&D expenses were $38.8 million compared with $29.2 million for the fiscal 2018 full year. SG&A expenses were $87.6 million compared with $82.2 million. Restructuring expenses were $4.1 million compared with $7.1 million. The company reported operating loss of $262.3 million, which included asset impairment charges of $375.4 million. This compares to fiscal 2018 full year operating income of $129.7 million, which included asset impairment charges of $25.0 million and a loss on sale of intangible asset of $15.5 million. Interest expense decreased to $84.6 million from $85.6 million. Net loss was $272.1 million, or $7.20 per share, versus net income of $28.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for fiscal 2018.

For the fiscal 2019 full year reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $655.4 million compared with $684.6 million for the fiscal 2018 full year. Adjusted gross profit was $291.4 million, or 44% of adjusted net sales, compared with $326.2 million, or 48% of adjusted net sales, for the prior year. Adjusted R&D expenses were $36.1 million compared with $29.2 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $71.2 million compared with $71.0 million. Adjusted operating income was $184.1 million compared with $226.0 million for the prior year. Adjusted interest expense was $67.0 million compared with $65.4 million for fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income was $91.8 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, compared with $118.2 million, or $3.10 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2018 full year.

Guidance for Fiscal 2020

Based on its current outlook, the company provided guidance for fiscal year 2020, as follows:



GAAP Adjusted** Net sales $525 million to $545 million $525 million to $545 million Gross margin % Approximately 33.5% to 35.5% Approximately 40% to 42% R&D expense $34 million to $36 million $34 million to $36 million SG&A expense $68 million to $71 million $63 million to $66 million Restructuring expense $2 million to $4 million $ -- Interest and other $71 million to $73 million $56 million to $58 million Effective tax rate Approximately 26% to 29% Approximately 22% to 23% Adjusted EBITDA* N/A $145 million to $160 million Capital expenditures $20 million to $25 million $20 million to $25 million

**A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the company's existing Credit Agreement, is appropriate to provide additional information to investors to demonstrate the company's ability to comply with financial debt covenants. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) acquisition and integration-related expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

*Adjusted EBITDA excludes the same adjustments discussed above, as well as additional adjustments permitted under the company's existing Credit Agreement.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)





(Unaudited)









June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018











ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 140,249

$ 98,586 Accounts receivable, net

164,752

252,651 Inventories

143,971

141,635 Prepaid income taxes

-

15,159 Assets held for sale

9,671

13,976 Other current assets

13,606

4,863 Total current assets

472,249

526,870 Property, plant and equipment, net

186,670

233,247 Intangible assets, net

411,229

424,425 Goodwill

-

339,566 Deferred tax assets

109,305

22,063 Other assets

7,960

29,133 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,187,413

$ 1,575,304























LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 13,493

$ 56,767 Accrued expenses

5,805

7,425 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses

19,924

7,819 Rebates payable

46,175

49,400 Royalties payable

16,215

5,955 Restructuring liability

2,315

6,706 Other current liabilities

3,652

- Income taxes payable

2,198

- Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

66,845

66,845 Total current liabilities

176,622

200,917 Long-term debt, net

662,203

772,425 Other liabilities

14,547

3,047 TOTAL LIABILITIES

853,372

976,389











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,969,518 and 38,256,839 shares issued; 38,010,714 and 37,380,517 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively)

39

38 Additional paid-in capital

317,023

306,817 Retained earnings

32,075

306,464 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(615)

(515) Treasury stock (958,804 and 876,322 shares at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively)

(14,481)

(13,889) Total stockholders' equity

334,041

598,915 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,187,413

$ 1,575,304

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net sales

$ 133,841

$ 170,911

$ 655,407

$ 684,563 Cost of sales

76,589

96,226

379,601

363,729 Amortization of intangibles

7,910

8,157

32,196

32,128 Gross profit

49,342

66,528

243,610

288,706 Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

9,436

8,335

38,807

29,196 Selling, general and administrative expenses

22,214

20,553

87,648

82,196 Acquisition and integration-related expenses

-

-

-

83 Restructuring expenses

2,408

4,078

4,095

7,061 Loss on sale of intangible asset

-

-

-

15,514 Asset impairment charges

5,882

24,960

375,381

24,960 Total operating expenses

39,940

57,926

505,931

159,010 Operating income (loss)

9,402

8,602

(262,321)

129,696 Other income (loss):















Investment income

1,306

545

3,166

4,753 Interest expense

(20,194)

(21,194)

(84,624)

(85,634) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(35)

-

(448)

- Other

(609)

(195)

(2,018)

2,278 Total other loss

(19,532)

(20,844)

(83,924)

(78,603) Income (loss) before income tax

(10,130)

(12,242)

(346,245)

51,093 Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,544)

(883)

(74,138)

22,403 Net income (loss)

$ (7,586)

$ (11,359)

$ (272,107)

$ 28,690

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic

$ (0.20)

$ (0.30)

$ (7.20)

$ 0.77 Diluted

$ (0.20)

$ (0.30)

$ (7.20)

$ 0.75

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

37,932,509

37,315,567

37,779,812

37,127,306 Diluted

37,932,509

37,315,567

37,779,812

38,162,514



















LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended June 30, 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset impairment

charges Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

(loss)

before

income tax Income

tax

expense

(benefit) Net

income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (m)





GAAP Reported $133,841 $ 76,589 $ 7,910 $ 49,342 37% $ 9,436 $ 22,214 $ 2,408 $ 5,882 $ 9,402 $(19,532) $ (10,130) $(2,544) $ (7,586) $ (0.20) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (7,910) 7,910

- - - - 7,910 - 7,910 - 7,910

Cody API business (b) - (2,233) - 2,233

(760) (1,394) - - 4,387 - 4,387 - 4,387

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,058) - - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Legal and financial advisory costs (d) - - - -

- (237) - - 237 - 237 - 237

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (e) - (89) - 89

(64) - - - 153 - 153 - 153

Restructuring expenses (f) - - - -

- - (2,408) - 2,408 - 2,408 - 2,408

Indemnification asset write-off (g) - - - -

- (2,284) - - 2,284

2,284 - 2,284

Asset impairment charges (h) - - - -

- - - (5,882) 5,882

5,882

5,882

Non-cash interest (i) - - - -

- - - - - 4,201 4,201 - 4,201

Loss on extinguishment of debt (j) - - - -

- - - - - 34 34 - 34

Other (k) - (209) - 209

- (195) - - 404 (242) 162 - 162

Tax adjustments (l) - - - -

- - - - - - - 6,460 (6,460)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 133,841 $ 74,058 $ - $ 59,783 45% $ 8,612 $ 17,046 $ - $ - $ 34,125 $ (15,539) $ 18,586 $ 3,916 $ 14,670 $ 0.37



(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs primarily related to exploring and evaluating debt and capital structure alternatives (e) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (f) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan (g) To exclude the write-off of an indemnification asset related to the KUPI acquisition (h) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily associated with the Cody API assets as well as obsolete equipment and computer software related to the consolidation of manufacturing functions (i) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (j) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to repurchases of Term Loans (k) To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's Chief Financial Officer (l) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (m) The weighted average share number for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is 37,932,509 for GAAP and 39,345,258 for non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

































Three months ended June 30, 2018

Net sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Acquisition

and integration-

related

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset impairment

charges Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income (loss)

before income

tax Income

tax

expense

(benefit) Net

income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (h)





GAAP Reported $ 170,911 $ 96,226 $ 8,157 $ 66,528 39% $ 8,335 $ 20,553 $ - $ 4,078 $ 24,960 $ 8,602 $(20,844) $ (12,242) $ (883) $(11,359) $ (0.30) Adjustments:































Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (1,335) - 1,335

- - - - - 1,335 - 1,335 - 1,335

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (8,157) 8,157

- - - - - 8,157 - 8,157 - 8,157

Restructuring expenses (c) - - - -

- - - (4,078) - 4,078 - 4,078 - 4,078

Asset impairment charges (d) - - - -

- - - - (24,960) 24,960

24,960 - 24,960

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - - - - 4,557 4,557 - 4,557

Other (f) - - - -

- (3,188) - - - 3,188 - 3,188 - 3,188

Tax adjustments (g) - - - -

- - - - - - - - 10,443 (10,443)



































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 170,911 $ 94,891 $ - $ 76,020 44% $ 8,335 $ 17,365 $ - $ - $ - $ 50,320 $ (16,287) $ 34,033 $ 9,560 $ 24,473 $ 0.64



(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody Restructuring Plan and, to a lesser extent, the 2016 Restructuring Plan (d) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the Cody Restructuring Plan, and to a lesser extent, the consolidation of manufacturing activities with respect to plant-related assets located at the Company's Townsend Road facility (e) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (f) To primarily exclude separation benefits associated with the former Senior Vice President of Sales as well as other employees (g) The tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates (h) The weighted average share number for the three months ended June 30, 2018 is 37,315,567 and 38,285,208 for the GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations, respectively

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Twelve months ended June 30, 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other

income

(loss) Income

(loss)

before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (n)





GAAP Reported $ 655,407 $ 379,601 $ 32,196 $ 243,610 37% $ 38,807 $ 87,648 $ 4,095 $ 375,381 $(262,321) $ (83,924) $(346,245) $(74,138) $ (272,107) $ (7.20) Adjustments:





























Depreciation of fixed assets step-up (a) - (2,459) - 2,459

- - - - 2,459 - 2,459 - 2,459

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (32,196) 32,196

- - - - 32,196 - 32,196 - 32,196

Cody API business (c) - (7,061) - 7,061

(2,397) (2,340) - - 11,798 - 11,798 - 11,798

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (d) - - - -

- (4,233) - - 4,233 - 4,233 - 4,233

Legal and financial advisory costs (e) - - - -

- (3,626) - - 3,626 - 3,626 - 3,626

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (f) - (4,114) - 4,114

(64)

- - 4,178 - 4,178 - 4,178

Restructuring expenses (g) - - - -

- - (4,095) - 4,095 - 4,095 - 4,095

Asset impairment charges (h) - - - -

- - - (375,381) 375,381

375,381 - 375,381

Indemnification asset write-off (i) - - - -

- (3,094) - - 3,094

3,094

3,094

Non-cash interest (j) - - - -

- - - - - 17,649 17,649 - 17,649

Loss on extinguishment of debt (k) - - - -

- - - - - 448 448 - 448

Other (l) - (1,960) - 1,960

(210) (3,173) - - 5,343 977 6,320 - 6,320

Tax adjustments (m) - - - -

- - - - - - - 101,526 (101,526)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 655,407 $ 364,007 $ - $ 291,400 44% $ 36,136 $ 71,182 $ - $ - $ 184,082 $ (64,850) $ 119,232 $ 27,388 $ 91,844 $ 2.35



(a) To exclude depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (d) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (e) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs primarily related to exploring and evaluating debt and capital structure alternatives, including the December 2018 amendment to our Credit Agreement (f) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (g) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan, the Cody Restructuring Plan as well as the Cody API Restructuring Plan (h) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to goodwill and other long-lived assets (i) To exclude the write-off of indemnification assets related to the KUPI acquisition (j) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (k) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to repurchases of Term Loans (l) To primarily exclude separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, a special recognition incentive payment as well as a litigation settlement (m) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (n) The weighted average share number for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 is 37,779,812 for GAAP and 39,135,719 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)



































Twelve months ended June 30, 2018

Net sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Acquisition

and

integration-

related

expenses Restructuring

expenses Loss on sale of

intangible asset Asset impairment

charges Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income

tax Income

tax

expense Net

income Diluted

earnings

per

share (k)





GAAP Reported $ 684,563 $ 363,729 $ 32,128 $ 288,706 42% $ 29,196 $ 82,196 $ 83 $ 7,061 $ 15,514 $ 24,960 $ 129,696 $(78,603) $ 51,093 $ 22,403 $ 28,690 $ 0.75 Adjustments:

































Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (5,340) - 5,340

- - - - - - 5,340 - 5,340 - 5,340

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (32,128) 32,128

- (582) - - - - 32,710 - 32,710 - 32,710

Acquisition and integration-related expenses (c) - - - -

- - (83) - - - 83 - 83 - 83

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - - (7,061) - - 7,061 - 7,061 - 7,061

Loss on sale of intangible asset (e) - - - -

- - - - (15,514) - 15,514 - 15,514 - 15,514

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - - - (24,960) 24,960 - 24,960 - 24,960

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - - - - 20,213 20,213 - 20,213

Litigation settlement gain (h) - - - -

- - - - - - - (3,500) (3,500) - (3,500)

Other (i) - - - -

- (10,593) - - - - 10,593 - 10,593 - 10,593

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - - - 23,421 (23,421)





































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 684,563 $ 358,389 $ - $ 326,174 48% $ 29,196 $ 71,021 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 225,957 $ (61,890) $ 164,067 $ 45,824 $ 118,243 $ 3.10





(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) Relates to acquisition and integration-related expenses primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan and Cody Restructuring Plan (e) To exclude a loss realized on a sale of an intangible asset (f) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the Cody Restructuring Plan, and to a lesser extent, the consolidation of manufacturing activities with respect to plant-related assets located at the Company's Townsend Road facility (g) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (h) To exclude a settlement gain associated with patent litigation (i) To primarily exclude separation benefits associated with the former Chief Executive Officer and former Senior Vice President of Sales as well as a reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits due to expirations in the statute of limitations, related to the KUPI acquisition (j) To exclude the impact of the revaluation of net long term deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act legislation ("2017 Tax Reform"), partially offset by the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates as well as the reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits related to the KUPI acquisition (k) The weighted average share number for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 is 38,162,514 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations