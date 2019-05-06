Lannett Announces Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results; Raises Guidance For Fiscal 2019

"Our solid third quarter financial results reflect continued growth of our core business," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Excluding sales of Levothyroxine, net sales have progressed from $101 million to $105 million to $118 million in the first, second and third quarters, respectively, representing 17% growth from the first to the third quarter. This growth has largely been fueled by the launch of new products, while maintaining our base business.

"We remain quite positive about our progress and outlook. During March, we purchased approximately $24 million of our Term Loans in open market transactions, and still had more than $200 million in cash at quarter end. Our cost reduction program is nearly complete and we expect to enter fiscal 2020 positioned with a cost structure approximately $33 million lower than the recent past. And, with our ongoing investment in product development, combined with our product acquisition efforts, we expect to continue to both augment our offering and replenish our pipeline. Our ongoing goal is to add approximately $75 million of new product revenues annually."

For the fiscal 2019 third quarter, on a GAAP basis, net sales were $172.8 million compared with $174.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross profit was $65.3 million, or 38% of total net sales, compared with $67.1 million, or 38% of total net sales. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $9.8 million compared with $2.7 million for the fiscal 2018 third quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $21.6 million compared with $14.1 million. Restructuring expenses were $0.5 million compared with $1.4 million. Operating income was $33.4 million compared with $33.3 million. Interest expense decreased to $21.5 million from $22.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Net income was $10.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared with $12.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2018 third quarter.

For the fiscal 2019 third quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $172.8 million compared with $174.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted gross profit was $77.0 million, or 45% of adjusted net sales, compared with $76.7 million, or 44% of adjusted net sales, for the prior-year third quarter. Adjusted R&D expenses were $9.1 million compared with $2.7 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $17.5 million compared with $14.1 million. Adjusted operating income was $50.4 million compared with $59.8 million for the prior-year third quarter. Adjusted interest expense was $17.0 million compared with $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income was $26.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared with $30.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2018 third quarter.

Guidance for Fiscal 2019

Based on its current outlook, the company has raised its estimates, as follows:



GAAP Adjusted Net sales $640 million to $645 million, up from $615 million to $635 million $640 million to $645 million, up from $615 million to $635 million Gross margin % Approximately 37%, changed from 37% to 38% Approximately 44%, changed from 44% to 45% R&D expense $37 million to $38 million, up from $35 million to $37 million $35 million to $36 million, up from $33 million to $35 million SG&A expense $82 million to $84 million, up from $78 million to $81 million $70 million to $71 million, up from $66 million to $69 million Restructuring expense $2 million to $3 million, down from $3 million to $4 million $ -- Asset impairment charges $369 million, unchanged $ -- Interest and other $84 million to $85 million, down from $84 million to $86 million $65 million to $66 million, down from $66 million to $68 million Effective tax rate Approximately 22%, changed from 22% to 23% Approximately 23%, changed from 22% to 23% Capital expenditures $28 million to $31 million, down from $30 million to $35 million $28 million to $31 million, down from $30 million to $35 million

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) acquisition and integration-related expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully launching and commercializing recently acquired and previously approved products, adding approximately $75 million of new revenues annually, achieving expected savings from the cost reduction program, successfully consummating transactions with new and existing alliance partners and successfully launching and commercializing products included therein, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's guidance for fiscal 2019, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)







(Unaudited)











March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018













ASSETS









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,207

$ 98,586 Accounts receivable, net 151,804

252,651 Inventories

136,352

141,635 Prepaid income taxes 101

15,159 Assets held for sale 14,644

13,976 Other current assets 7,246

4,863 Total current assets 515,354

526,870 Property, plant and equipment, net 193,121

233,247 Intangible assets, net 401,973

424,425 Goodwill



-

339,566 Deferred tax assets 102,541

22,063 Other assets

18,620

29,133 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,231,609

$ 1,575,304



























LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 31,564

$ 56,767 Accrued expenses

8,423

7,425 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 18,677

7,819 Rebates payable

41,873

49,400 Royalties payable

10,423

5,955 Restructuring liability 270

6,706 Liabilities held for sale 847

- Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 66,845

66,845 Total current liabilities 178,922

200,917 Long-term debt, net 711,341

772,425 Other liabilities

2,046

3,047 TOTAL LIABILITIES 892,309

976,389













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,858,670 and 38,256,839 shares issued; 37,908,587 and 37,380,517 shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 39

38 Additional paid-in capital 314,591

306,817 Retained earnings

39,661

306,464 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (571)

(515) Treasury stock(950,083 and 876,322 shares at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) (14,420)

(13,889) Total stockholders' equity 339,300

598,915 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,231,609

$ 1,575,304

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net sales

$ 172,794

$ 174,386

$ 521,566

$ 513,652 Cost of sales

99,571

99,036

303,012

267,503 Amortization of intangibles

7,906

8,293

24,286

23,971 Gross profit

65,317

67,057

194,268

222,178 Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

9,838

2,730

29,371

20,861 Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,649

14,112

65,434

61,643 Acquisition and integration-related expenses

-

-

-

83 Restructuring expenses

452

1,421

1,687

2,983 Loss on sale of intangible asset

-

15,514

-

15,514 Asset impairment charges

-

-

369,499

- Total operating expenses

31,939

33,777

465,991

101,084 Operating income (loss)

33,378

33,280

(271,723)

121,094 Other income (loss):















Investment income

925

719

1,860

4,208 Interest expense

(21,485)

(22,842)

(64,430)

(64,440) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(413)

-

(413)

- Other

(401)

(662)

(1,409)

2,473 Total other loss

(21,374)

(22,785)

(64,392)

(57,759) Income (loss) before income tax

12,004

10,495

(336,115)

63,335 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,359

(2,275)

(71,594)

23,286 Net income (loss)

$ 10,645

$ 12,770

$ (264,521)

$ 40,049

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic

$ 0.28

$ 0.34

$ (7.01)

$ 1.08 Diluted

$ 0.27

$ 0.33

$ (7.01)

$ 1.05

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

37,842,224

37,136,945

37,729,099

37,064,781 Diluted

39,330,847

38,287,005

37,729,099

38,112,193



















LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended March 31, 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expenses SG&A expenses Restructuring expenses Operating income Other income (loss) Income

before

income tax Income tax

expense Net income Diluted

earnings

per share

(k)





GAAP Reported $172,794 $ 99,571 $ 7,906 $ 65,317 38% $ 9,838 $ 21,649 $ 452 $ 33,378 $ (21,374) $ 12,004 $ 1,359 $ 10,645 $ 0.27 Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (7,906) 7,906

- - - 7,906 - 7,906 - 7,906

Cody API business Held for Sale (b) - (1,342) - 1,342

(775) (979) - 3,096 - 3,096 - 3,096

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,058) - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Legal and financial advisory costs (d) - - - -

- (961) - 961 - 961 - 961

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (e) - (1,760) - 1,760

- - - 1,760 - 1,760 - 1,760

Restructuring expenses (f) - - - -

- - (452) 452 - 452 - 452

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - 4,514 4,514 - 4,514

Loss on extinguishment of debt (h) - - - -

- - - - 413 413 - 413

Other (i) - (625) - 625

- (1,188) - 1,813 352 2,165 - 2,165

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - 6,363 (6,363)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 172,794 $ 95,844 $ - $ 76,950 45% $ 9,063 $ 17,463 $ - $ 50,424 $ (16,095) $ 34,329 $ 7,722 $ 26,607 $ 0.68





(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (b) To exclude the operating results of the Cody API business Held for Sale which was classified as Held for Sale as of September 30, 2018 (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs primarily related to exploring and evaluating debt and capital structure alternatives (e) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (f) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan as well as the Cody Restructuring Plan (g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (h) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to open market repurchases of Term Loans (i) To primarily exclude separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, a reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits due to expirations in the statute of limitations, as well as a write-down of certain assets related to the Company's foreign subsidiary (j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (k) The weighted average share number for the three months ended March 31, 2019 is 39,330,847 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Nine months ended March 31, 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expenses SG&A expenses Restructuring expenses Asset impairment charges Operating income

(loss) Other income

(loss) Income

before

income tax

(loss) Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (m)





GAAP Reported $ 521,566 $ 303,012 $ 24,286 $ 194,268 37% $ 29,371 $65,434 $ 1,687 $ 369,499 $ (271,723) $ (64,392) $(336,115) $ (71,594) $ (264,521) $ (7.01) Adjustments:





























Depreciation of fixed assets step-up (a) - (2,459) - 2,459

- - - - 2,459 - 2,459 - 2,459

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (24,286) 24,286

- - - - 24,286 - 24,286 - 24,286

Cody API business Held for Sale (c) - (4,828) - 4,828

(1,637) (945) - - 7,410 - 7,410 - 7,410

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (d) - - - -

- (3,175) - - 3,175 - 3,175 - 3,175

Legal and financial advisory costs (e) - - - -

- (3,389) - - 3,389 - 3,389 - 3,389

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (f) - (4,025) - 4,025

- - - - 4,025 583 4,608 - 4,608

Restructuring expenses (g) - - - -

- - (1,687) - 1,687 - 1,687 - 1,687

Asset impairment charges (h) - - - -

- - - (369,499) 369,499

369,499 - 369,499

Non-cash interest (i) - - - -

- - - - - 13,448 13,448 - 13,448

Loss on extinguishment of debt (j) - - - -

- - - - - 413 413 - 413

Other (k) - (1,751) - 1,751

(210) (3,789) - - 5,750 637 6,387 - 6,387

Tax adjustments (l) - - - -

- - - - - - - 95,066 (95,066)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 521,566 $ 289,949 $ - $ 231,617 44% $ 27,524 $ 54,136 $ - $ - $ 149,957 $ (49,311) $ 100,646 $ 23,472 $ 77,174 $ 1.98





(a) To exclude depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude the operating results of the Cody API business Held for Sale which was classified as Held for Sale as of September 30, 2018 (d) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (e) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs primarily related to exploring and evaluating debt and capital structure alternatives, including the December 2018 amendment to our Credit Agreement (f) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (g) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan as well as the Cody Restructuring Plan (h) To exclude asset impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets (i) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (j) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to open market repurchases of Term Loans (k) To primarily exclude separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, a special recognition incentive payment, as well as reversals of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits due to expirations in the statute of limitations (l) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (m) The weighted average share number for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 is 37,729,099 for GAAP and 39,066,670 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

































Three months ended March 31, 2018

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expense SG&A expense Acquisition and

integration-

related

expenses Restructuring expenses Loss on sale of

intangible asset Operating income Other income (loss) Income

before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income Diluted

earnings

per share (g)





GAAP Reported $ 174,386 $99,036 $ 8,293 $ 67,057 38% $ 2,730 $ 14,112 $ - $ 1,421 15,514 $ 33,280 $ (22,785) $ 10,495 $ (2,275) $ 12,770 $ 0.33 Adjustments:































Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (1,335) - 1,335

- - - - - 1,335 - 1,335 - 1,335

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (8,293) 8,293

- - - - - 8,293 - 8,293 - 8,293

Restructuring expenses (c) - - - -

- - - (1,421) - 1,421 - 1,421 - 1,421

Loss on sale of intangible asset (d) - - - -

- - - - (15,514) 15,514

15,514 - 15,514

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - - - - 6,642 6,642 - 6,642

Tax adjustments (f) - - - -

- - - - - - - - 15,508 (15,508)



































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 174,386 $ 97,701 $ - $ 76,685 44% $ 2,730 $ 14,112 $ - $ - $ - $ 59,843 $ (16,143) $ 43,700 $ 13,233 $ 30,467 $ 0.80





(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan (d) To exclude a loss realized on a sale of an intangible asset (e) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (f) To exclude the impact of the revaluation of net long term deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act legislation ("2017 Tax Reform"), partially offset by the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates (g) The weighted average share number for the three months ended March 31, 2018 is 38,287,005 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

































Nine months ended March 31, 2018

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expense SG&A expense Acquisition and

integration-

related

expenses Restructuring expenses Loss on sale of

intangible asset Operating income Other income (loss) Income

before

income tax Income tax

expense Net income Diluted

earnings

per share

(j)





GAAP Reported $ 513,652 $267,503 $ 23,971 $222,178 43% $ 20,861 $ 61,643 $ 83 $ 2,983 $ 15,514 $121,094 $ (57,759) $ 63,335 $ 23,286 $ 40,049 $ 1.05 Adjustments:































Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (4,005) - 4,005

- - - - - 4,005 - 4,005 - 4,005

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (23,971) 23,971

- (582) - - - 24,553 - 24,553 - 24,553

Acquisition and integration-related expenses (c) - - - -

- - (83) - - 83 - 83 - 83

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - - (2,983) - 2,983 - 2,983 - 2,983

Loss on sale of intangible asset (e) - - - -

- - - - (15,514) 15,514

15,514 - 15,514

Non-cash interest (f) - - - -

- - - - - - 15,656 15,656 - 15,656

Litigation settlement gain (g) - - - -

- - - - - - (3,500) (3,500) - (3,500)

Other (h) - - - -

- (7,405) - - - 7,405 - 7,405 - 7,405

Tax adjustments (i) - - - -

- - - - - - - - 12,978 (12,978)



































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 513,652 $263,498 $ - $ 250,154 49% $ 20,861 $ 53,656 $ - $ - $ - $ 175,637 $ (45,603) $ 130,034 $ 36,264 $ 93,770 $ 2.46





(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) Relates to acquisition and integration-related expenses primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan (e) To exclude a loss realized on a sale of an intangible asset (f) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (g) To exclude a settlement gain associated with patent litigation (h) To exclude separation benefits associated with the former Chief Executive Officer as well as a reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits due to expirations in the statute of limitations, related to the KUPI acquisition (i) To exclude the impact of the revaluation of net long term deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act legislation ("2017 Tax Reform"), partially offset by the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates as well as the reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits related to the KUPI acquisition (j) The weighted average share number for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 is 38,112,193 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)











Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance













Non-GAAP





GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

















Net sales

$640 - $645

-

$640 - $645

Gross margin percentage

approx. 37%

7% (a) approx. 44%

R&D expense

$37 - $38

($2) (b) $35 - $36

SG&A expense

$82 - $84

($12 - $13) (c) $70 - $71

Restructuring expense

$2 - $3

($2 - $3) (d) -

Asset impairment charges

$369

($369) (e) -

Interest and other

$84 - $85

($19) (f) $65 - $66

Effective tax rate

approx. 22%

1% (g) approx. 23%

Capital expenditures

$28 - $31

-

$28 - $31



















(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") and, to a lesser extent, the cost of sales associated with the Cody API business which was classified as Held For Sale as of September 30, 2018 (b) To exclude R&D expense associated with the Cody API business

(c) To exclude various expenses associated with the Company's overall cost savings initiatives, which includes the Cody API business; legal and financial advisory costs; as well as nonrecurring compensation-related expenses. In addition, it also excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan and Cody Restructuring Plan (e) To exclude asset impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets (f) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs and the loss on extinguishment of debt related to open market repurchases of Term Loans (g) The adjustment reflects the impact of tax credits and deductions relative to expected annual pre-tax income