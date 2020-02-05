Lannett Announces Fiscal 2020 Second-Quarter Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019.

"For our fiscal 2020 second quarter, strong sales across multiple product categories drove solid increases to our net sales and net income over our fiscal 2020 first-quarter results," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Our improved topline was due in part to the introduction of seven new products in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, as well as a full quarter of sales of Posaconazole. We plan to commence marketing an additional 10 or so products in the second half of the year, including Numbrino®, our recently approved, branded topical anesthetic product.

"We remain on track for launching a substantial number of new products in fiscal 2020. At the same time, we are making excellent progress advancing multiple products in our pipeline that have significant upside, as evidenced by the recent human pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics clinical trial that met all primary endpoints for our insulin glargine product."

For the fiscal 2020 second quarter on a GAAP basis, net sales were $136.1 million compared with $193.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross profit was $41.3 million, or 30% of net sales, compared with $69.8 million, or 36% of net sales. Net income was $5.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with $12.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

For the fiscal 2020 second quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $136.1 million compared with $193.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted gross profit was $50.2 million, or 37% of net sales, compared with $86.0 million, or 44% of net sales, for the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted interest expense was $13.1 million compared with $17.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income was $11.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared with $33.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2019 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $35.8 million.

Guidance for Fiscal 2020

Based on its current outlook, the company revised certain items in its GAAP guidance and adjusted guidance for fiscal year 2020, the net effect of which is not expected to have an impact on adjusted EBITDA. The full guidance is as follows:



GAAP Adjusted** Net sales $530 million to $550 million, up from $525 million to $545 million $530 million to $550 million, up from $525 million to $545 million Gross margin % Approximately 32.5% to 34.5%, down from approximately 33.5% to 35.5% Approximately 39% to 41%, down from approximately 40% to 42% R&D expense $34 million to $36 million, unchanged $34 million to $36 million, unchanged SG&A expense $69 million to $72 million, unchanged $63 million to $66 million, unchanged Restructuring expense $2 million to $3 million, down from $2 million to $4 million $ -- Asset impairment charges $2 million $ -- Interest and other $67 million to $69 million, down from $70 million to $72 million $51 million to $53 million, down from $54 million to $56 million Effective tax rate Approximately 16% to 17%, unchanged Approximately 21% to 22%, down from approximately 22% to 23% Adjusted EBITDA* N/A $145 million to $160 million, unchanged Capital expenditures $20 million to $25 million, unchanged $20 million to $25 million, unchanged

**A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Later today, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its results of operations for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-447-0521 from the U.S. or Canada, or 847-413-3238 from international locations, passcode 49357861. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the company's existing Credit Agreement, is appropriate to provide additional information to investors to demonstrate the company's ability to comply with financial debt covenants. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

*Adjusted EBITDA excludes the same adjustments discussed above, as well as additional adjustments permitted under the company's existing Credit Agreement.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing recently introduced products, launching an additional 10 or so products in the second half of the year, including Numbrino®, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's guidance for fiscal 2020, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)









ASSETS (UNAUDITED)



Current assets: December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,176

$ 140,249 Accounts receivable, net 158,498

164,752 Inventories 152,090

143,971 Prepaid income taxes 6,949

- Assets held for sale 3,757

9,671 Other current assets 8,709

13,606 Total current assets 449,179

472,249 Property, plant and equipment, net 183,631

186,670 Intangible assets, net 422,849

411,229 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,015

- Deferred tax assets 111,514

109,305 Other assets 7,896

7,960 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,181,084

$ 1,187,413



















LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 30,883

$ 13,493 Accrued expenses 10,750

5,805 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 12,238

19,924 Rebates payable 48,447

46,175 Royalties payable 20,298

16,215 Restructuring liability 515

2,315 Income taxes payable -

2,198 Current operating lease liabilities 1,848

- Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 101,939

66,845 Other current liabilities 2,851

3,652 Total current liabilities 229,769

176,622 Long-term debt, net 606,073

662,203 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,358

- Other liabilities 14,712

14,547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 855,912

853,372









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,851,828 and 38,969,518 shares issued; 38,698,403 and 38,010,714 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 40

39 Additional paid-in capital 317,012

317,023 Retained earnings 25,002

32,075 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (578)

(615) Treasury stock(1,153,425 and 958,804 shares at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively) (16,304)

(14,481) Total stockholders' equity 325,172

334,041 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,181,084

$ 1,187,413

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data)





















(UNAUDITED)

(UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

Six months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net sales

$ 136,110

$ 193,718

$ 263,452

$ 348,772 Cost of sales

86,663

115,751

164,319

203,441 Amortization of intangibles

8,153

8,157

15,181

16,380 Gross profit

41,294

69,810

83,952

128,951 Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

6,906

9,723

15,846

19,533 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

17,421

23,197

38,729

43,785 Restructuring expenses

192

213

1,580

1,235 Asset impairment charges

-

-

1,618

369,499 Total operating expenses

24,519

33,133

57,773

434,052 Operating income (loss)

16,775

36,677

26,179

(305,101) Other income (loss):















Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

(2,145)

- Investment income

430

556

1,159

935 Interest expense

(16,694)

(21,512)

(35,986)

(42,945) Other

(735)

(712)

199

(1,008) Total other loss

(16,999)

(21,668)

(36,773)

(43,018) Income (loss) before income tax

(224)

15,009

(10,594)

(348,119) Income tax expense (benefit)

(5,308)

2,647

(3,521)

(72,953) Net income (loss)

$ 5,084

$ 12,362

$ (7,073)

$ (275,166)

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic

$ 0.13

$ 0.33

$ (0.18)

$ (7.30) Diluted (1)

$ 0.13

$ 0.32

$ (0.18)

$ (7.30)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

38,605,052

37,761,176

38,457,159

37,674,200 Diluted (1)

40,557,503

39,112,547

38,457,159

37,674,200



(1) Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended December 31, 2019

Net sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Restructuring

expenses Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income (loss)

before income

tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income Diluted

earnings per

share (i)





GAAP Reported $ 136,110 $86,663 $ 8,153 $ 41,294 30% $ 6,906 $ 17,421 $ 192 $ 16,775 $ (16,999) $ (224) $ (5,308) $ 5,084 $ 0.13 Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (8,153) 8,153

- - - 8,153 - 8,153 - 8,153

Cody API business (b) - (206) - 206

(85) (161) - 452 - 452 - 452

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,058) - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (303) - 303

- - - 303 - 303 - 303

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - (192) 192 - 192 - 192

Non-cash interest (f) - - - -

- - - - 3,563 3,563 - 3,563

Other (g) - (209) - 209

- (135) - 344 630 974 - 974

Tax adjustments (h) - - - -

- - - - - - 8,111 (8,111)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 136,110 $ 85,945 $ - $ 50,165 37% $ 6,821 $ 16,067 $ - $ 27,277 $ (12,806) $ 14,471 $ 2,803 $ 11,668 $ 0.27





(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (e) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan (f) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (g) To primarily exclude a settlement related to a shareholder derivative lawsuit against certain current and former officers and directors of the Company (h) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (i) The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2019 is 40,557,503 for GAAP and 46,198,445 for the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations. Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Six months ended December 31, 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income (loss)

before income

tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (k)





GAAP Reported $ 263,452 $ 164,319 $ 15,181 $ 83,952 32% $ 15,846 $ 38,729 $ 1,580 1,618 $ 26,179 $ (36,773) $ (10,594) $ (3,521) $ (7,073) $ (0.18) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (15,181) 15,181

- - - - 15,181 - 15,181 - 15,181

Cody API business (b) - (1,928) - 1,928

(505) (375) - - 2,808 - 2,808 - 2,808

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (2,117) - - 2,117 - 2,117 - 2,117

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (1,292) - 1,292

- - - - 1,292 - 1,292 - 1,292

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - (1,580) - 1,580 - 1,580 - 1,580

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - (1,618) 1,618 - 1,618 - 1,618

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - - 7,571 7,571 - 7,571

Loss on extinguishment of debt (h) - - - -

- - - - - 2,145 2,145 - 2,145

Other (i) - (417) - 417

- (2,224) - - 2,641 (336) 2,305 - 2,305

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - 9,110 (9,110)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 263,452 $ 160,682 $ - $ 102,770 39% $ 15,341 $ 34,013 $ - $ - $ 53,416 $ (27,393) $ 26,023 $ 5,589 $ 20,434 $ 0.49





(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (e) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan (f) To exclude impairment charges primarily associated with an operating lease right-of-use asset (g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (h) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt primarily related to the partial repayment of the outstanding Term Loan A balance (i) To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer as well as gains on sales of assets previously held for sale, partially offset by legal settlements (j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (k) The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2019 is 38,457,159 for GAAP and 43,723,412 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations. Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended December 31, 2018

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income tax Income tax

expense Net income Diluted

earnings

per share (k)





GAAP Reported $193,718 $ 115,751 $ 8,157 $ 69,810 36% $ 9,723 $ 23,197 $ 213 $ 36,677 $ (21,668) $ 15,009 $ 2,647 $ 12,362 $ 0.32 Adjustments:



























Depreciation of fixed assets step-up (a) - (1,124) - 1,124

- - - 1,124 - 1,124 - 1,124

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (8,157) 8,157

- - - 8,157 - 8,157 - 8,157

Cody API business Held for Sale (c) - (3,486) - 3,486

(862) 34 - 4,314 - 4,314 - 4,314

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (d) - - - -

- (1,058) - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Legal and financial advisory costs (e) - - - -

- (2,430) - 2,430 - 2,430 - 2,430

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (f) - (2,265) - 2,265

- - - 2,265 583 2,848 - 2,848

Restructuring expenses (g) - - - -

- - (213) 213 - 213 - 213

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - 4,396 4,396 - 4,396

Other (i) - (1,126) - 1,126

(210) (2,318) - 3,654 285 3,939 - 3,939

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - 7,199 (7,199)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 193,718 $ 107,750 $ - $ 85,968 44% $ 8,651 $ 17,425 $ - $ 59,892 $ (16,404) $ 43,488 $ 9,846 $ 33,642 $ 0.86





(a) To exclude depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude the operating results of the Cody API business Held for Sale which was classified as Held for Sale as of September 30, 2018 (d) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (e) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs primarily related to exploring and evaluating debt and capital structure alternatives, including the December 2018 amendment to our Credit Agreement (f) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (g) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan as well as the Cody Restructuring Plan (h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (i) To primarily exclude separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, as well as a special recognition incentive payment (j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (k) The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is 39,112,547 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Six months ended December 31, 2018

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income tax

(loss) Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (l)





GAAP Reported $ 348,772 $ 203,441 $ 16,380 $ 128,951 37% $ 19,533 $43,785 $ 1,235 $ 369,499 $ (305,101) $ (43,018) $(348,119) $ (72,953) $ (275,166) $ (7.30) Adjustments:





























Depreciation of fixed assets step-up (a) - (2,459) - 2,459

- - - - 2,459 - 2,459 - 2,459

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (16,380) 16,380

- - - - 16,380 - 16,380 - 16,380

Cody API business Held for Sale (c) - (3,486) - 3,486

(862) 34 - - 4,314 - 4,314 - 4,314

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (d) - - - -

- (2,116) - - 2,116 - 2,116 - 2,116

Legal and financial advisory costs (e) - - - -

- (2,430) - - 2,430 - 2,430 - 2,430

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (f) - (2,265) - 2,265

- - - - 2,265 583 2,848 - 2,848

Restructuring expenses (g) - - - -

- - (1,235) - 1,235 - 1,235 - 1,235

Asset impairment charges (h) - - - -

- - - (369,499) 369,499

369,499 - 369,499

Non-cash interest (i) - - - -

- - - - - 8,934 8,934 - 8,934

Other (j) - (1,126) - 1,126

(210) (2,600) - - 3,936 285 4,221 - 4,221

Tax adjustments (k) - - - -

- - - - - - - 88,703 (88,703)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 348,772 $ 194,105 $ - $ 154,667 44% $ 18,461 $ 36,673 $ - $ - $ 99,533 $ (33,216) $ 66,317 $ 15,750 $ 50,567 $ 1.30





(a) To exclude depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude the operating results of the Cody API business Held for Sale which was classified as Held for Sale as of September 30, 2018 (d) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (e) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs primarily related to exploring and evaluating debt and capital structure alternatives, including the December 2018 amendment to our Credit Agreement (f) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (g) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan as well as the Cody Restructuring Plan (h) To exclude asset impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets (i) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (j) To primarily exclude separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, as well as a special recognition incentive payment (k) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (l) The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2018 is 37,674,200 for GAAP and 38,937,705 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)









Three months ended



December 31, 2019





Net income

$ 5,084





Interest expense

16,694 Depreciation and amortization

14,089 Income tax expense

(5,308) EBITDA

30,559





Share-based compensation

2,007 Inventory write-down

2,544 Investment income

(430) Other non-operating loss

735 Restructuring expenses

192 Restructuring payments

(844) Cody API business (a)

452 Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (b)

303 Other

269 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 35,787





(a) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (b) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance











Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted













Net sales

$530 - $550

-

$530 - $550 Gross margin percentage

approx. 32.5% to 34.5%

6.5% (a) approx. 39% to 41% R&D expense

$34 - $36

-

$34 - $36 SG&A expense

$69 - $72

($6) (b) $63 - $66 Restructuring expense

$2 - $3

($2 - $3) (c) - Asset impairment charges

$2

($2) (d) - Interest and other

$67 - $69

($16) (e) $51 - $53 Effective tax rate

approx. 16% to 17%

5% (f) approx. 21% to 22% Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$145 - $160 Capital expenditures

$20 - $25

-

$20 - $25



(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (c) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan (d) This adjustment primarily excludes an impairment charge associated with an operating lease right-of-use asset (e) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (f) The adjustment reflects the impact of tax credits and deductions relative to expected annual pre-tax income

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance

Low

High







Net income (loss) $ (2.0)

$ 6.0







Interest expense 67.0

69.0 Depreciation and amortization 56.0

57.0 Income taxes -

2.0 EBITDA 121.0

134.0







Share-based compensation 10.0

11.0 Inventory write-down 9.0

10.0 Separation costs 1.0

1.0 Cody API business 3.0

3.0 Impairment 2.0

2.0 Restructuring expenses 2.0

3.0 Restructuring payments (3.0)

(4.0) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 145.0

$ 160.0

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION

















Three months ended

Six months ended ($ in thousands) December 31,

December 31, Medical Indication 2019

2018

2019

2018 Analgesic $ 2,111

$ 2,547

$ 3,995

$ 4,376 Anti-Psychosis 22,697

14,036

50,730

24,925 Cardiovascular 23,972

25,680

45,579

47,450 Central Nervous System 19,331

7,373

38,588

21,659 Endocrinology -

88,477

-

142,355 Gastrointestinal 18,313

12,943

35,275

30,537 Infectious Disease 18,078

4,616

29,973

9,096 Migraine 10,878

12,551

20,021

22,288 Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 3,075

3,388

5,781

6,972 Urinary 1,233

1,596

1,668

3,137 Other 9,934

12,606

19,796

23,411 Contract manufacturing revenue 6,488

7,905

12,046

12,566 Total net sales $ 136,110

$ 193,718

$ 263,452

$ 348,772

Contact: Robert Jaffe

Robert Jaffe Co., LLC

(424) 288-4098

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lannett.com

