Lannett Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021.

"With the recently signed agreement to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of a generic Spiriva® Handihaler®, we now have disclosed at least five large, durable assets in our pipeline," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Each of these products has the potential to both be a significant contributor to our financial performance and to do so for an extended period of time. Combined, these products have the potential to transform our company. Currently, we believe all five products could be approved, or tentatively approved, by 2025, with the product closest to commercialization, generic ADVAIR DISKUS®, potentially launching next calendar year, followed by generic Flovent Diskus® in 2023, biosimilar Insulin Glargine in 2024 and biosimilar Insulin Aspart in 2025.

"Regarding our financial performance, throughout the fiscal 2021 full year several of our key products faced a highly competitive pricing environment. Despite these pressures, net sales of $479 million were just below our expectations of approximately $480 million, while adjusted gross margin of 26% was at the top end of our expectations. Importantly, our cash position increased to over $93 million at June 30, 2021, up from approximately $81 million at March 31, 2021.

"As earlier noted, in April, we successfully completed a refinancing transaction, which extended the maturity of our debt to 2026, upsized our credit facility and significantly freed up cash flow during the term of the debt, primarily through the elimination of mandatory debt payments until maturity. We thus have more financial flexibility to progress our portfolio and more resources to further invest in our growth initiatives.

"For the upcoming year our goals include: successfully commercializing recently and soon-to-be approved drug product candidates; advancing the development of our large, durable assets; further expanding our existing strategic relationships and forming new ones to add complementary products to our portfolio; and all the while, maintaining prudent expense discipline."

For the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter on a GAAP basis, net sales were $106.0 million compared with $137.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit was $22.7 million, or 21% of net sales, compared with $39.6 million, or 29% of net sales. Income tax expense was $129.2 million, primarily attributable to the impact of the full valuation allowance recorded against the Company's deferred tax assets, compared to income tax benefit of $10.1 million for the prior year fourth quarter. Net loss was $177.9 million, or $4.50 per share, compared with $9.7 million, or $0.25 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $106.0 million compared with $137.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $26.4 million, or 25% of net sales, compared with $48.9 million, or 35% of net sales. Adjusted operating income was $4.9 million compared with $26.7 million. Adjusted interest expense increased to $12.1 million from $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net loss was $7.4 million, or $0.19 per share, versus adjusted net income of $13.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $12.1 million.

For the fiscal 2021 full year, on a GAAP basis, net sales were $478.8 million compared with $545.7 million for the fiscal 2020 full year. Gross profit was $75.6 million, or 16% of total net sales, compared with $165.2 million, or 30% of total net sales. During fiscal 2021, the company recorded non-cash asset impairment charges of $216.6 million, primarily related to the write down of intangible assets associated with the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals product rights and the write-down of the value of a product license agreement. Income tax expense was $60.6 million, primarily attributable to the impact of the full valuation allowance recorded against the Company's deferred tax assets, compared to income tax benefit of $15.3 million for the prior year. Net loss was $363.5 million, or $9.23 per share, compared with $33.4 million, or $0.86 per share, for fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal 2021 full year reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $478.8 million compared with $545.7 million for the fiscal 2020 full year. Adjusted gross profit was $122.3 million, or 26% of adjusted net sales, compared with $204.0 million, or 37% of adjusted net sales, for the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $43.4 million compared with $107.4 million. Adjusted interest expense declined to $43.7 million from $52.5 million for fiscal 2020. Adjusted net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.03 per share, versus adjusted net income of $45.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 full year.

Guidance for Fiscal 2022

Based on its current outlook, the company provided guidance for fiscal year 2022 as follows:



GAAP Adjusted* Net sales $400 million to $440 million $400 million to $440 million Gross margin % Approximately 19 to 21% Approximately 23% to 25% R&D expense $26 million to $29 million $26 million to $29 million SG&A expense $64 million to $68 million $58 million to $61 million Interest and other Approximately $58 million Approximately $52 million Effective tax rate Approximately 0% to 5% Approximately 21% to 22% Adjusted EBITDA N/A $40 million to $55 million Capital expenditures $12 million to $18 million $12 million to $18 million

*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,286

$ 144,329 Accounts receivable, net 98,834

125,688 Inventories 109,545

142,867 Income taxes receivable 35,050

14,419 Assets held for sale 2,678

2,678 Other current assets 14,170

13,227 Total current assets 353,563

443,208 Property, plant and equipment, net 166,674

179,518 Intangible assets, net 137,835

374,735 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,559

9,343 Deferred tax assets -

117,890 Other assets 15,106

11,861 TOTAL ASSETS $ 683,737

$ 1,136,555















LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 29,585

$ 32,535 Accrued expenses 13,077

14,962 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 10,680

16,304 Rebates payable 19,025

38,175 Royalties payable 13,779

20,863 Restructuring liability 8

27 Current operating lease liabilities 2,045

1,097 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt -

88,189 Other current liabilities 2,270

2,713 Total current liabilities 90,469

214,865 Long-term debt, net 590,683

592,940 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,047

9,844 Other liabilities 19,009

16,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES 711,208

833,659







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,913,148 and 39,963,127 shares issued; 39,576,606 and 38,798,787 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) 41

40 Additional paid-in capital 355,239

321,164 Accumulated deficit (364,766)

(1,291) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (548)

(627) Treasury stock (1,336,542 and 1,164,340 shares at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) (17,437)

(16,390) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (27,471)

302,896 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 683,737

$ 1,136,555

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net sales

$ 106,009

$ 137,920

$ 478,778

$ 545,744 Cost of sales

79,597

89,809

378,335

348,508 Amortization of intangibles

3,753

8,519

24,850

32,016 Gross profit

22,659

39,592

75,593

165,220 Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

6,017

6,691

24,173

29,978 Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,576

18,591

68,078

79,467 Restructuring expenses

-

-

4,043

1,771 Asset impairment charges

18,550

18,841

216,550

34,448 Total operating expenses

46,143

44,123

312,844

145,664 Operating income (loss)

(23,484)

(4,531)

(237,251)

19,556 Other income (loss):















Loss on extinguishment of debt

(10,341)

-

(10,341)

(2,145) Investment income

68

94

236

1,646 Interest expense

(13,217)

(14,682)

(53,830)

(66,845) Other

(1,687)

(659)

(1,664)

(840) Total other loss

(25,177)

(15,247)

(65,599)

(68,184) Loss before income tax

(48,661)

(19,778)

(302,850)

(48,628) Income tax expense (benefit)

129,225

(10,077)

60,625

(15,262) Net loss

$ (177,886)

$ (9,701)

$ (363,475)

$ (33,366)

















Loss per common share (1):















Basic

$ (4.50)

$ (0.25)

$ (9.23)

$ (0.86) Diluted

$ (4.50)

$ (0.25)

$ (9.23)

$ (0.86)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding (1):















Basic

39,544,909

38,752,080

39,391,589

38,592,618 Diluted

39,544,909

38,752,080

39,391,589

38,592,618



(1) Effective with the Warrants issued on April 22, 2021, the basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the two-class method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Twelve months ended June 30, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of

intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other loss Loss before

income tax Income tax

expense Net loss Diluted loss

per share

(n)





GAAP Reported $ 478,778 $ 378,335 $ 24,850 $ 75,593 16% $ 24,173 $ 68,078 $ 4,043 $ 216,550 $ (237,251) $ (65,599) $ (302,850) $ 60,625 $ (363,475) $ (9.23) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (24,850) 24,850

- - - - 24,850 - 24,850 - 24,850

Cody API business (b) - (270) - 270

(5) (486) - - 761 - 761 - 761

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (4,204) - - 4,204 - 4,204 - 4,204

Branded prescription drug fee (d) - - - -

- (831) - - 831 - 831 - 831

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - (4,043) - 4,043 - 4,043 - 4,043

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - (216,550) 216,550 - 216,550 - 216,550

Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (g) - (16,623) - 16,623

- - - - 16,623 - 16,623 - 16,623

Distribution agreement renewal costs (h) - (4,966) - 4,966

- - - - 4,966 - 4,966 - 4,966

Loss on extinguishment of debt (i) - - - -

- - - - - 10,341 10,341 - 10,341

Debt refinancing costs (j) - - - -

- (2,262) - - 2,262 - 2,262 - 2,262

Non-cash interest (k) - - - -

- - - - - 10,146 10,146 - 10,146

Other (l) - - - -

- (5,610) - - 5,610 1,500 7,110 - 7,110

Tax adjustments (m) - - - -

- - - - - - - (59,763) 59,763

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 478,778 $ 356,476 $ - $ 122,302 26% $ 24,168 $ 54,685 $ - $ - $ 43,449 $ (43,612) $ (163) $ 862 $ (1,025) $ (0.03)































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (e) To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan (f) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the intangible asset for a distribution and supply agreement with Cediprof, Inc. for the Levothyroxine tablets product (g) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines (h) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC (i) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Term Loan B in April 2021 (j) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs related to the debt refinancing in April 2021 (k) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (l) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement and costs associated with a legal settlement (m) To exclude the impact of the full valuation allowance booked against the Company's deferred tax assets as well as the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (n) The weighted average share number for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 is 39,391,589 for GAAP and the non-GAAP loss per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Twelve months ended June 30, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of

intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income Other loss Income

(loss) before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (l)





GAAP Reported $ 545,744 $ 348,508 $ 32,016 $ 165,220 30% $ 29,978 $ 79,467 $ 1,771 $ 34,448 $ 19,556 $ (68,184) $ (48,628) $ (15,262) $ (33,366) $ (0.86) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (32,016) 32,016

- - - - 32,016 - 32,016 - 32,016

Cody API business (b) - (2,752) - 2,752

(617) (528) - - 3,897 - 3,897 - 3,897

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (4,233) - - 4,233 - 4,233 - 4,233

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (1,903) - 1,903

-

- - 1,903 - 1,903 - 1,903

Branded prescription drug fee (e) - - - -

- (2,957) - - 2,957 - 2,957 - 2,957

Restructuring expenses (f) - - - -

- - (1,771) - 1,771 - 1,771 - 1,771

Asset impairment charges (g) - - - -

- - - (34,448) 34,448 - 34,448 - 34,448

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - - 14,336 14,336 - 14,336

Loss on extinguishment of debt (i) - - - -

- - - - - 2,145 2,145 - 2,145

Other (j) - (2,094) - 2,094

(94) (4,395) - - 6,583 21 6,604 - 6,604

Tax adjustments (k) - - - -

- - - - - - - 25,378 (25,378)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 545,744 $ 341,759 $ - $ 203,985 37% $ 29,267 $ 67,354 $ - $ - $ 107,364 $ (51,682) $ 55,682 $ 10,116 $ 45,566 $ 1.07































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (e) To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (f) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan (g) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily associated with an agreement to distribute Methylphenidate AB and related to the abandonment of several pipeline products within the KUPI IPR&D and Silarx IPR&D asset portfolios (h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (i) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt primarily related to the partial repayment of the outstanding Term Loan A balance (j) To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and the Company's cost reduction plan, as well as COVID-19 special recognition payments, legal settlements and costs previously incurred as part of the Company's refinancing efforts, partially offset by gains on sales of assets previously held for sale (k) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (l) The weighted average share number for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 is 38,592,618 for GAAP and 44,677,463 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended June 30, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other loss Loss before

income tax Income tax

expense Net loss Diluted loss

per share (k)





GAAP Reported $ 106,009 $ 79,597 $ 3,753 $ 22,659 21% $ 6,017 $ 21,576 $ 18,550 $ (23,484) $ (25,177) $ (48,661) $ 129,225 $ (177,886) $ (4.50) Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (3,753) 3,753

- - - 3,753 - 3,753 - 3,753

Cody API business (b) - (21) - 21

- (13) - 34 - 34 - 34

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) - 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Branded prescription drug fee (d) - - - -

- (831) - 831 - 831 - 831

Asset impairment charges (e) - - - -

- - (18,550) 18,550 - 18,550 - 18,550

Loss on extinguishment of debt (f) - - - -

- - - - 10,341 10,341 - 10,341

Debt refinancing costs (g) - - - -

- (2,262) - 2,262 - 2,262 - 2,262

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - 1,073 1,073 - 1,073

Other (i) - - - -

- (1,915) - 1,915 1,500 3,415 - 3,415

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - (129,139) 129,139































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 106,009 $ 79,576 $ - $ 26,433 25% $ 6,017 $ 15,504 $ - $ 4,912 $ (12,263) $ (7,351) $ 86 $ (7,437) $ (0.19)





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (e) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to its intangible asset for a distribution and supply agreement with Cediprof, Inc. for the Levothyroxine tablets product (f) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Term Loan B in April 2021 (g) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs related to the debt refinancing in April 2021 (h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (i) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement and costs associated with a legal settlement (j) To exclude the impact of the full valuation allowance booked against the Company's deferred tax assets as well as the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (k) The weighted average share number for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is 39,544,909 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended June 30, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other loss Income

(loss) before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (i)





GAAP Reported $ 137,920 $ 89,809 $ 8,519 $ 39,592 29% $ 6,691 $ 18,591 $ 18,841 $ (4,531) $ (15,247) $ (19,778) $ (10,077) $ (9,701) $ (0.25) Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (8,519) 8,519

- - - 8,519 - 8,519 - 8,519

Cody API business (b) - 158 - (158)

(66) (95) - 3 - 3 - 3

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,058) - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (419) - 419

- - - 419 - 419 - 419

Asset impairment charges (e) - - - -

- - (18,841) 18,841 - 18,841 - 18,841

Non-cash interest (f) - - - -

- - - - 3,335 3,335 - 3,335

Other (g) - (508) - 508

(64) (1,817) - 2,389 - 2,389 - 2,389

Tax adjustments (h) - - - -

- - - - - - 11,436 (11,436)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 137,920 $ 89,040 $ - $ 48,880 35% $ 6,561 $ 15,621 $ - $ 26,698 $ (11,912) $ 14,786 $ 1,359 $ 13,427 $ 0.31





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (e) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the abandonment of several pipeline products within the KUPI IPR&D and Silarx IPR&D asset portfolios (f) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (g) To exclude costs primarily related to separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, COVID-19 special recognition payments, as well as costs previously incurred as part of the Company's refinancing efforts (h) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (i) The weighted average share number for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is 38,752,080 for GAAP and 46,111,366 for non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)









Three months ended



June 30, 2021





Net loss

$ (177,886)





Interest expense

13,217 Depreciation and amortization

9,479 Income tax expense

129,225 EBITDA

(25,965)





Share-based compensation

1,841 Inventory write-down

715 Asset impairment charges (a)

18,550 Investment income

(68) Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)

10,341 Other non-operating loss

187 Debt refinancing costs (c)

2,262 Legal settlement (d)

1,500 Other (e)

2,781 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 12,144





(a) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to its intangible asset for a distribution and supply agreement with Cediprof, Inc. for the Levothyroxine tablets product (b) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Term Loan B in April 2021 (c) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs related to the debt refinancing in April 2021 (d) To exclude costs associated with a legal settlement (e) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement as well as the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance











Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted













Net sales

$400 - $440

-

$400 - $440 Gross margin percentage

approx. 19% to 21%

4% (a) approx. 23% to 25% R&D expense

$26 - $29

-

$26 - $29 SG&A expense

$64 - $68

($6 - $7) (b) $58 - $61 Interest and other

approx. $58

($6) (c) approx. $52 Effective tax rate

approx. 0% to 5%

-

approx. 21% to 22% Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$40 - $55 Capital expenditures

$12 - $18

-

$12 - $18



(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition and the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement (c) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Low

High







Net loss $ (72.0)

$ (60.0)







Interest expense 58.0

58.0 Depreciation and amortization 38.0

41.0 Income taxes -

(3.0) EBITDA 24.0

36.0







Share-based compensation 9.0

9.0 Inventory write-down 7.0

8.0 Other (a) -

2.0 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 40.0

$ 55.0



(a) Relates to the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION

















Three months ended

Twelve months ended ($ in thousands) June 30,

June 30, Medical Indication 2021

2020

2021

2020 Analgesic $ 4,156

$ 1,874

$ 14,684

$ 8,680 Anti-Psychosis 5,697

26,346

43,720

104,934 Cardiovascular 13,364

21,251

65,987

88,576 Central Nervous System 23,467

20,102

95,115

77,256 Endocrinology 7,519

-

27,070

- Gastrointestinal 15,048

17,457

67,540

73,477 Infectious Disease 12,175

21,515

67,761

73,237 Migraine 4,612

11,359

25,554

44,266 Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 3,017

2,829

9,258

11,576 Urinary 1,401

1,408

5,786

4,225 Other 10,651

7,166

35,312

35,013 Contract Manufacturing revenue 4,902

6,613

20,991

24,504 Net Sales $ 106,009

$ 137,920

$ 478,778

$ 545,744

