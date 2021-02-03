Lannett Announces Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Financial Results In Line Or Above Expectations

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"For the fiscal 2021 second quarter, net sales exceeded our expectations, and adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA were in line with our estimates," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We accomplished these results even though we continued to see new competitive approvals on certain key products and experienced certain out of the ordinary items, which negatively impacted our gross margin. Of course, there has also been an overall decline of total prescriptions related to the ongoing pandemic, which we expect will reverse in time. Further, our potentially durable, high-value pipeline assets in our portfolio continue to progress. So, while these immediate competitive pressures, along with the discontinuation of certain product lines noted below, have caused us to revise down our full-year guidance, we remain optimistic for our mid- and longer term growth prospects.

"Turning to our balance sheet, in November we used a portion of our existing cash to pay down, in full, our Term A Loans, which will lower our annual interest expense and principal payments, going forward. In December, we established a new $30 million revolving credit facility, further enhancing our financial flexibility.

"At quarter end, as previously disclosed, we made the decision to rationalize our product offering by discontinuing certain lower margin product lines. As a result, when combined with declines in key products, our expectation for the second half of fiscal 2021 compared with the first half is for our net sales to decrease but gross margin percentage to remain approximately the same."

For the fiscal 2021 second quarter on a GAAP basis, net sales were $133.9 million compared with $136.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit of $0.8 million, or 1% of net sales, included a $16.6 million inventory write down associated with the discontinued product lines and $5.0 million to fully expense the cost to renew a product distribution contract. This compares with gross profit for the prior-year second quarter of $41.3 million, or 30% of net sales. During the fiscal 2021 second quarter, the company recorded non-cash, asset impairment charges of $198.0 million, primarily related to the write down of intangible assets associated with the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals. Net loss was $171.9 million, or $4.36 per share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal 2021 second quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $133.9 million compared with $136.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $31.1 million, or 23% of net sales, compared with $50.2 million, or 37% of net sales, for the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted interest expense decreased to $10.5 million compared with $13.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income was $3.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $11.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $24.0 million.

Guidance for Fiscal 2021

Based on its current outlook, the company revised guidance for fiscal year 2021, as follows:



GAAP Adjusted** Net sales $480 million to $500 million, down from $520 million to $545 million $480 million to $500 million, down from $520 million to $545 million Gross margin % Approximately 14% to 16%, down from approximately 23% to 25% Approximately 24% to 26%, down from approximately 29% to 31% R&D expense $26 million to $28 million, down from $29 million to $32 million $26 million to $28 million, down from $29 million to $32 million SG&A expense $58 million to $60 million, down from $59 million to $62 million $52 million to $54 million, down from $55 million to $58 million Restructuring expense $4 million $-- Asset impairment charges $198 million $-- Interest and other $53 million to $54 million, unchanged $41 million to $42 million, unchanged Effective tax rate Approximately 27% to 28% Approximately 26% to 27% Adjusted EBITDA* N/A $75 million to $85 million, down from $100 million to $110 million Capital expenditures $10 million to $15 million, down from $15 million to $20 million $10 million to $15 million, down from $15 million to $20 million

**A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The Company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

*Adjusted EBITDA excludes the same adjustments discussed above, as well as additional adjustments permitted under the company's existing Credit Agreement.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing recently introduced products and launching and successfully commercializing additional products in fiscal 2021, achieving cost savings from the recently announced restructuring and cost savings plan, the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's revised guidance for fiscal 2021, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)







(Unaudited)











December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020













ASSETS









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,224

$ 144,329 Accounts receivable, net 160,131

125,688 Inventories

122,204

142,867 Income taxes receivable 64,570

14,419 Assets held for sale

2,678

2,678 Other current assets

23,993

13,227 Total current assets 407,800

443,208 Property, plant and equipment, net 173,157

179,518 Intangible assets, net

163,488

374,735 Operating lease right-of-use asset 8,650

9,343 Deferred tax assets

132,409

117,890 Other assets

14,767

11,861 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 900,271

$ 1,136,555



























LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 42,670

$ 32,535 Accrued expenses

4,092

14,962 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 8,946

16,304 Rebates payable

43,791

38,175 Royalties payable

20,782

20,863 Restructuring liability 161

27 Current operating lease liabilities 2,115

1,097 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 39,345

88,189 Other current liabilities 1,770

2,713 Total current liabilities 163,672

214,865 Long-term debt, net

578,483

592,940 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,233

9,844 Other liabilities

19,625

16,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES

771,013

833,659













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,832,843 and 39,963,127 shares issued;





39,504,777 and 38,798,787 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively) 41

40 Additional paid-in capital 326,939

321,164 Accumulated deficit

(179,738)

(1,291) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (595)

(627) Treasury stock(1,328,066 and 1,164,340 shares at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively) (17,389)

(16,390) Total stockholders' equity 129,258

302,896 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 900,271

$ 1,136,555

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Net sales

$ 133,920

$ 136,110

$ 260,399

$ 263,452 Cost of sales

124,488

86,663

216,675

164,319 Amortization of intangibles

8,657

8,153

17,246

15,181 Gross profit

775

41,294

26,478

83,952 Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

5,644

6,906

12,183

15,846 Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,730

17,421

28,866

38,729 Restructuring expenses

-

192

4,043

1,580 Asset impairment charges

198,000

-

198,000

1,618 Total operating expenses

217,374

24,519

243,092

57,773 Operating income (loss)

(216,599)

16,775

(216,614)

26,179 Other income (loss):















Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

(2,145) Investment income

43

430

88

1,159 Interest expense

(13,496)

(16,694)

(27,982)

(35,986) Other

28

(735)

5

199 Total other loss

(13,425)

(16,999)

(27,889)

(36,773) Loss before income tax

(230,024)

(224)

(244,503)

(10,594) Income tax benefit

(58,076)

(5,308)

(66,056)

(3,521) Net income (loss)

$ (171,948)

$ 5,084

$ (178,447)

$ (7,073)

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic

$ (4.36)

$ 0.13

$ (4.55)

$ (0.18) Diluted (1)

$ (4.36)

$ 0.13

$ (4.55)

$ (0.18)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

39,443,441

38,605,052

39,257,211

38,457,159 Diluted (1)

39,443,441

40,557,503

39,257,211

38,457,159

(1) Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended December 31, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Asset impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other loss Income

(loss)

before

income tax Income

tax benefit Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (j)





GAAP Reported $ 133,920 $ 124,488 $ 8,657 $ 775 1% $ 5,644 $ 13,730 $ 198,000 $ (216,599) $ (13,425) $ (230,024) $ (58,076) $ (171,948) $ (4.36) Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (8,657) 8,657

- - - 8,657 - 8,657 - 8,657

Cody API business (b) - (84) - 84

(3) (28) - 115 - 115 - 115

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) - 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Asset impairment charges (d) - - - -

- - (198,000) 198,000 - 198,000 - 198,000

Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (e) - (16,623) - 16,623

- - - 16,623 - 16,623 - 16,623

Distribution agreement renewal costs (f) - (4,966) - 4,966

- - - 4,966 - 4,966 - 4,966

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - 2,973 2,973 - 2,973

Other (h) - - - -

- (553) - 553 - 553 - 553

Tax adjustments (i) - - - -

- - - - - - 57,784 (57,784)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 133,920 $ 102,815 $ - $ 31,105 23% $ 5,641 $ 12,098 $ - $ 13,366 $ (10,452) $ 2,914 $ (292) $ 3,206 $ 0.08





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI













(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition







(d) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets













(e) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines







(f) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC







(g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs















(h) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement













(i) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates













(j) The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,443,441 for GAAP and 41,074,706 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended December 31, 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expense SG&A

expense Restructuring

expenses Operating

income Other income

(loss) Income (loss)

before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net

income Diluted

earnings

per share (i) GAAP Reported $ 136,110 $ 86,663 $ 8,153 $ 41,294 30% $ 6,906 $ 17,421 $ 192 $ 16,775 $ (16,999) $ (224) $ (5,308) $ 5,084 $ 0.13 Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (8,153) 8,153

- - - 8,153 - 8,153 - 8,153

Cody API business (b) - (206) - 206

(85) (161) - 452 - 452 - 452

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,058) - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (303) - 303

- - - 303 - 303 - 303

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - (192) 192 - 192 - 192

Non-cash interest (f) - - - -

- - - - 3,563 3,563 - 3,563

Other (g) - (209) - 209

- (135) - 344 630 974 - 974

Tax adjustments (h) - - - -

- - - - - - 8,111 (8,111)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 136,110 $ 85,945 $ - $ 50,165 37% $ 6,821 $ 16,067 $ - $ 27,277 $ (12,806) $ 14,471 $ 2,803 $ 11,668 $ 0.27





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition











(d) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites











(e) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan

















(f) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

















(g) To primarily exclude a settlement related to a shareholder derivative lawsuit against certain current and former officers and directors of the Company







(h) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates















(i) The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2019 is 40,557,503 for GAAP and 46,198,445 for the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations. Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.































LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

Six months ended December 31, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other loss Income

(loss) before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net

income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (k) GAAP Reported $ 260,399 $ 216,675 $ 17,246 $ 26,478 10% $ 12,183 $ 28,866 $ 4,043 $ 198,000 $ (216,614) $ (27,889) $ (244,503) $ (66,056) $ (178,447) $ (4.55) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (17,246) 17,246

- - - - 17,246 - 17,246 - 17,246

Cody API business (b) - (158) - 158

(5) (455) - - 618 - 618 - 618

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (2,102) - - 2,102 - 2,102 - 2,102

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (4,043) - 4,043 - 4,043 - 4,043

Asset impairment charges (e) - - - -

- - - (198,000) 198,000 - 198,000 - 198,000

Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (f) - (16,623) - 16,623

- - - - 16,623 - 16,623 - 16,623

Distribution agreement renewal costs (g) - (4,966) - 4,966

- - - - 4,966 - 4,966 - 4,966

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - - 6,250 6,250 - 6,250

Other (i) - - - -

- (1,504) - - 1,504 - 1,504 - 1,504

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - 67,453 (67,453)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 260,399 $ 194,928 $ - $ 65,471 25% $ 12,178 $ 24,805 $ - $ - $ 28,488 $ (21,639) $ 6,849 $ 1,397 $ 5,452 $ 0.13































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI















(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition













(d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan



















(e) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets















(f) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines













(g) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC













(h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

















(i) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement















(j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates















(k) The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,257,211 for GAAP and 40,915,504 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations







LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Six months ended December 31, 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D expense SG&A

expense Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

(loss) before

income tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings (loss)

per share (k) GAAP Reported $ 263,452 $ 164,319 $ 15,181 $ 83,952 32% $ 15,846 $ 38,729 $ 1,580 $ 1,618 $ 26,179 $ (36,773) $ (10,594) $ (3,521) $ (7,073) $ (0.18) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (15,181) 15,181

- - - - 15,181 - 15,181 - 15,181

Cody API business (b) - (1,928) - 1,928

(505) (375) - - 2,808 - 2,808 - 2,808

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (2,117) - - 2,117 - 2,117 - 2,117

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (1,292) - 1,292

- - - - 1,292 - 1,292 - 1,292

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - (1,580) - 1,580 - 1,580 - 1,580

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - (1,618) 1,618 - 1,618 - 1,618

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - - 7,571 7,571 - 7,571

Loss on extinguishment of debt (h) - - - -

- - - - - 2,145 2,145 - 2,145

Other (i) - (417) - 417

- (2,224) - - 2,641 (336) 2,305 - 2,305

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - 9,110 (9,110)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 263,452 $ 160,682 $ - $ 102,770 39% $ 15,341 $ 34,013 $ - $ - $ 53,416 $ (27,393) $ 26,023 $ 5,589 $ 20,434 $ 0.49































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.











(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition













(d) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites











(e) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan



















(f) To exclude impairment charges primarily associated with an operating lease right-of-use asset















(g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(h) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt primarily related to the partial repayment of the outstanding Term Loan A balance











(i) To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer as well as gains on sales of assets previously held for sale, partially offset by legal settlements



(j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

















(k) The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2019 is 38,457,159 for GAAP and 43,723,412 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations. Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.



































LANNETT COMPANY, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)









($ in thousands)





























Three months ended













December 31, 2020

























Net loss

$ (171,948)





























Interest expense

13,496











Depreciation and amortization

14,375











Income tax benefit

(58,076)











EBITDA

(202,153)





























Share-based compensation

1,991











Inventory write-down (a)

20,609











Asset impairment charges (b)

198,000











Investment income

(43)











Other non-operating loss

(28)











Distribution agreement renewal costs (c)

4,966











Other(d)

668











Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 24,010





























(a) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory primarily related to the discontinuance of certain product lines (b) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets (c) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC (d) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, as well as the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)











Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance













Non-GAAP





GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

















Net sales

$480 - $500

-

$480 - $500

Gross margin percentage

approx. 14% to 16%

10% (a) approx. 24% to 26%

R&D expense

$26 - $28

-

$26 - $28

SG&A expense

$58 - $60

($6) (b) $52 - $54

Restructuring expense

$4

($4) (c) -

Asset impairment charges

$198

($198) (d) -

Interest and other

$53 - $54

($12) (e) $41 - $42

Effective tax rate

approx. 27% to 28%

(1%) (f) approx. 26% to 27%

Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$75 - $85

Capital expenditures

$10 - $15

-

$10 - $15



















(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI"), write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines, and consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC (b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan (d) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets (e) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (f) The adjustment reflects the impact of tax credits and deductions relate to expected annual pre-tax income (loss) as well as the impact of the CARES Act, which allows the Company to carryback the expected taxable loss into a prior fiscal year, where the statutory tax rate was 35%

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Low

High







Net loss $ (197.6)

$ (189.1)







Interest expense 53.0

54.0 Depreciation and amortization 55.0

55.0 Income taxes (73.4)

(73.9) EBITDA (163.0)

(154.0)







Share-based compensation 9.0

9.0 Inventory write-down 27.0

28.0 Asset impairment charges 198.0

198.0 Restructuring expenses 4.0

4.0 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 75.0

$ 85.0

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION

















Three months ended

Six months ended ($ in thousands) December 31,

December 31, Medical Indication 2020

2019

2020

2019 Analgesic $ 3,572

$ 2,111

$ 6,692

$ 3,995 Anti-Psychosis 13,317

22,697

26,345

50,730 Cardiovascular 16,336

23,972

36,050

45,579 Central Nervous System 24,614

19,331

47,139

38,588 Endocrinology 9,496

-

12,729

- Gastrointestinal 18,575

18,313

35,675

35,275 Infectious Disease 23,044

18,078

44,976

29,973 Migraine 6,083

10,878

15,773

20,021 Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 2,267

3,075

3,693

5,781 Urinary 1,361

1,233

2,819

1,668 Other 8,410

9,934

16,044

19,796 Contract Manufacturing revenue 6,845

6,488

12,464

12,046 Net Sales $ 133,920

$ 136,110

$ 260,399

$ 263,452

Contact: Robert Jaffe

Robert Jaffe Co., LLC

(424) 288-4098

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

