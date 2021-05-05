Lannett Announces Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"In recent months, we have significantly advanced a number of strategic initiatives," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "In April, we successfully completed a transaction to refinance our debt, using the proceeds to retire the outstanding Term Loan B balance of approximately $540 million that was set to mature in November of next year. As a result, we have extended the maturity of our debt to 2026 from 2022, which is after several high-value pipeline assets are expected to be commercialized. Moreover, we improved our free cash flow, by approximately $50 million in the first year alone, which we plan to use, in part, to support our growth initiatives.

"We were pleased with our fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results. While net sales were slightly lower than our expectations, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share were higher than we anticipated. Selling, general and administrative expenses were lower compared with the same quarter last year. Moreover, we ended the quarter with more than $80 million in cash, up from approximately $34 million at December 31, 2020.

"Looking ahead, we expect to launch a number of products in the coming months, and we continue to advance our durable, large market opportunity assets. Last month we announced the submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic ADVAIR DISKUS®, an inhalation drug device combination product. Also, the pivotal clinical trial has been initiated for generic Flovent Diskus®, another key respiratory product in our pipeline. And, last but not least, in the third quarter we added to our pipeline another potentially large and durable biosimilar asset, fast acting insulin aspart."

For the fiscal 2021 third quarter on a GAAP basis, net sales were $112.4 million compared with $144.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit was $26.5 million, or 24% of net sales, compared with $41.7 million, or 29% of net sales. During last year's third quarter, the company recorded non-cash, asset impairment charges of $14.0 million, related to the write-down of the value of a product license agreement. Net loss was $7.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with $16.6 million, or $0.43 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal 2021 third quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $112.4 million compared with $144.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $30.4 million, or 27% of net sales, compared with $52.3 million, or 36% of net sales, for the prior-year third quarter. Adjusted interest expense decreased to $9.8 million compared with $12.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income was $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $11.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $17.0 million.

Guidance for Fiscal 2021

Based on its current outlook and recent financing, the company revised guidance for fiscal year 2021, with the primary change related to interest expense, and is as follows:



GAAP Adjusted* Net sales $480 million to $500 million, unchanged $480 million to $500 million, unchanged Gross margin % Approximately 14% to 16%, unchanged Approximately 24% to 26%, unchanged R&D expense $26 million to $28 million, unchanged $26 million to $28 million, unchanged SG&A expense $62 million to $64 million, up from $58 million to $60 million $52 million to $54 million, unchanged Restructuring expense $4 million, unchanged $-- Asset impairment charges $198 million, unchanged $-- Interest and other Approximately $71 million, up from $53 million to $54 million Approximately $44 million, up from $41 million to $42 million Effective tax rate Approximately 27% to 28% N/A Income tax expense/(benefit) N/A $1 million to ($1 million) Adjusted EBITDA N/A $75 million to $85 million, unchanged Capital expenditures $10 million to $15 million, unchanged $10 million to $15 million, unchanged *A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The Company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

ADVAIR DISKUS® and Flovent® Diskus® are registered trademarks of GlaxoSmithKline.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing recently introduced products and launching and successfully commercializing additional products in fiscal 2021, achieving cost savings from the recently announced restructuring and cost savings plan, the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's revised guidance for fiscal 2021, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)







(Unaudited)











March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020













ASSETS









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,290

$ 144,329 Accounts receivable, net 114,691

125,688 Inventories

113,074

142,867 Income taxes receivable 40,043

14,419 Assets held for sale

2,678

2,678 Other current assets

18,135

13,227 Total current assets 369,911

443,208 Property, plant and equipment, net 168,844

179,518 Intangible assets, net

160,138

374,735 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,762

9,343 Deferred tax assets

138,019

117,890 Other assets

14,696

11,861 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 862,370

$ 1,136,555



























LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 32,605

$ 32,535 Accrued expenses

4,025

14,962 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 9,758

16,304 Rebates payable

31,848

38,175 Royalties payable

14,541

20,863 Restructuring liability 42

27 Current operating lease liabilities 2,040

1,097 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt -

88,189 Other current liabilities 2,270

2,713 Total current liabilities 97,129

214,865 Long-term debt, net

610,698

592,940 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,306

9,844 Other liabilities

19,187

16,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES

738,320

833,659













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,872,485 and 39,963,127 shares issued; 39,539,798 and 38,798,787 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) 41

40 Additional paid-in capital 328,911

321,164 Accumulated deficit

(186,880)

(1,291) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (603)

(627) Treasury stock (1,332,687 and 1,164,340 shares at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) (17,419)

(16,390) Total stockholders' equity 124,050

302,896 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 862,370

$ 1,136,555

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



March 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net sales

$ 112,370

$ 144,372

$ 372,769

$ 407,824 Cost of sales

82,063

94,380

298,738

258,699 Amortization of intangibles

3,851

8,316

21,097

23,497 Gross profit

26,456

41,676

52,934

125,628 Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

5,973

7,441

18,156

23,287 Selling, general and administrative expenses

17,636

22,147

46,502

60,876 Restructuring expenses

-

191

4,043

1,771 Asset impairment charges

-

13,989

198,000

15,607 Total operating expenses

23,609

43,768

266,701

101,541 Operating income (loss)

2,847

(2,092)

(213,767)

24,087 Other income (loss):















Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

(2,145) Investment income

80

393

168

1,552 Interest expense

(12,631)

(16,177)

(40,613)

(52,163) Other

18

(380)

23

(181) Total other loss

(12,533)

(16,164)

(40,422)

(52,937) Loss before income tax

(9,686)

(18,256)

(254,189)

(28,850) Income tax benefit

(2,544)

(1,664)

(68,600)

(5,185) Net loss

$ (7,142)

$ (16,592)

$ (185,589)

$ (23,665)

















Loss per common share:















Basic

$ (0.18)

$ (0.43)

$ (4.72)

$ (0.61) Diluted (1)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.43)

$ (4.72)

$ (0.61)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

39,511,296

38,707,049

39,340,670

38,539,850 Diluted (1)

39,511,296

38,707,049

39,340,670

38,539,850

















(1) Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)



























Three months ended March 31, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expenses SG&A expenses Operating income Other loss Income (loss) before income tax Income tax benefit Net income (loss) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (g)





GAAP Reported $ 112,370 $ 82,063 $ 3,851 $ 26,456 24% $ 5,973 $ 17,636 $ 2,847 $ (12,533) $ (9,686) $ (2,544) $ (7,142) $ (0.18) Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (3,851) 3,851

- - 3,851 - 3,851 - 3,851

Cody API business (b) - (91) - 91

- (18) 109 - 109 - 109

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Non-cash interest (d) - - - -

- - - 2,823 2,823 - 2,823

Other (e) - - - -

- (2,191) 2,191 - 2,191 - 2,191

Tax adjustments (f) - - - -

- - - - - 1,923 (1,923)





























Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 112,370 $ 81,972 $ - $ 30,398 27% $ 5,973 $ 14,376 $ 10,049 $ (9,710) $ 339 $ (621) $ 960 $ 0.02



























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI









(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition







(d) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs













(e) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement











(f) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates











(g) The weighted average share number for the three months ended March 31, 2021 is 39,511,296 for GAAP and 41,051,998 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended March 31, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expense SG&A expense Restructuring expenses Asset impairment charges Operating income (loss) Other loss Income (loss) before income tax Income tax expense (benefit) Net income (loss) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (j)





GAAP Reported $ 144,372 $ 94,380 $ 8,316 $ 41,676 29% $ 7,441 $ 22,147 $ 191 13,989 $ (2,092) $ (16,164) $ (18,256) $ (1,664) $ (16,592) $ (0.43) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (8,316) 8,316

- - - - 8,316 - 8,316 - 8,316

Cody API business (b) - (983) - 983

(47) (58) - - 1,088 - 1,088 - 1,088

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,058) - - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (192) - 192

- - - - 192 - 192 - 192

Branded prescription drug fee (e) - - - -

- (2,957) - - 2,957 - 2,957 - 2,957

Restructuring expenses (f) - - - -

- - (191) - 191 - 191 - 191

Asset impairment charge (g) - - - -

- - - (13,989) 13,989 - 13,989 - 13,989

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - - 3,430 3,430 - 3,430

Other (i) - (1,168) - 1,168

(29) (354) - - 1,551 357 1,908 - 1,908

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - 4,832 (4,832)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 144,372 $ 92,037 $ - $ 52,335 36% $ 7,365 $ 17,720 $ - $ - $ 27,250 $ (12,377) $ 14,873 $ 3,168 $ 11,705 $ 0.27































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.











(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition













(d) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites, including costs to transfer products to other locations





(e) To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine, a product the Company no longer sells











(f) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan



















(g) To exclude an impairment charge associated with an agreement to distribute Methylphenidate AB















(h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

















(i) To exclude costs primarily related to the write-down of property, plant and equipment as well as COVID-19 special recognition payments









(j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates















(k) The weighted average share number for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is 38,707,049 for GAAP and 46,132,471 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations. Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.



LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Nine months ended March 31, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expenses SG&A expenses Restructuring expenses Asset impairment charges Operating income (loss) Other loss Income (loss) before income tax Income tax expense (benefit) Net income (loss) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (k)





GAAP Reported $ 372,769 $ 298,738 $ 21,097 $ 52,934 14% $ 18,156 $ 46,502 $ 4,043 $ 198,000 $ (213,767) $ (40,422) $ (254,189) $ (68,600) $ (185,589) $ (4.72) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (21,097) 21,097

- - - - 21,097 - 21,097 - 21,097

Cody API business (b) - (249) - 249

(5) (473) - - 727 - 727 - 727

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (3,153) - - 3,153 - 3,153 - 3,153

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (4,043) - 4,043 - 4,043 - 4,043

Asset impairment charges (e) - - - -

- - - (198,000) 198,000 - 198,000 - 198,000

Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (f) - (16,623) - 16,623

- - - - 16,623 - 16,623 - 16,623

Distribution agreement renewal costs (g) - (4,966) - 4,966

- - - - 4,966 - 4,966 - 4,966

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - - 9,073 9,073 - 9,073

Other (i) - - - -

- (3,695) - - 3,695 - 3,695 - 3,695

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - 69,376 (69,376)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 372,769 $ 276,900 $ - $ 95,869 26% $ 18,151 $ 39,181 $ - $ - $ 38,537 $ (31,349) $ 7,188 $ 776 $ 6,412 $ 0.16































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI













(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition











(d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan



















(e) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets













(f) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines











(g) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC











(h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

















(i) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement















(j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates















(k) The weighted average share number for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 is 39,340,670 for GAAP and 40,933,946 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations





LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Nine months ended March 31, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expense SG&A expense Restructuring expenses Asset impairment charges Operating income Other loss Income (loss) before income tax Income tax expense (benefit) Net income (loss) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (l)





GAAP Reported $ 407,824 $ 258,699 $ 23,497 $ 125,628 31% $ 23,287 $ 60,876 $ 1,771 $ 15,607 $ 24,087 $ (52,937) $ (28,850) $ (5,185) $ (23,665) $ (0.61) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (23,497) 23,497

- - - - 23,497 - 23,497 - 23,497

Cody API business (b) - (2,911) - 2,911

(552) (433) - - 3,896 - 3,896 - 3,896

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (3,175) - - 3,175 - 3,175 - 3,175

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (1,484) - 1,484

- - - - 1,484 - 1,484 - 1,484

Branded prescription drug fee (e) - - - -

- (2,957) - - 2,957 - 2,957 - 2,957

Restructuring expenses (f) - - - -

- - (1,771) - 1,771 - 1,771 - 1,771

Asset impairment charges (g) - - - -

- - - (15,607) 15,607 - 15,607 - 15,607

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - - 11,001 11,001 - 11,001

Loss on extinguishment of debt (i) - - - -

- - - - - 2,145 2,145 - 2,145

Other (j) - (1,585) - 1,585

(29) (2,578) - - 4,192 21 4,213 - 4,213

Tax adjustments (k) - - - -

- - - - - - - 13,942 (13,942)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 407,824 $ 252,719 $ - $ 155,105 38% $ 22,706 $ 51,733 $ - $ - $ 80,666 $ (39,770) $ 40,896 $ 8,757 $ 32,139 $ 0.76































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition













(d) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites, including costs to transfer products to other locations



(e) To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine, a product the Company no longer sells











(f) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan



















(g) To exclude impairment charges primarily associated with an agreement to distribute Methylphenidate AB













(h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

















(i) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt primarily related to the partial repayment of the outstanding Term Loan A balance











(j) To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer, COVID-19 special recognition payments, as well as legal settlements, partially offset by gains on sales of assets previously held for sale

(k) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates















(l) The weighted average share number for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 is 38,539,850 for GAAP and 44,248,722 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations. Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.





LANNETT COMPANY, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)









($ in thousands)





























Three months ended













March 31, 2021

























Net loss

$ (7,142)

























Interest expense

12,631









Depreciation and amortization

9,628









Income tax benefit

(2,544)









EBITDA

12,573

























Share-based compensation

1,863









Inventory write-down

399









Investment income

(80)









Other non-operating loss

(18)









Other(a)

2,300









Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 17,037























(a) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, as well as the operating results of the ceased Cody API business





LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)













Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance















Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted





















Net sales

$480 - $500

-

$480 - $500



Gross margin percentage

approx. 14% to 16%

10% (a) approx. 24% to 26%



R&D expense

$26 - $28

-

$26 - $28



SG&A expense

$62 - $64

($10) (b) $52 - $54



Restructuring expense

$4

($4) (c) -



Asset impairment charges

$198

($198) (d) -



Interest and other

approx. $71

($27) (e) approx. $44



Effective tax rate

approx. 27% to 28%

-

N/A



Income tax expense (benefit)

N/A

-

$1 - $(1) (f)

Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$75 - $85



Capital expenditures

$10 - $15

-

$10 - $15







































(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI"), write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines, and consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC (b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition and the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement (c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan (d) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets (e) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs and the anticipated loss on extinguishment of debt related to the refinancing of the Term Loan B in April 2021. (f) The non-GAAP adjusted effective income tax rate was replaced with the dollar amount of income tax expense (benefit) to provide additional clarity around the anticipated expense (benefit) for Fiscal 2021. The non-GAAP adjusted income tax expense (benefit) reflects the impact of tax credits and deductions related to expected annual pre-tax income (loss) as well as the impact of the CARES Act, which allows the Company to carryback the expected taxable loss into a prior fiscal year, where the statutory tax rate was 35%.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Low

High







Net loss $ (214.7)

$ (205.2)







Interest expense 71.0

71.0 Depreciation and amortization 55.0

55.0 Income taxes (79.3)

(79.8) EBITDA (168.0)

(159.0)







Share-based compensation 9.0

9.0 Inventory write-down 27.0

28.0 Asset impairment charges 198.0

198.0 Restructuring expenses 4.0

4.0 Distribution agreement renewal costs 5.0

5.0 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 75.0

$ 85.0

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION

















Three months ended

Nine months ended ($ in thousands) March 31,

March 31, Medical Indication 2021

2020

2021

2020 Analgesic $ 3,836

$ 2,811

$ 10,528

$ 6,806 Anti-Psychosis 11,678

27,858

38,023

78,588 Cardiovascular 16,573

21,746

52,623

67,325 Central Nervous System 24,509

18,566

71,648

57,154 Endocrinology 6,822

-

19,551

- Gastrointestinal 16,817

20,745

52,492

56,020 Infectious Disease 10,610

21,749

55,586

51,722 Migraine 5,169

12,886

20,942

32,907 Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 2,548

2,966

6,241

8,747 Urinary 1,566

1,149

4,385

2,817 Other 8,617

8,051

24,661

27,847 Contract Manufacturing revenue 3,625

5,845

16,089

17,891 Net Sales $ 112,370

$ 144,372

$ 372,769

$ 407,824

Contact: Robert Jaffe

Robert Jaffe Co., LLC

(424) 288-4098

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

