Lannett Launches Aspirin And Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it has commenced marketing Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, the therapeutic equivalent to the reference listed drug, Aggrenox® Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Total U.S. sales of Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, was approximately $158 million for the 12 months ended April 2019, according to IQVIA, although actual generic market values are expected to be lower.

"The launch of Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules, an internally developed product, represents a meaningful opportunity," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We continue to make progress on a number of operational fronts. Since January of this year, we have improved our capital structure with open market purchases of approximately $62 million of our Term loans, which is in addition to the approximately $67 million of required annual loan amortization, added drug development expertise to our board of directors and, including Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole, launched seven new products."

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, and the planned launches of other products, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

