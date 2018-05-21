Lannett Receives FDA Approval For Dronabinol Capsules

"The approval of Dronabinol Capsules adds to our sizeable portfolio of near-term product opportunities," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We expect to commence marketing several products including Dronabinol Capsules over the course of this year. Currently, only a handful of manufacturers supply generic Dronabinol Capsules to the U.S. market."

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing Dronabinol Capsules USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg, and the planned launches of other products, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

