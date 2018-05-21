Lannett Receives FDA Approval For Dronabinol Capsules

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dronabinol Capsules USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg, the therapeutic equivalent to the reference listed drug, Marinol® Capsules 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg of AbbVie Inc. For the 12 months ended March 2018, total U.S. sales of Dronabinol Capsules USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg, was approximately $120 million, according to IMS.
"The approval of Dronabinol Capsules adds to our sizeable portfolio of near-term product opportunities," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We expect to commence marketing several products including Dronabinol Capsules over the course of this year. Currently, only a handful of manufacturers supply generic Dronabinol Capsules to the U.S. market."
About Lannett Company, Inc.:
Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.
This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing Dronabinol Capsules USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg, and the planned launches of other products, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
