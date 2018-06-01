Lannett Receives FDA Approval For Levofloxacin Oral Solution; Imminent Launch Anticipated

"Our ANDA for Levofloxacin Oral Solution, a paragraph IV product, was approved three weeks ahead of the Target Action Date," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "While the commercial opportunity for our Levofloxacin product is modest, the expected near-term launch is further evidence of our growing operational effectiveness. We continue to make progress unlocking the value of our many approved products pending launch and expect to announce additional product launches in the coming months."

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing Levofloxacin Oral Solution USP, 25 mg/mL, and the planned launches of other products, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

