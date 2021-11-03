Lannett Reports Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Financial Results; Revises Down Full-year Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"For the quarter, solid sales of several key products contributed to our better than expected topline," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Our gross margin however, was lower than anticipated, largely due to increasing competitive pressure on our base portfolio and product mix. Our strong cash position at September 30, 2021 grew to more than $105 million from approximately $93 million at June 30, 2021.

"Our pipeline of large durable assets continues to progress. As previously stated, we believe all five disclosed products could be approved, or tentatively approved, by 2025, with the product closest to commercialization, generic ADVAIR DISKUS®, possibly launching next fiscal year, and the potentially transformational biosimilar Insulin Glargine currently expected to launch in fiscal year 2024.

"Recently, the FDA provided mid-cycle discipline review comments on the pending Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for our generic Advair Diskus product. We are working to address the FDA's helpful comments and intend to respond to as many of the Agency's requests as possible before the FDA due dates. We expect to receive additional comments from the FDA on the FDA-assigned goal date of January 31, 2022. As previously disclosed, we expect to have more than one review cycle for the ANDA. Regarding our biosimilar insulin glargine product, we remain on track for submitting the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application next month and commencing the pivotal trial around March 2022.

"Looking ahead, we have revised our guidance down to reflect, in part, the particularly competitive environment of our current base oral generics portfolio. Fortunately, our strategy has been to commercialize and further expand a pipeline of large durable assets, especially around our respiratory and insulin product franchises, on top of other efforts to add value to our business.

"In the interim, we will prioritize maintaining a healthy cash position, so that we have the operational runway to launch our near- and mid-term pipeline, and we have implemented a restructuring plan (discussed below) to address the expected decline in current fiscal year net sales."

Restructuring, Cost Reduction Initiatives

Today, in light of the accelerated declines in the base business, the company also announced a restructuring plan approved by the board earlier this week. The restructuring retains core strategies, while further optimizing operations, improving efficiencies and reducing costs. Elements of the plan, which is expected to be completed in about 18 months, include:

consolidating the manufacturing footprint

transferring liquid drug production to the company's main plant in Seymour, Indiana from its facility in Carmel, New York

closing the Carmel plant and pursuing its sale

plant and pursuing its sale restructuring the R&D function

reducing headcount and discontinuing future development programs targeting liquid generic medications



raising threshold requirements for other internally developed products and starting projects earlier, resulting in fewer but potentially larger market opportunity products

further product rationalization, over time, as the company has done in the past. This particular exercise primarily involves scaling back or phasing out some low margin OTC products, made at the Carmel site, and two very low margin prescription products

Overall, the current organizational workforce will be reduced by approximately 11%, and other existing and anticipated future vacancies will not be filled. Ultimately, the plan is expected to result in a leaner, more focused organization and generate cost savings of approximately $20 million, annually.

First Quarter Financial Results: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021

GAAP basis:

Net sales were $101.5 million compared with $126.5 million

compared with Gross profit was $16.5 million , or 16% of net sales, compared with $25.7 million , or 20% of net sales

, or 16% of net sales, compared with , or 20% of net sales Net loss was $22.3 million , or $0.56 per share, compared with $6.5 million , or $0.17 per share

Non-GAAP basis:

Net sales were $101.5 million compared with $126.5 million

compared with Adjusted gross profit was $20.6 million , or 20% of net sales, compared with $34.4 million , or 27% of net sales

, or 20% of net sales, compared with , or 27% of net sales Adjusted interest expense increased to $12.8 million from $11.2 million

from Adjusted net loss was $10.6 million , or $0.27 per share, versus adjusted net income of $2.2 million , or $0.06 per diluted share

, or per share, versus adjusted net income of , or per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $10.0 million compared with $33.2 million for the prior-year first quarter

Guidance for Fiscal 2022

Based on its current outlook, the company revised guidance for fiscal year 2022, as follows:



GAAP Adjusted* Net sales $370 million to $400 million, down from $400 million to $440 million $370 million to $400 million, down from $400 million to $440 million Gross margin % Approximately 15% to 17%, down from approximately 19% to 21% Approximately 19% to 21%, down from approximately 23% to 25% R&D expense $25 million to $28 million, down from $26 million to $29 million $25 million to $28 million, down from $26 million to $29 million SG&A expense $64 million to $67 million, down from $64 million to $68 million $55 million to $58 million, down from $58 million to $61 million Restructuring expense $1.5 million to $2.5 million $-- Interest and other Approximately $58 million, unchanged Approximately $52 million, unchanged Effective tax rate Approximately 0% to 5%, unchanged Approximately 22% to 23%, up from 21% to 22% Adjusted EBITDA N/A $22 million to $32 million, down from $40 million to $55 million Capital expenditures $10 million to $14 million, down from $12 million to $18 million $10 million to $14 million, down from $12 million to $18 million

*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Later today, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its results of operations for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 888-771-4371 from the U.S. or Canada, or 847-585-4405 from international locations, passcode 50246855. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The Company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) asset impairment charges, (4) non-cash interest expense, as well as (5) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

ADVAIR DISKUS® is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing recently introduced products and launching and successfully commercializing additional products in fiscal 2022, the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results, successfully reducing expenses as a result of the restructuring and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's revised guidance for fiscal 2022, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)







(Unaudited)











September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021













ASSETS









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,321

$ 93,286 Accounts receivable, net 94,309

98,834 Inventories

112,637

109,545 Income taxes receivable 34,452

35,050 Assets held for sale

2,678

2,678 Other current assets

15,496

14,170 Total current assets 364,893

353,563 Property, plant and equipment, net 164,154

166,674 Intangible assets, net

135,338

137,835 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,444

10,559 Other assets

16,039

15,106 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 690,868

$ 683,737



























LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 36,990

$ 29,585 Accrued expenses

19,771

13,077 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 9,737

10,680 Rebates payable

25,825

19,025 Royalties payable

14,620

13,779 Current operating lease liabilities 2,049

2,045 Other current liabilities 3,285

2,278 Total current liabilities 112,277

90,469 Long-term debt, net

596,975

590,683 Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,800

11,047 Other liabilities

18,169

19,009 TOTAL LIABILITIES

738,221

711,208













STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Common stock($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,786,848 and 40,913,148 shares issued;





40,302,111 and 39,576,606 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 42

41 Additional paid-in capital 358,361

355,239 Accumulated deficit

(387,108)

(364,766) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (524)

(548) Treasury stock(1,484,737 and 1,336,542 shares at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (18,124)

(17,437) Total stockholders' deficit (47,353)

(27,471) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 690,868

$ 683,737



























LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)















Three months ended





September 30,





2021

2020













Net sales

$ 101,525

$ 126,479

Cost of sales

81,008

92,187

Amortization of intangibles

3,996

8,589

Gross profit

16,521

25,703

Operating expenses:









Research and development expenses

5,764

6,539

Selling, general and administrative expenses

18,905

15,136

Restructuring expenses

-

4,043

Total operating expenses

24,669

25,718

Operating loss

(8,148)

(15)

Other income (expense):









Investment income

34

45

Interest expense

(14,224)

(14,486)

Other

(62)

(23)

Total other expense

(14,252)

(14,464)

Loss before income tax

(22,400)

(14,479)

Income tax benefit

(58)

(7,980)

Net loss

$ (22,342)

$ (6,499)













Loss per common share (1):









Basic

$ (0.56)

$ (0.17)

Diluted

$ (0.56)

$ (0.17)













Weighted average common shares outstanding (1):









Basic

39,927,822

39,070,982

Diluted

39,927,822

39,070,982















(1) Effective with the Warrants issued on April 22, 2021, the basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the two-class method.





















LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)



























Three months ended September 30, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of

intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D expenses SG&A expenses Operating

income (loss) Other expense Loss before

income tax Income tax

benefit Net loss Diluted loss per

share (h)





GAAP Reported $ 101,525 $ 81,008 $ 3,996 $ 16,521 16% $ 5,764 $ 18,905 $ (8,148) $ (14,252) $ (22,400) $ (58) $ (22,342) $ (0.56) Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (3,996) 3,996

- - 3,996 - 3,996 - 3,996

Cody API business (b) - (33) - 33

(6) (13) 52 - 52 - 52

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Distribution agreement renewal costs (d) - - - -

- (219) 219 - 219 - 219

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - 1,439 1,439 - 1,439

Other (f) - - - -

- (2,419) 2,419 - 2,419 - 2,419

Tax adjustments (g) - - - -

- - - - - (2,574) 2,574





























Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 101,525 $ 80,975 $ - $ 20,550 20% $ 5,758 $ 15,203 $ (411) $ (12,813) $ (13,224) $ (2,632) $ (10,592) $ (0.27)



























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI







(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business











(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition





(d) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC





(e) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs









(f) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement







(g) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates







(h) The weighted average share number for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is 39,927,822 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.

























LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended September 30, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of

intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D expenses SG&A expenses Restructuring

expenses Operating

income

(loss) Other expense Income (loss)

before income

tax Income tax

expense (benefit) Net income (loss) Diluted earnings

(loss) per share (h)





GAAP Reported $ 126,479 $ 92,187 $ 8,589 $ 25,703 20% $ 6,539 $ 15,136 $ 4,043 $ (15) $ (14,464) $ (14,479) $ (7,980) $ (6,499) $ (0.17) Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (8,589) 8,589

- - - 8,589 - 8,589 - 8,589

Cody API business (b) - (74) - 74

(2) (427) - 503 - 503 - 503

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) - 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (4,043) 4,043 - 4,043 - 4,043

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - - 3,277 3,277 - 3,277

Other (f) - - - -

- (951) - 951 - 951 - 951

Tax adjustments (g) - - - -

- - - - - - 9,669 (9,669)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 126,479 $ 92,113 $ - $ 34,366 27% $ 6,537 $ 12,707 $ - $ 15,122 $ (11,187) $ 3,935 $ 1,689 $ 2,246 $ 0.06





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI











(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition









(d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan















(e) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs













(f) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement











(g) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates











(h) The weighted average share number for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is 39,070,982 for GAAP and 40,717,506 for non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations





























LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)









Three months ended



September 30, 2021





Net loss

$ (22,342)





Interest expense

14,224 Depreciation and amortization

9,585 Income tax benefit

(58) EBITDA

1,409





Share-based compensation

3,018 Inventory write-down

2,839 Investment income

(34) Other non-operating expense

62 Other (a)

2,690 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 9,984







(a) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement



LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)













Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance















Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted





















Net sales

$370 - $400

-

$370 - $400



Gross margin percentage

approx. 15% to 17%

4% (a) approx. 19% to 21%



R&D expense

$25 - $28

-

$25 - $28



SG&A expense

$64 - $67

($9) (b) $55 - $58



Restructuring expense

$1.5 - $2.5

($1.5 - $2.5) (c) -



Interest and other

approx. $58

($6) (d) approx. $52



Effective tax rate

approx. 0% to 5%

-

approx. 22% to 23%



Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$22 - $32



Capital expenditures

$10 - $14

-

$10 - $14









































(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition and the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement (c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan (d) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Low

High







Net loss $ (93.0)

$ (84.0)







Interest expense 58.0

58.0 Depreciation and amortization 36.5

39.5 Income taxes -

(4.0) EBITDA 1.5

9.5







Share-based compensation 9.0

9.0 Inventory write-down 7.0

8.0 Restructuring expenses (a) 1.5

2.5 Other (b) 3.0

3.0 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 22.0

$ 32.0









(a) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan





(b) Primarily relates to the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement



LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION















Three months ended



($ in thousands) September 30,



Medical Indication 2021

2020



Analgesic $ 5,314

$ 3,120



Anti-Psychosis 3,715

13,028



Cardiovascular 14,100

19,714



Central Nervous System 22,785

22,525



Endocrinology 7,845

3,233



Gastrointestinal 15,240

17,100



Infectious Disease 12,515

21,932



Migraine 4,685

9,690



Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 3,114

1,426



Urinary 1,176

1,458



Other 9,176

7,634



Contract Manufacturing revenue 1,860

5,619



Net Sales $ 101,525

$ 126,479















