Lannett To Participate At Two Investor Conferences In May

Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET , on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel;

, on at the InterContinental Boston Hotel; 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel. This conference is a 1-on-1 and small group meeting conference; there are no formal presentations. Accordingly, the event will not be webcast.

Webcast of the Deutsche Bank presentation will be available at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the web site at least 10 minutes prior to the start of each presentation to register, download and install any necessary software. The presentations will be archived and accessible on the web site for at least one week.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

Contact: Robert Jaffe

Robert Jaffe Co., LLC

(424) 288-4098

