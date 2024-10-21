Lanny J. Davis and Associates: Stephanie Foster, estranged wife of Health Point Capital Equity Leader John F. Foster, is expected to testify at 10 am this morning in Manhattan Supreme Court

According to public court statement from Mrs. Foster's divorce lawyer, BriAnne Copp, John F. Foster claims to be "destitute."

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Foster is expected to testify this morning at 10 am in Manhattan Supreme Court, 60 Centre Street.

Lanny J. Davis, Washington D.C. attorney, has been retained as a legal advisor to Mrs. Foster. Davis previously served as special counsel to former President Bill Clinton and as a civil liberties panel adviser to former President George W. Bush.

The NY Post reported that Mrs. Foster's divorce lawyer, BriAnne Copp, in a NYC public court statement, said that Mr. Foster was claiming to be "destitute." Read the full NY Post report here.

Mrs. Foster is expected to address several text messages from Mr. Foster published by the NY Post.

"This case is about more than a simple divorce," Copp said at the early public hearing. "At its heart, it is about manipulation and control – of my client, of the finances, and even of the information that is available to present at this trial."

Davis told The New York Post, "We hope that by her testimony on Monday, Mrs. Foster can set the record straight and help achieve a just result of an equitable distribution of 'marital assets,' as defined under New York law."

