Lansing Companies Progresses With Paradise Knolls Project - Jurupa Valley, CA

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansing Companies has announced that construction will soon begin on its Paradise Knolls project in Jurupa Valley, California. The project will entail an eventual 650 homes, 4.4 acres of retail and commercial businesses and 18 acres of open space greenbelt along the Santa Ana River. The greenbelt will include horse trails, arenas and boarding stables and the public will be able to access it for free. Final engineering on the first phase — 107 single-family homes — is underway and a builder will be announced by February.

Lansing Companies is a privately owned real estate investment and development company with over 30 years of experience in land acquisition and development in California. Known throughout the industry for its continued financial stability in today's troubled market, the company's portfolio has included more than 20,000 residential lots and 30,000 acres in various stages of development. Current projects include the 2,000-unit master-planned community of Skyborne, located in the Coachella Valley, as well as a venture with Pulte Homes on its successful 2,600-unit Rancho Diamante DelWebb project, located in the city of Hemet. More information can be found online at www.lansingcompanies.com.

