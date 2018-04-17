Lansing Police Department chooses NC4 Street Smart® as their real-time crime-fighting technology solution

The LPD, with more than 200 sworn officers, protects a diverse community of over 114,000 residents. Street Smart will help the department provide safety and security to its residents by providing a daily-use crime-fighting solution that provides a common operating picture of structured vs. unstructured data. Officers will now have access to true, real-time data to pinpoint crimes, patterns, and incidents in a flexible and easy-to-use platform.

"NC4 Street Smart fits right into our evidence-based policing tool box by using real-time data to lead our crime reduction intervention. We are very excited to be able to deploy this crime-fighting tool, as it will be a force multiplier for our officers and investigators in the field," said Michael Yankowski, Chief of the Lansing Police Department.

The Street Smart solution allows officers to stay apprised of activities and to collaborate using situation-based bulletins, secure blogs, and case management tools that optimize the sharing of crime-related information. It supports LPD's philosophy of using problem-solving and community policing techniques by giving officers access to the data they need to identify threats, measure the results of their interventions, and to hold themselves accountable to each other and to their community.

"We are excited to be expanding our solution to another agency in Michigan and to support the LPD by providing technology that arms their officers with critical crime-related information and intelligence to fight crime," said Rob Wolf, Vice President, NC4 Public Safety. "Our hope is that this solution will help the LPD reduce crime, build community trust, and improve public safety in the community."

NC4 will be showcasing NC4 Street Smart at the 2018 IACP Technology Conference (LEIM) from May 21 – 23 in Providence, RI. Stop by Booth #500 to learn about NC4 Street Smart's successes and the reasons why an increasing number of agencies are choosing Street Smart to reduce crime, foster officer safety, and build community trust.

About NC4

NC4 delivers safety and security solutions for both business and government organizations. We revolutionize how organizations and communities collect, manage, share and disseminate information to reduce cyber threats, fight crime, mitigate risks, and manage incidents. NC4 also provides cyber threat sharing solutions both through secure collaboration services and recently (via Soltra Edge), through automated, structured, and standardized (STIX/TAXII) mechanisms.

NC4 solutions are used by private sector companies involved in financial services, high-tech, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as well as other industries. In the public sector, NC4 solutions are used by federal, state and local agencies in homeland security, emergency management, and law enforcement disciplines.

NC4 takes a comprehensive and integrated approach to safety and security by providing: cyber threat exchanges that drive the development of a sharing culture and circles of trust; global security and travel intelligence, analysis, traveler tracking, and relevant real time threat alerting to mitigate enterprise risks and a common operating picture for fighting crime and managing emergencies.

For information about NC4, visit www.NC4.com or call toll-free, 1-877-624-4999.

