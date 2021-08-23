Lansing's Largest Cannabis Business To Open Flagship Retail in Frandor Area - Offers Biggest Selection of Recreational Flower in the State

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Aug. 23, PURE OPTIONS will open its fourth retail store in Lansing at 125 N Clippert Street. Adding to its existing 20,000+ square feet of retail in Lansing, this new 7,200 square foot provisioning center will offer the largest and most exclusive selection of cannabis flower in Lansing, as well as a wide selection of edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, and CBD products.

"Michigan's legal cannabis industry started right here in Lansing. This grand opening is a dream come true – a culmination of 10+ years of sweat and sacrifice. We're so excited to offer this community its first truly premium cannabis retail experience," said Sam Usman, Jr., PURE OPTIONS' CEO and Founder.

The grand opening festivities will kick off on Monday, Aug. 23 at 9:00 AM and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 29. On August 23, Patrons can take part in generous giveaways including gift bags for the first 100 customers and raffles with a variety of prizes throughout the week.

In addition to PURE OPTIONS' High Times award-winning cannabis flower and prerolls, like Moonbow #112, Rainbow Belts, and Garlic Breath, Michigan's top cannabis brands will display their products in an interactive "store-within-a-store" environment.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 with the PURE OPTIONS leadership team, area dignitaries, and city officials.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, guests can enjoy festivities in the parking lot, including live entertainment, live screen-imprinted t-shirts, glass blowing, vendor pop-ups, and food trucks.

Store hours are 9 a.m. – 9:45 p.m. daily. Other Lansing locations include 5815 S. Pennsylvania, 2905 N. East St. and 1900 E. Kalamazoo St.

Adult-use customers must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid government-issued ID such as a driver's license, passport, or state identification card in order to shop. Veterans, 21+ medical card holders, and, during the first week, student ID holders will receive an additional 10% discount.

About PURE OPTIONS

PURE OPTIONS is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan, with state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail operations in Lansing, Mount Pleasant and Muskegon. Our mission is to grow and offer the highest quality flower that exceeds the expectations of our customers. PURE OPTIONS employs more than 380 team members across cultivation, retail operations, and administration. PURE OPTIONS is your one-stop-shop for all your cannabis needs offering more than 50+ strains of premium cannabis grown locally in Lansing, Mich. PURE OPTIONS honors the commitments it makes to the communities in which it does business, such as providing support to the Greater Lansing Food Bank and offering expungement clinics.

To learn more, please visit www.pureoptions.com or call us at (517) 657-7054.

