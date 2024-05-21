LANSINOH LABORATORIES SEEKS STRATEGIC ACQUISITION IN THE MATERNAL WELLNESS AND NUTRITION CATEGORIES

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansinoh Laboratories , a longtime leader in postpartum and breastfeeding solutions, today announced its pursuit of strategic acquisition opportunities to broaden its portfolio into nutrition and wellness solutions that support women along their entire maternal journey.

Lansinoh's Mission & Vision: Stand With The Mothers

With a rich legacy of providing products that soothe, comfort, and care for new moms, Lansinoh represents a compelling growth partner opportunity for companies seeking to enhance their market position, drive innovation, and expand their global reach. This strategic move will complement Lansinoh's existing portfolio of post-birth recovery and feeding essentials, providing comprehensive support for moms through conception, pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding.

"As we embark on this journey of expansion, we seek brands with personality, authenticity, and integrity that share our vision of a healthy future for families," said Lansinoh CEO Kevin Vyse-Peacock. "The addition of nutrition solutions, including high-quality dietary supplements, will enable Lansinoh to offer holistic wellness support along mom's entire maternal journey, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with our acquired partner, contributing our expertise and resources for mutual growth and success."

Lansinoh Laboratories has partnered with Wellvest Capital , a contemporary merchant bank specializing in health and wellness, to identify and evaluate potential acquisition targets. Founded in 2012 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, Wellvest Capital brings a wealth of industry-specific domain expertise, strategic thinking, and transaction execution excellence to the partnership.

Founded four decades ago, Lansinoh has established itself as the #1 brand in breastfeeding in the United States, with over 250,000 product ratings averaging 4+ stars, trusted by both moms and healthcare providers for its commitment to quality, efficacy, and safety. Lansinoh has been a proud member of the Pigeon Group, a leading global company in baby products, since 2004. Pigeon Corporation, established in Japan over 60 years ago, is a Nikkei 500 company generating ¥94,921 million in 2022, with Lansinoh contributing 17.8 percent to the Pigeon Group's net sales.

For companies interested in exploring acquisition opportunities with Lansinoh, please contact David Thibodeau, Managing Director, Wellvest Capital at [email protected] / 617-801-3100 for more information.

About Lansinoh®:

For nearly 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh® to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother's realization that birthing people often go without the support they need and deserve, Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand's journey started with award-winning, doctor-recommended Lanolin Nipple Cream: today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions to help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping. Lansinoh products are available in more than 70 countries and the company is committed to being climate neutral by 2030. For more information, please visit www.lansinoh.com or connect with @LansinohUSA on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Wellvest Capital:

Wellvest Capital is a contemporary merchant bank enabling Health & Wellness on a global scale. Founded in 2012 and based in Boston, MA, Wellvest Capital is focused on investing in and providing strategic advisory services to companies creating healthy living products and services. Like its portfolio companies and clients, Wellvest takes a holistic approach to creating stakeholder value. The firm's experience in the sector is deep and provides clients with unique perspectives on growth, financial and liquidity options. Combined, these attributes are the foundation of Wellvest's value proposition: Wellvest Capital brings the best of strategic thinking, industry-specific domain expertise, direct operating and entrepreneurial experience, transaction execution excellence and a vibrant network of investors, advisors and strategic partners to every engagement. To learn more about Wellvest Capital, please navigate to www.wellvestcapital.com .

