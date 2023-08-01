Lansinoh Launches New Wearable Breast Pump Exclusively at Target

Global leader in breastfeeding and postpartum solutions makes wearable pumping technology an option for more mothers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansinoh, a global leader in breastfeeding solutions and support for nearly 40 years, today announced the launch of the new Lansinoh® Wearable Pump, furthering the brand's mission to Stand with the Mothers by supporting new moms with products and resources to make their journey a little easier.

Lansinoh's Wearable Pump is designed to empower all pumping mothers, giving them the freedom to pump confidently anywhere. It is lighter than other wearable pumps and has hospital-strength suction, ensuring mothers do not have to choose between comfort and performance. Additional key features include:

  • No tubes or cords for hands-free pumping anywhere
  • Adjustable hospital strength suction up to 280mmHG
  • Lightweight and portable for quiet discreet pumping anywhere
  • 8oz click-tight cups hold more milk; pour spout help prevents leaks & spills
  • 4 flange size options included: 21mm, 25mm, 28mm, 30.5mm
  • Easy assembly and cleaning with only 5 parts and dishwasher safe
  • Long-lasting rechargeable battery

"Lansinoh believes that moms shouldn't have to compromise, which is why we are thrilled to introduce our first-ever wearable breast pump," said Sabrina Fox, VP, Global Marketing. "Many mothers today still do not feel supported by society, and we are on a mission to change that. Our new Wearable Pump offers high performance at a more accessible price point and is a symbol of our continued commitment to stand with the mothers and help them thrive."

August marks the beginning of World Breastfeeding Week and this year's theme is making a difference for working parents. The passage of the PUMP Act helped extend the rights for pumping moms, but the lack of Federal Paid Leave, high costs of childcare, and unrealistic expectations continue to take their toll on working parents. In a recent survey by Lansinoh, 87% of moms without a wearable pump said having one would make pumping at work easier. To help support moms, Lansinoh is giving away Wearable Pumps throughout the month of August, PLUS a grand prize of a year of childcare!* To learn more and how to enter, visit https://tinyurl.com/2u9ae2c5.

Lansinoh's Wearable Pump is available now exclusively at Target stores nationwide and Target.com for $249.99. For more information please visit www.lansinoh.com.

ABOUT LANSINOH
For nearly 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother's realization that birthing people often go without the support they need and deserve, Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand's journey started with award-winning, doctor-recommended Lanolin Nipple Cream: today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions to help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping. Lansinoh products are available in more than 70 countries and the company is committed to being climate neutral by 2030. For more information, please visit www.lansinoh.com or connect with @LansinohUSA on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

*Cash prize of $15,000 based on average annual estimated childcare costs

