Lansinoh® Redefines Pumping with the Launch of the NaturalWave® Double Electric Breast Pump Featuring Exclusive Flutter Technology for More Milk

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansinoh®, a leader in breastfeeding and maternal care for over four decades, today announced the launch of the NaturalWave® Double Electric Breast Pump, a next-generation power pump engineered to solve a major gap in the market: helping moms not just express milk, but effectively boost and maintain their supply through innovative technology and built-in guidance.

The NaturalWave® Double Electric Breast Pump from Lansinoh, offering customizable settings for a personalized pumping experience.

The NaturalWave® Double Electric Breast Pump incorporates NaturalWave® flutter technology, which mimics the gentle, rapid tongue movements of a breastfeeding baby. This NaturalWave® phase is designed to encourage multiple let-downs per session for effective pumping and maximized milk output. In early product testing, 79% of moms reported improved let-downs and consistently expressed more milk.*

"At Lansinoh, we believe moms deserve the right tools and support to navigate their feeding and pumping journeys with confidence," said Julie Kelly, President of Lansinoh North America. "With the NaturalWave® Double Electric Breast Pump, we're delivering more than hospital-strength suction; we're offering a premier solution where our innovative technology mimics baby's natural tongue fluttering vibrations to feel closer to breastfeeding while gently and comfortably emptying your breasts, helping you maximize your milk supply."

Key Features and Product Highlights

The NaturalWave® Double Electric Breast Pump combines advanced technology with user-centric design to maximize output and comfort:

Hospital-Strength Power: Provides hospital-grade suction with 12 adjustable strength levels and 2-phase technology.

Provides hospital-grade suction with 12 adjustable strength levels and 2-phase technology. Baby-Inspired Pumping Styles : Features three distinct pumping styles and a dedicated vibration mode for stronger, consistent stimulation.

: Features three distinct pumping styles and a dedicated vibration mode for stronger, consistent stimulation. Inclusive Fit : Includes five flange sizes (17mm–28mm) in the box—more than leading competitors—to help parents find an optimal fit and reduce issues that can impact supply.

: Includes five flange sizes (17mm–28mm) in the box—more than leading competitors—to help parents find an optimal fit and reduce issues that can impact supply. Integrated Pumping Guidance: Includes "Pumping Tips: 4 Ways to Pump" to help parents design effective sessions, such as power pumping, from their very first use.

Includes "Pumping Tips: 4 Ways to Pump" to help parents design effective sessions, such as power pumping, from their very first use. Quiet and Portable Design: In market research, users highlighted the pump's quietness, lightness, and portability as significant advantages over their current pumps.

The NaturalWave® Double Electric Breast Pump is now available on Lansinoh.com and Amazon, retailing for $219.99. The product will also be available for purchase in select Target stores beginning February 16, 2026. The pump will be available through DME (Durable Medical Equipment) providers as an upgrade option.

For more information about Lansinoh's full portfolio of products, visit www.lansinoh.com or follow @LansinohUSA on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

*Source: US in-home wearable pump trial with 15 moms, 5-day usage + post-trial survey, October 2025.

About Lansinoh®:

For over 40 years, Lansinoh® has been building a community that understands what moms go through, creating calm, comfort, and connection every step of the way. From its first product, the award-winning Lanolin Nipple Cream, Lansinoh has expanded to a full range of innovative products that grow with moms and babies, so they can love their time together. The brand's products are available in over 60 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Dan Pettine

Director, PR

[email protected]

484-941-1097

SOURCE Lansinoh