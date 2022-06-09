Lantern Announces Delivery Partnership With Doobie In Massachusetts

Doobie marks Lantern's first partnership with a direct-to-consumer delivery operator

BOSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today announced a partnership with Doobie in Massachusetts. Founded in 2020, Doobie is a customer centric cannabis delivery service operating in markets throughout the United States, including Missouri, California, Arizona, and now Massachusetts, where it is one of the first Delivery Operator licensees.

Doobie is a women-owned platform and Certified Economic Empowerment Priority Applicant through Massachusetts' Cannabis Control Commission (CCC). Through this partnership, Doobie will directly fulfill delivery orders placed on LanternNow.com through its licensed depot. Customers in 150 zip codes throughout Massachusetts will have access to quality national and local brands including Cookies, High Supply, Mile 62, Kiva, Fernway, Southie Adams, and Dogwalkers. Lantern will also offer dedicated marketing services to expand Doobie's consumer reach and enable the delivery operator to provide seamless cannabis experiences along with high-touch customer service.

"Working with an innovator such as Ericca Kennedy of Doobie is truly a privilege and we are excited to see how we can expand delivery service within the Massachusetts area," said Meredith Mahoney, Co-founder and CEO of Lantern. "Doobie is an ideal partner as we expand our presence throughout the state because of its commitment to improving the communities it serves. Every purchase of its diverse product offerings is used to support Doobie's positive impact plan, which supports local communities who have been disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs."

"Lantern has redefined cannabis e-commerce in Massachusetts, and we are thrilled to partner with a team that consistently uplifts local businesses and communities," said Ericca Kennedy, Doobie Massachusetts Co-Founder and Economic Empowerment Applicant. "Joining forces with Lantern allows us to follow through on our mission to deliver happiness as far and as wide as possible. Through our extensive delivery zone which reaches over three million local residents, we are ready and excited to bring exceptional cannabis experiences to new and returning customers."

About Lantern

Lantern is among the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platforms in the U.S. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales.

About Doobie

Doobie is a leading national cannabis delivery service that provides consumers with convenient and safe access to cannabis. Our carefully curated selection of products offers something for all consumers and takes the guesswork out of the cannabis purchasing process. As a customer-driven cannabis platform, Doobie has implemented a user-friendly interface, to streamline both the ordering and delivery process. Doobie now offers delivery across Missouri, California, Arizona, and Massachusetts. For any questions about Doobie services or the menu, visit trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243).

Media Contact

Phoebe Wilson

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Lantern