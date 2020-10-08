Lantern Becomes First Platform to Offer On-Demand Recreational Cannabis Delivery in Detroit

Orders placed on Lantern will be processed and delivered by 3Fifteen, Michigan's largest in-state owned and operated cannabis group. The new on-demand dynamic delivery model will be first-to-market in Michigan, starting with service to Detroit. Through Lantern, customers over the age of 21 can now conveniently access their favorite recreational cannabis products. Previously, consumers could only receive recreational cannabis deliveries by scheduling them ahead of time; otherwise they had to drive to a recreational retailer outside Detroit city limits. Now, customers will be able to order online at LanternNow.com and have products delivered to their homes within an hour. Lantern is also offering free delivery on all orders.

"Lantern is leaning on its more than eight years of regulated e-commerce delivery experience from our sister-company, Drizly and its current market expertise to provide best-in-class service to recreational customers in Michigan," said Meredith Mahoney, President of Lantern. "We know that speed and reliability are among the most important factors for consumers when it comes to delivery. The pandemic has only increased demand for delivery services, and we're excited for this opportunity to bring this level of service to Detroit."

All deliveries through Lantern are subject to Michigan cannabis consumption laws and may not exceed 2.5 ounces of flower or 15 grams of concentrate. Customers must present valid photo identification at an approved address to receive deliveries.

Lantern is the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platform in the US. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales. Lantern is an independently operated company within Drizly Group, the preeminent platform provider for online sales of regulated consumer products.

