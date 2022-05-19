Lantern Expands Cannabis Delivery in Massachusetts to the North Shore

On-demand delivery available in Lynn, Salem, Swampscott and Marblehead through partnership with Insa and Olde World Remedies

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., announced plans to expand its delivery zone to Massachusetts' North Shore in partnership with local dispensaries, Insa and Olde World Remedies. Customers over the age of 21 living in Lynn, Salem, Beverly, Swampscott and Marblehead are now able to order cannabis products of their choosing through the Lantern marketplace .

Lantern launched in May 2020 as Massachusetts' first medical delivery platform and became the first adult-use delivery marketplace to serve the Greater Boston area one year later. In February, Lantern expanded its delivery operations to the South Shore by partnering with economic empowerment and delivery licensee South Shore Buds and adult-use retail dispensaries Health Circle and Commonwealth Alternative Care. Now, North Shore residents can place on-demand delivery orders for a variety of Insa and Olde World Remedies offerings including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, concentrates and more. Flexible delivery times are offered, including same-day delivery on most products.

"Lantern's latest expansion into the North Shore reaffirms the company's commitment to building lasting relationships with local innovative businesses while striving to provide an effortless, convenient cannabis experience for all consumers," said Meredith Mahoney, Co-founder and CEO of Lantern. "Insa and Olde World Remedies are the perfect partners to work with as we bring a diverse product selection to North Shore residents in the comfort of their homes. We are proud to work with two companies that always keep the consumer first as we expand the cannabis marketplace in the great city of Boston and beyond."

About Lantern

Lantern is among the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platforms in the U.S. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales. Lantern was incubated out of Drizly Group, the most popular and reliable online alcohol delivery platform in North America.

About Insa

Insa is a cannabis brand with a simple mission of being in business to make your day better. At the center of Insa's success is its leadership team – childhood friends Pete Gallagher and Pat Gottschlicht opened their first dispensary in 2017. Head growers Frank Golfieri and Kevin Sparks are master craftsmen cultivating high-quality cannabis. Chef Julian Rose brings creativity and unique training to the cannabis industry with 40 years of experience working as a chocolatier and pastry chef. Chris Geoffrion works tirelessly with his lab team to distill flowers into concentrated perfection.

Most awarded brand at High Times Massachusetts Cannabis Cup, Insa specializes in every step of the medical and adult-use cannabis process, from seed to store, priding itself on educating and helping each customer meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Chicopee, Insa's products are sold at their own retail stores in Easthampton, Springfield, and Salem, as well as at other retailers throughout Massachusetts. They also have operations in Pennsylvania and Florida. Further information about Insa and its products can be found at insa.com.

About Olde World Remedies

Olde World Remedies provides safe and convenient access to recreational and medical marijuana while improving the community around us. We believe that cannabis can be safely used in a therapeutic way, and that is why we are committed to providing some of the highest quality cannabis that can be found in Massachusetts. Located in Lynn, Massachusetts we provide a safe and supportive environment providing our customers with personal information and recommendations to give you the product best suited for your needs. Olde World Remedies is a family run establishment dedicated to improving the community around us. It is our mission to provide safe cannabis and properly educate our customers on both the effects and medical benefits of cannabis. We strive to provide discrete, safe and timely delivery to all of our customers.

