Lantern Expands Cannabis Delivery in Massachusetts to the South Shore

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., announced plans to expand its delivery zone to Massachusetts' South Shore in partnership with economic empowerment retail and delivery licensee South Shore Buds, and adult-use retail dispensary Health Circle. Customers over the age of 21 living in South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy, Brockton, Marshfield, Abington, Rockland, Kingston, and Plymouth are now able to order delivery of their favorite cannabis products through the Lantern marketplace .

Lantern launched in May 2020 as Massachusetts' first medical delivery platform and last summer became the first adult-use delivery marketplace to serve the Greater Boston area. Lantern initially partnered with South Shore Buds' delivery subsidiary, Bud Bus, last fall to deliver cannabis products from a North Shore dispensary to Boston residents. Now, South Shore residents can place on-demand delivery orders from South Shore Buds and Health Circle products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, concentrates and more. Flexible delivery times are offered, including same-day delivery on most products.

"Lantern's latest expansion is driven by our underlying mission to provide exceptional cannabis experiences in our local communities by working with reliable business partners who share a common goal of making cannabis retail more transparent and accessible," said Meredith Mahoney, Co-founder and CEO of Lantern. "We are proud to work with South Shore Buds and Health Circle as retail and delivery partners and have been impressed by how dependable, organized, and responsive the teams have been during the ongoing pandemic. We are excited to bring this diverse product selection to South Shore residents in the comfort of their homes."

"Lantern's commitment to supporting local businesses is evident in every part of its operations and we are proud to continue working with Lantern in an even greater capacity," said Ben Virga, one of the founders of South Shore Buds and Bud Bus. "At South Shore Buds and Bud Bus, we take customer safety seriously and our staff tests every product we carry to ensure our customers are getting what they want when placing an order. As COVID-19 remains a public health risk, we are committed to protecting the well-being of our community by providing essential delivery services. Through our partnership with Lantern, we look forward to serving a wider range of customers and offering unprecedented convenience and accessibility."

Consumers can shop today from South Shore Buds, with weekend service from Health Circle launching February 17.

About Lantern

Lantern is among the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platforms in the U.S. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales. Lantern was incubated out of Drizly Group, the most popular and reliable online alcohol delivery platform in North America.

About South Shore Buds

South Shore Buds is our vision for what a South Shore cannabis dispensary should be; a thoughtful, approachable space that is welcoming to all members of the south shore community. The store at 985 Plain Street in Marshfield is easy to access & delivers an elevated shopping experience with the friendliest & most knowledgeable team in the state. South Shore Buds has a highly curated selection of cannabis products across every menu category. There's something for everyone from the cannabis novice to the cannaseur. We carry a wide variety of the highest quality flower and pre rolls, concentrates and vapes to every kind of edible on the market from seltzers to ice cream to gummies and hard candies. We also carry some awesome tinctures and topicals.

About Health Circle

Health Circle is a small family owned and operated adult use cannabis dispensary in the heart of the South Shore. Conveniently tucked in at 21 Commerce Road, Rockland the retail location, featuring one of the largest showrooms in Massachusetts, is less than one minute off Route 3. Health Circle prides itself on carrying some of the state's most prestigious cultivators, ensuring that their customers have a wide and robust selection of the best offerings the state has available. With their own 5,000 square foot boutique grow coming online early 2022, Health Circle aims to take the guess work out of buying cannabis. Their trusted and educated budtenders are more than ready to assist guiding the consumer through the selection process. Ensuring that each question is thoughtfully answered and that their customers are completely satisfied with their purchase. By extending their operation to home delivery Health Circle now has the exciting opportunity to bring their top tier products right to your doorstep. Thus, making purchasing cannabis even easier.

