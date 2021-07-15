Lantern Expands Delivery Services in Massachusetts, Partners With Local Social Equity Licensees to Become First Marketplace to Offer Recreational Delivery in the State

BOSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today became the first recreational delivery marketplace to launch in Massachusetts. Lantern first launched in May 2020, providing legal cannabis to medical patients. The company was incubated out of Drizly, the largest online marketplace and delivery service for alcohol in North America and a market leader in Massachusetts.

Lantern's marketplace is launching in partnership with two participants of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission's (CCC) Social Equity Program; Freshly Baked, a Taunton-based, veteran-owned cannabis brand, and We Can Deliver, a delivery courier launched through Lantern's Cannabis Delivery Incubator Program. Lantern will be first-to-market to offer recreational cannabis delivery in Boston. Customers over the age of 21 who place their orders on LanternNow.com will have access to the widest selection of cannabis products available across all categories including flower, pre-roll, edibles, vapes, concentrates, and more. The platform accepts cash, debit, and other online payment solutions, and offers flexible delivery times, including same-day delivery on most products.

These landmark partnerships enable recreational cannabis consumers in the Greater Boston area to conveniently access their favorite recreational cannabis categories and products. Prior to the CCC authorizing recreational deliveries, consumers could only purchase legal cannabis through in-store orders or curbside pickup. The pandemic accelerated demand for same-day delivery services, and Lantern's latest offering allows consumers to order cannabis conveniently from their own homes and have products delivered safely and discreetly to their doorsteps. More of Lantern's dispensary partners in surrounding communities have also recently gone live, including Cultivate and Sanctuary.

"In the past year, demand for recreational cannabis has exploded in Massachusetts, and serving this key consumer demographic is imperative to our operations as an essential industry," said Meredith Mahoney, President of Lantern. "Companies like Freshly Baked and We Can Deliver exemplify Massachusetts' inventive and tenacious spirit, and we are delighted to work with them as launch partners. Lantern and our sister company, Drizly, are headquartered in Boston, and we will leverage our existing e-commerce insights to provide an exemplary delivery and retail experience."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to not only engage with local consumers but to also play an integral role in Lantern's recreational delivery launch," said Philip Smith, Founder of Freshly Baked. "As a veteran-owned company, Freshly Baked is dedicated to serving surrounding communities by providing high quality cannabis. Lantern's impressive reputation and reach will allow small business owners like ourselves to both connect with and serve a wider range of consumers."

"We Can Deliver's motto and mission is community driven," said Gabe Salazar, Founder of We Can Deliver. "Lantern's vision aligns with our philosophy and our team looks forward to not only serving the Greater Boston area, but also creating tangible professional opportunities for local entrepreneurs interested in breaking into the industry."

About Lantern

Lantern is a leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platform in the U.S. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales.

About The Freshly Baked Company

Freshly Baked was founded in 2018 by Philip Smith and Jenny Roseman, two disabled veterans who recognized cannabis to be an effective way of managing PTSD associated with their service to our country. The company was built to be a force for positive impact in the community while increasing access to cannabis for all. Freshly Baked strives to provide The Highest Quality in everything we do. From our products to our services and support, we expect the best for our customers and partners.

About We Can Deliver

Founded in Boston in 2019 by Gabriel Salazar, We Can Deliver is the premier delivery service company for alcohol and cannabis retailers. Its mission is to provide quick deliveries and customer-first service, getting it right the first time so that you can spend your time enjoying it. We Can Deliver is committed to building up and serving its community, creating pathways for local entrepreneurs to succeed.

Media Contact

Noah Bethke

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Lantern

Related Links

https://lanternnow.com

