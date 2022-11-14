Lantern Expands On-Demand Cannabis Delivery Service with iOS App

Mobile platform provides high-quality, modern e-commerce experiences from the palm of a consumer's hand

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today announced the launch of its iOS application. The iOS platform allows consumers to instantly access and shop the company's marketplace through their mobile platform at their convenience.

Lantern connects recreational consumers and medical patients with high-quality cannabis dispensaries offering products that meet their unique needs. The company's mobile app will provide customers with tools to ease their cannabis shopping experience. The Lantern app features a Discovery Guide that asks users a series of questions and uses that feedback to create a collection of personalized product recommendations. Additionally, the app allows consumers to shop from multiple dispensaries, browse through collections of their favorite products, filter by desired effects or feelings and on-demand delivery options, and purchase products at in-store prices. The app will also provide delivery updates once products are purchased and offer information regarding special promotions and events.

"The launch of the Lantern app reaffirms our commitment to connect consumers and patients with the cannabis products that are right for them, in an easy, convenient shopping experience," said Meredith Mahoney, Co-founder and CEO of Lantern. "Our app will not only make it easier for consumers and patients to order products on the go, but it will also allow them to connect to thousands of product offerings to choose products matched to their needs. The launch of the Lantern app is the next step in our e-commerce and home delivery offering, and we're thrilled to bring additional convenience and product discovery to the cannabis community."

Lantern is among the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platforms in the U.S. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales.

