Lantern Expands On-Demand Recreational Cannabis Delivery to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today launched on-demand recreational cannabis delivery in Grand Rapids, becoming the first marketplace to offer delivery in Michigan's second largest city. Lantern has been serving Michigan consumers since October 2020 when it became the first platform to launch on-demand delivery in Detroit.

Recreational consumers in Grand Rapids can now order their favorite products and brands directly from LanternNow.com and receive their orders in 60 minutes or less. Lantern's latest expansion will increase access to high-quality cannabis products, especially for consumers who live in municipalities that have opted out of permitting recreational provisioning centers.

"Michigan's recreational market is a sleeping giant, and we are thrilled to be on the forefront of creating exceptional retail experiences that will redefine how people shop for and consume cannabis," said Meredith Mahoney, President of Lantern. "We recognized the undeniable consumer enthusiasm for Lantern's services after launching in Detroit and look forward to working with local businesses in Western Michigan to make legal cannabis as accessible as possible to our growing consumer base in Grand Rapids."

Orders and deliveries will be fulfilled by 3Fifteen Cannabis and High Profile. 3Fifteen is a Michigan owned and operated cannabis group with locations throughout Michigan,with locations covering 50% of Michigan's population within a 20-minute drive. "We are excited to expand our same-day delivery service to our customers in Western Michigan through our partnership with Lantern," shared Tom Nafso, President and General Counsel of 3Fifteen.

High Profile is Lantern's newest dispensary partner, which curates and sells premium cannabis flower and products across Michigan, Missouri and Oregon. "Access and availability are more important now than ever, and we look forward to providing that for our customers together with Lantern," said Samip Shah, Chief Operating Officer at C3 Industries.

All deliveries through Lantern are subject to Michigan cannabis consumption laws and may not exceed 2.5 ounces of flower or 15 grams of concentrate. Customers must present valid photo identification at an approved residential address to receive deliveries. Lantern is now offering free delivery on orders over $50.

