Lantern Expands Social Equity Incubator Program, Launches the New Jersey Cannabis Project

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today launched its fourth social equity incubator program, the New Jersey Cannabis Project. This business incubator will provide social equity entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to succeed and become leaders in the emerging New Jersey cannabis industry.

The New Jersey Cannabis Project is divided into two parts, each with seven sessions led by industry experts, tailored to the pre- and post-license process, and is open to social equity applicants pursuing microbusiness, retail, distribution, and delivery licenses. Once accepted into the program, aspiring entrepreneurs and operators will have access to educational programming, technical services and application assistance, mentorship, operational consulting and a resource database for real estate opportunities and to connect with potential investors and equipment vendors.

Lantern launched its first cannabis delivery incubator in Boston in 2019, and then subsequently partnered with the nonprofit The Color of Cannabis , providing them with the resources necessary to run their 10-week Social Equity Business Registration Course year round in Colorado. It most recently partnered with Calyxeum to launch the Detroit Cannabis Project , which was named the official Technical Assistance Provider by the city of Detroit. Lantern itself was incubated out of Drizly, the largest online marketplace and delivery service for alcohol in North America.

"From the outset, Lantern's mission has been to generate economic opportunities in the cannabis industry for communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs," said Akele Parnell, Head of Equity Partnerships at Lantern. "Anyone who digs beneath the surface knows there's vast racial inequality in the cannabis industry. Black and Brown people are still disproportionately arrested and incarcerated for cannabis possession, and it is integral to our corporate identity to create a path for individuals targeted by the drug war to build successful companies, create generational wealth and rebuild their communities from within."

Lantern also anticipates expanding its proprietary e-commerce marketplace and delivery platform to New York and New Jersey once both states commence adult-use deliveries. Applications for The New Jersey Cannabis Project are open from October 8 to 29. For more information on the program, please visit https://newjerseycannabisproject.com/apply or https://www.instagram.com/newjerseycannabisproject.

