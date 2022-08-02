Lantern Launches its Fifth Social Equity Incubator Program in New York

The New York Cannabis Project offers educational programming, technical services and application assistance, mentorship and operational consulting to aspiring entrepreneurs

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , a leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today launched the New York Cannabis Project. The social equity incubator program uses educational programming, technical services, application assistance and mentorship to empower social equity entrepreneurs to become innovators in the New York cannabis industry.

The New York Cannabis Project is a multi-dimensional program segmented into the following four sections: business fundamentals, go-to-market strategy, community impact and the cannabis industry. During each step of the program, facilitators and collaborators provide industry training, education and resources to aspiring cannabis industry leaders from the communities most impacted by the War on Drugs.

The New York Cannabis Project has also collaborated with the Bronx Defenders and The Bronx Community Foundation to support the launch of The Bronx Cannabis Hub . The hub will provide New Yorkers with information about economic opportunities in the cannabis industry and tools to navigate the application and licensing process. Additionally, the company is collaborating with Terrence Coffie, MSW, adjunct lecturer in Forensic Justice at New York University and several other community organizations and stakeholders to develop an eight-week job readiness and training program for those interested in entering the cannabis industry.

The New York Cannabis Project is the company's fifth incubator program. Lantern launched its first cannabis delivery incubator in Boston in 2019 and partnered with The Color of Cannabis to launch a 10-week Social Equity Business Registration Course in Colorado shortly thereafter. In Michigan, Lantern collaborated with Calyxeum to create the Detroit Cannabis Project. Most recently, Lantern launched the New Jersey Cannabis project as a resource for entrepreneurs in the newly legalized market.

"For far too long, the criminalization of cannabis and the War on Drugs has ravaged Black and Brown communities throughout New York. Lantern's newest social equity incubator will provide opportunities to those disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs who are looking to enter the regulated cannabis industry and build pathways to business ownership and generational wealth," said Akele Parnell, Head of Equity Partnerships at Lantern. "The New York Cannabis Project builds upon the efforts of our four previous social equity programs. Lantern remains committed to generating opportunities for communities disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of cannabis and the company is excited about the opportunity to help advance social equity in New York."

Applications for the New York Cannabis Project are currently available online. For more information on the program, please visit https://www.nycannabisproject.org/apply .

About Lantern

Lantern is among the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platforms in the U.S. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales.

Media Contact

Phoebe Wilson

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Lantern