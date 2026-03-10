Lantern Partners AI Enters Agriculture With LanternBRP™

AI-native platform helps agribusinesses unlock greener growth

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Partners AI, a leading provider of AI-native SaaS solutions for businesses, today announced its official expansion into the agriculture industry with the introduction of LanternBRP™, a modular Business Resource Planning platform purpose-built for the sector and many others. Designed to replace fragmented technology stacks with a more connected, intelligent operating model, LanternBRP™ helps agricultural organizations streamline crop planning, strengthen supply chain traceability, improve equipment maintenance, manage commodity price volatility, and stay ahead of compliance demands.

Lantern Partners AI is targeting agricultural producers and suppliers with expansive networks of farms and distribution centers nationwide. By moving beyond the inefficiencies of legacy systems, organizations that deploy LanternBRP™ can turn disconnected data into actionable insight through predictive analytics and robust reporting. Companies in the field are projected to achieve at least $3.8M in annual savings by optimizing crop planning with real-time weather, soil, and market insights while also enhancing traceability from farm to fork.

One Lantern customer in the space noted, "We find that most Agri-SMBs have invested in many great data sources but lack the clarity or confidence needed to successfully grow their business based on those investments; this disconnect usually leads them to play more defense than offense in their daily operations." In an industry where inefficient systems and underused data can slow growth, success depends on connecting smarter analysis with stronger operational execution. Lantern's business solutions are built to solve exactly that challenge.

Craig Powell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lantern Partners AI, explained, "Mid-market agriculture companies have been asked to operate modern businesses on outdated systems. Our BRP exists to fix that mismatch. We pushed into this market to give real agribusinesses the operational intelligence they can actually use to master crop planning, supply chain traceability, equipment maintenance, and market volatility so they can grow, scale and be competitive." He added, "We're excited to see LanternBRP™ rapidly accelerate multiple farms nationwide."

LanternBRP™—the core offering of the parent company, Lantern Partners AI—is an AI-native, SaaS Business Resource Planning platform empowering businesses across multiple verticals that challenges the rigid, fragmented ERP incumbents. The highly flexible, customizable solution unifies data ecosystems, delivering real-time visibility, automated workflows, predictive analytics, and seamless integrations with 150+ systems. Built on a secure, enterprise-grade architecture with scalable and buildable onboarding that is less costly and with faster integration, it transforms operational chaos into clarity for measurable ROI and faster decisions. Prioritizing people before profit, Lantern Partner's operator-led expertise drives sustainable growth and competitive advantage for their partners.

