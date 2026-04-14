Lantern Partners AI Rebrands as Lantern, Expanding Its Vision and Reach

Lantern's new branding marks a bold evolution that reflects its mission of being the leading AI-native SaaS solutions. Post this

With scalable and buildable onboarding that is less costly and enables faster integration than traditional ERP systems, LanternBRP™ empowers SMBs to achieve measurable ROI through automated workflows, AI-driven analytics, and seamless customization tailored to each business's unique needs.

Ryan Stadlman, Lantern's Chief Brand Officer, says, "This rebrand represents our dedication to illuminating the path forward for forward-thinking organizations worldwide. Our new brand kit better reflects the energy and intelligence we bring to every business we touch." He continues, "Most importantly, organizations of all sizes will continue to have what they need most: an operational solution that adapts and grows with them, no matter the speed."

LanternBRP™—the core offering of the parent company, Lantern—is an AI-native, SaaS Business Resource Planning platform empowering businesses across multiple verticals that challenges the rigid, fragmented ERP incumbents. The highly flexible, customizable solution unifies data ecosystems, delivering real-time visibility, automated workflows, predictive analytics, and seamless integrations with 150+ systems. Built on a secure, enterprise-grade architecture with scalable and buildable onboarding that is less costly and with faster integration, it transforms operational chaos into clarity for measurable ROI and faster decisions. Prioritizing people before profit, Lantern's operator-led expertise drives sustainable growth and competitive advantage for their partners.

Discover how Lantern can transform your business at the new website www.Lantern BRP.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Riess, Public Relations

Lantern

[email protected]

SOURCE Lantern