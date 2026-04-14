Lantern Partners AI Rebrands as Lantern, Expanding Its Vision and Reach

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Lantern

Apr 14, 2026, 08:03 ET

Lantern Illuminates Path to Scalable Growth

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Partners AI today announced its rebranding to Lantern, marking a bold evolution that reflects its expanding mission to be a leading in AI-native SaaS solutions. The refreshed identity features a dynamic new logo symbolizing illumination on a path to success, a modern color palette evoking innovation and clarity, and a fully redesigned website that showcases the company's highly flexible Business Resource Planning (BRP) platform. The rebrand underscores Lantern's commitment to delivering a customizable AI-native BRP solution that unifies operations, provides real-time visibility, and drives predictive insights, transforming fragmented systems into a single, scalable source of truth.

With scalable and buildable onboarding that is less costly and enables faster integration than traditional ERP systems, LanternBRP™ empowers SMBs to achieve measurable ROI through automated workflows, AI-driven analytics, and seamless customization tailored to each business's unique needs.

Ryan Stadlman, Lantern's Chief Brand Officer, says, "This rebrand represents our dedication to illuminating the path forward for forward-thinking organizations worldwide. Our new brand kit better reflects the energy and intelligence we bring to every business we touch." He continues, "Most importantly, organizations of all sizes will continue to have what they need most: an operational solution that adapts and grows with them, no matter the speed."

LanternBRP™—the core offering of the parent company, Lantern—is an AI-native, SaaS Business Resource Planning platform empowering businesses across multiple verticals that challenges the rigid, fragmented ERP incumbents. The highly flexible, customizable solution unifies data ecosystems, delivering real-time visibility, automated workflows, predictive analytics, and seamless integrations with 150+ systems. Built on a secure, enterprise-grade architecture with scalable and buildable onboarding that is less costly and with faster integration, it transforms operational chaos into clarity for measurable ROI and faster decisions. Prioritizing people before profit, Lantern's operator-led expertise drives sustainable growth and competitive advantage for their partners. 

Discover how Lantern can transform your business at the new website www.LanternBRP.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Riess, Public Relations
Lantern
[email protected] 

SOURCE Lantern

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