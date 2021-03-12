Lantern Pharma Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV in the US on the RedChip Money Report®

DALLAS, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that an interview with CEO Panna Sharma will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV in the US on Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. local time. The RedChip Money Report® also airs on Bloomberg International in Europe at 6 pm local time on Sundays.

In the exclusive interview, Sharma discusses Lantern Pharma's current development pipeline, including its recently launched Antibody Drug Conjugate program, multiple research and development collaborations with leading cancer centers, and upcoming milestones. To view the interview, please visit: https://youtu.be/J-HKyn-JtiEhttps://youtu.be/u7G2l36rwn8.

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging advances in genomics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by using our proprietary RADR® A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Our collaborator-centered business model seeks out industry partners and leading scientific advisors to capital-efficiently develop our pipeline of genomically-targeted cancer therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing three drug candidates and an ADC program across seven disclosed targets, including two phase 2 programs, all focused on cancers with unique and unmet clinical needs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information at www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

