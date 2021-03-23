Lantern Pharma to Present New Data Supporting the Advancement of LP-184 at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform oncology drug discovery and development, will present new data on LP-184, a next-generation, targeted small molecule in the acylfulvene drug class, showcasing its potency across various 2D and 3D models of prostate cancer, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place from April 10-15, 2021.

Lantern's poster will highlight the spectrum of DNA damage repair defects, occurring in 25-30% of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients, against which LP-184 shows nanomolar potency. "In vitro studies of LP-184 continue to show potentially best in class efficacy in metastatic prostate cancer with a novel mechanism of action," stated Panna Sharma, CEO and President of Lantern Pharma. "Our ongoing work of LP-184 in metastatic prostate cancer in collaboration with Georgetown University has shown effectiveness in tumor models with mutations in DNA damage repair pathway components including in genes involved in Homologous Recombination and Transcription Coupled-Nucleotide Excision Repair. We look forward to sharing this new data at AACR and developing this compound towards the clinic and for the benefit of prostate cancer patients."

Details of the abstract are as follows:

Title: LP184, a novel alkylating agent, is efficacious in prostate cancer models with DNA damage repair defects

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents

Permanent Abstract Number: 1249

The full text of the abstract is now available on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website .

The accompanying poster will be available to view to registered participants during the conference via the AACR e-poster website on April 10, 2021, and published on the company website after the conference.

About Lantern Pharma



Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging advances in genomics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning by using our proprietary RADR® A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Our collaborator-centered business model seeks out industry partners and leading scientific advisors to capital-efficiently develop our pipeline of targeted cancer therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across seven disclosed targets, including two phase 2 programs, all focused on cancers with unique and unmet clinical needs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

About LP-184

LP-184 is currently in multiple research studies in collaboration with leading cancer research institutions. With the assistance of our RADR® A.I. platform, LP-184's mechanism of action has been well-characterized through numerous in-silico and in-vivo studies and described in published peer-reviewed articles. With observed nanomolar potency and blood brain barrier permeability, LP-184 is an alkylating agent that works by causing preferential DNA damage in certain tumor cells. As shown by CRISPR gene editing techniques, LP-184 activity is dependent upon the expression of Prostaglandin Reductase 1 ("PTGR1"), which transforms LP-184 into its bioactive form by the oxidoreductase activity of PTGR1. Additional information on LP-184 is available at: Oncology Drug Development Pipeline - Lantern Pharma.

