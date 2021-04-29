Lantern Pharma's Proprietary A.I. Platform for Precision Oncology Drug Development, RADR®, Surpasses 4.6 Billion Datapoints, Accelerating the Company's Progress in the Development of Biopharma Collaborations and Partnerships and Advancing the Company's Strategy to Develop the World's Largest A.I. Platform for Oncology-Focused Drug Development & Rescue

"We are extremely pleased to share the fact that we have increased the number of biologically relevant and curated datapoints that power our RADR ® platform by 16-fold since last May and nearly 4-fold since the beginning of the year. The pace of data acquisition, curation, and tagging achieved during this last campaign is well ahead of schedule and allows us to increasingly focus on building a more complete and more powerful library of algorithms and machine learning models aimed at rapidly answering questions that are fundamental to oncology drug development," stated Panna Sharma, President and CEO of Lantern Pharma. "Our mission to build the world's largest, most robust and most accurate A.I. driven platform for precision oncology drug discovery and development is advancing rapidly. The robustness of the datasets powering RADR ® is anticipated to continue to improve machine-learning results, accelerate automation of other features and aid oncology drug development for Lantern and our partners with the ultimate focus of benefitting cancer patients."

Lantern is committed to growing and enhancing RADR®, which it believes is among the largest drug development platforms powered exclusively for oncology drug development and rescue. The growing datapoints, and accompanying functionality in the A.I. platform, allow scientists, biologists, and engineers to collaborate on issues of drug activity, drug response, patient stratification, and cancer biomarkers at a pace which has been unachievable, until now. The developmental focus on increasing the number of datapoints, and improving the performance, power and biological relevance of the algorithms, is expected to yield additional targeted indications for Lantern's current pipeline of drug candidates. We expect that the platform will also help in revealing additional compounds and therapies that can be in-licensed and subsequently developed in a more efficient, and potentially more targeted manner. Lantern has used RADR® to uncover indications in multiple cancer sub-types, including CNS (central nervous system) cancers, drug-resistant lung cancers, lung cancer sub-types among never-smokers and SMARCB1 mutated cancers (e.g. Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors).

Lantern has filed two additional patent applications directed to the RADR® platform that further strengthen the Company's leading position in using A.I. for cancer drug development and drug rescue. The Company's patent applications are directed to using machine learning to predict and discover gene signatures associated with pharmaceutical agents, as well as using automated and machine learning methods on genomic and biomarker data for rescuing, repurposing and repositioning of pharmaceutical agents. Lantern expects to continue developing novel A.I. and machine learning functionality, methods and technologies that it will file patents on both as core technologies and directed in the use of its pipeline of drug candidates.

"As A.I. continues to transform drug development, platforms that can provide a machine-learning, A.I. driven edge are becoming an essential tool for companies to make informed, rapid decisions in cancer indication selection, trial design, validation of mechanisms and potential creation of combination therapy regimens," continued Sharma. "Now, with every major cancer and drug class being covered in our A.I. platform, Lantern can focus not only on accelerating our portfolio, but also on developing collaborations that continue to enhance and validate our platform while delivering insights for our biopharma partners. These RADR® powered insights are expected to accelerate development timelines, derisk key decisions and uncover new opportunities that may have gone undeveloped — ultimately leading to oncology therapies that can increase the personalization of treatment."

"Biopharma companies are looking to launch programs in validated indications more rapidly as they focus on maximizing the potential of each drug candidate," said Mr. Sharma. "We believe that RADR® can help design and launch these programs, that continue to grow in complexity, at a fraction of the cost and timeline of traditional oncology drug development. Creating novel genomic and mechanistic insights while also providing specific guidance on designing biomarker driven preclinical studies and clinical trials is an essential component of personalizing cancer treatment. RADR® is a powerful platform that can offer a significant competitive advantage for oncology drug development."

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically-targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across seven disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; and our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, and (iv) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2021. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

