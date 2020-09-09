Lantern Retains MATTIO Communications to Lead Public Relations Strategy

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today announced that it has hired MATTIO Communications to lead its national public relations strategy. MATTIO will develop and execute a comprehensive communications program that includes media outreach, thought leadership and social media services.

New York City-based MATTIO Communications will play an integral role in supporting Lantern's mission to further cultivate relationships with key multi-state operators and build brand awareness among regional consumers, retailers and media outlets. MATTIO will provide a suite of services that bolster Lantern's mission to not only help patients and adult-use customers safely discover cannabis products that work best for them and discreetly deliver products to their homes but also to empower disenfranchised communities to thrive in the cannabis industry through Lantern's incubator program and advocacy work.

After launching earlier this year in May, Lantern is operational in Michigan's adult-use and medical market and Massachusetts' medical market. The company plans to expand its ordering and delivery services to Massachusetts' adult-use market in the coming months and to new markets in 2021.

"The cannabis retail landscape is rapidly evolving and becoming more competitive by the day, and bringing in a leading agency with a trove of industry expertise is critical to Lantern's long-term growth," said Meredith Mahoney, President of Lantern. "We look forward to working with MATTIO Communications to bring our leading-edge guided cannabis product discovery and delivery platform to customers nationwide in the near future."

"With the accelerated demand for cannabis delivery in recent months, Lantern's swift ascent in the e-commerce space speaks to the undeniable mainstream appeal of cannabis products, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help everyday consumers access cannabis in a safe and transparent manner," said Rosie Mattio, Founder and CEO of MATTIO Communications.

About Lantern

Lantern is the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platform in the US. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales. Lantern is an independently operated company within Drizly Group, the preeminent platform provider for online sales of regulated consumer products. Discover your next favorite cannabis product at LanternNow.com .

About MATTIO Communications

MATTIO Communications was founded by Rosie Mattio in 2005 and is one of the longest running and largest marketing firms in the cannabis space. The company has supported the industry and grown up alongside it, working to normalize perceptions and remove the stigma surrounding cannabis. In 2019, the company was ranked on Green Entrepreneur's Top 100 Cannabis Companies and awarded MG Magazine's Best Workplaces. MATTIO works with clients across the U.S. and represents over 40 of the most visible companies in every sector of the cannabis industry.

