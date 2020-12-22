Lantern To Become First Platform To Offer Recreational Cannabis Delivery in Colorado

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern , the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., has today announced plans to be the first on-demand cannabis delivery service to offer recreational delivery in Colorado, beginning early 2021. Residents of Aurora, whose City Council passed a vote in favor of recreational delivery on December 21st, will likely be the first in the state to access Lantern's services once the city finalizes the permitting process next year. Lantern is an independently operated subsidiary of Drizly Group, the largest online marketplace and delivery service for alcohol in North America and a market leader in Colorado.

Colorado authorized medical and adult-use cannabis delivery to commence in 2020 and 2021, respectively, but state laws require individual municipalities to opt in to delivery services. Although medical deliveries are currently permitted in Boulder, Superior, and Longmont, Aurora will be the first city in the state to allow recreational deliveries. Lantern's leading edge on-demand delivery model is first-to-market in Colorado and will enter new territories within the state as more municipalities approve recreational delivery in the coming year.

Once Aurora's local law goes into effect, customers over the age of 21 in Aurora will be able to conveniently place recreational cannabis orders online at LanternNow.com and have products delivered to their doorstep within an hour. Lantern's user-friendly platform enables new and returning customers to discover products that best align with their lifestyles and preferences. Local dispensaries will be able to list their full menus on Lantern's platform and drive consumer engagement and product discovery opportunities through Lantern's intuitive interface.

"Colorado consumers have been waiting for nearly two years for recreational delivery to come online and Lantern is eager to offer our best-in-class services to eager customers," said Meredith Mahoney, President of Lantern. "Our sister company, Drizly, has already built an outstanding following and reputation in the state and we are confident that Lantern will apply these same market insights to provide timely and reliable cannabis deliveries throughout the state."

Lantern supports the city of Aurora's vote to prioritize social equity business owners in the delivery market and commends the city for taking an important step toward undoing the harm that the War on Drugs has on BIPOC. Lantern takes its commitment to social equity in the cannabis industry seriously, and has implemented a robust incubator program in Massachusetts. Lantern will continue to dedicate time and resources to local community organizations working to help social equity business owners obtain licenses in the Colorado delivery market as well.

About Lantern

Lantern is the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platform in the U.S. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales. Lantern is an independently operated company within Drizly Group, the most popular and reliable online alcohol delivery platform in North America.

Media Contact

Noah Bethke

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Lantern