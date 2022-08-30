Lantern Welcomes Ngiste Abebe to the Company's Board of Directors

Abebe offers more than a decade of experience in public policy, healthcare and cannabis

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern, a leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today introduced Ngiste Abebe as the seventh member of the company's board of directors. In this role, she will assist the company as it strives to provide legal, convenient access to local cannabis dispensaries and products for recreational consumers and medical patients.

Abebe is an immensely talented executive and cannabis advocate with more than a decade of knowledge in the public policy, healthcare and cannabis spheres. She currently serves as Vice Chair for the Virginia Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council, President of the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association and Vice President of Public Policy for Columbia Care. Additionally, Abebe volunteers as a board member for Virginia NORML, a nonprofit organization that works tirelessly to reform marijuana laws for a safer Commonwealth. She has used her vast knowledge of cannabis and public policy to advocate for cannabis policy reform as a panelist and speaker at the Virginia Cannabis Conference, National Black Caucus of State Legislators, Black CannaBusiness Conference and Cannabis Business Times Conference. Cannabis Business Times recognized Abebe's work by awarding her the Industry Leadership Award in August 2021. She also received the Young Alumni Merit Award from the Carnegie Mellon Heinz School of Public Policy in October 2016.

"I am excited to join Lantern and continue to advocate for a more equitable cannabis space," said Ngiste Abebe. "Lantern is an innovator in the on-demand cannabis marketplace that is committed to building a more accessible industry while addressing the impact of the War on Drugs. The company's expansive social equity incubator programs are not only beneficial to the areas in which they operate, but they also provide a blueprint for others to follow in the future."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ngiste to Lantern's board. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together, with her deep experience and strong passion for the cannabis industry," said Meredith Mahoney, Co-founder and CEO of Lantern. "She is a multi-talented speaker, panelist, advocate and leader who brings her tireless work ethic and enthusiasm to our board. Her insights into cannabis reform and public policy are incredibly valuable as we continue to expand our social equity efforts."

Lantern is among the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platforms in the U.S. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, Lantern partners with the best local dispensaries and cannabis brands to bring transparency, safety, and access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers through intuitive, personalized shopping experiences. Lantern's best-in-class expertise in regulated industries helps dispensaries operationalize on-demand delivery, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key consumer insights, and diversify their businesses to grow sales.

