LanternPartners.AI Launches to Put the "Main Back in Main Street" and Intelligence Back Into Business

Lantern's AI-native Business Resource Planning "BRP" disrupts outdated ERP systems and restores people-first operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LanternPartners.AI today announced its launch with a clear mission: put the "Main back in Main Street" by empowering business owners and operators with AI-native operational intelligence to manage and grow their businesses.

Positioned as a disruptor in a market long dominated by slow, expensive, and inflexible enterprise software, LanternPartners.AI introduces LanternBRP™, an AI-native Business Resource Planning platform built for businesses across any vertical. Designed to be streamlined and cost-effective, LanternBRP™ reaches the entire market, including the 99.9% of small to medium sized businesses that make up the "Main Street" of America and the 90% of small to medium-sized businesses that make up the global economy.

Unlike rigid, traditional ERP systems, LanternBRP™ is an agile and efficient SaaS platform configured around industry specific workflows and industry-specific business needs. It replaces fragmented data stacks, expensive license and transaction fees, and disconnected tools while restoring operational intelligence and giving businesses a modern foundation to scale and compete efficiently.

LanternBRP™ is designed on an AI-native architecture that continuously improves as businesses operate. The platform integrates data in real time, automates industry-specific workflows across marketing, sales, finance, accounting, human resources, product development, inventory management, and operations across industry specific supply chains and workflows. The LanternBRP delivers predictive insights that help operators identify issues before they become problems. The result is a single, intelligent platform for managing an entire business from one native AI environment.

LanternBRP™ is built on an AI-native architecture that continuously improves as businesses operate. The platform integrates data in real time, automates core workflows across finance, sales, operations, and supply chain, nearly every aspect of a business, and delivers predictive insights that help operators identify issues before they become problems. The result is a single, intelligent platform for managing an entire business from one native AI environment.

Ahead of its formal launch, LanternPartners.AI worked with early customers across multiple industry segments to deploy configured instances of LanternBRP™ tailored to each industry's needs. The company has developed or deployed more than 32 industry configurations and plans to continue releasing new configurations on a regular cadence.

For decades, small and mid-market companies have been forced to operate with systems never designed for them, resulting in bloated technology stacks, rising costs, and limited visibility into how their businesses actually run. Lantern was created to fundamentally change that equation.

"Main Street businesses don't need more software. They need better systems that actually work together, update in real time, and deliver value as opposed to complexity," said Craig Powell, Founder and CEO of LanternPartners.AI. "That's the power of native AI. Lantern is about restoring intelligence to operations, respecting the people running these companies, and helping them make better, faster, efficient decisions while improving both customer and employee experiences."

A Smarter Alternative to Broken ERP Systems

LanternBRP™ replaces what most companies currently manage across 12 to 15 disconnected tools, often costing several hundred thousand to millions of dollars annually in license fees alone. By unifying finance, go-to-market systems, CRM, inventory, sales, supply chain, HR, and more into a single native AI-driven data ecosystem, LanternBRP™ gives business owners and their teams clarity, control, and confidence.

The platform delivers real-time visibility, automated workflows, predictive analytics, inventory management, exception handling, quality control management, regulatory compliance and much more, across multilingual capabilities, and adaptive AI insights that help operators understand what is happening now and anticipate what comes next.

Traditional ERP systems often require up to 18 months to deploy, millions of dollars to maintain, years to deliver meaningful value. According to industry research, by 2027 more than 70% of recently implemented ERP initiatives will fail to fully meet their original business case goals , with as many as 25% failing catastrophically . LanternBRP™ can go live within as little as 90 days, delivering immediate operational impact with far less friction and at a more cost-effective price-point. Because the platform is AI-native, it continuously adapts to how a business operates, reducing the need for heavy customization, ongoing consulting, or complex data integrations and integration teams.

LanternPartners.ai's value proposition is straightforward: Better. Faster. Cheaper.

Better outcomes through AI-native, real-time operational intelligence

outcomes through AI-native, real-time operational intelligence Faster deployment and results without multi-year implementation cycles

deployment and results without multi-year implementation cycles Cheaper operations, replacing fragmented IT spend, consultants, and integration costs with annual pricing ranging from approximately $25,000 to $150,000, depending on industry complexity and demonstrable savings

The company is led by a team of operator-entrepreneurs with more than five decades of experience founding, scaling, and successfully exiting software companies, bringing firsthand understandings of what real businesses need to operate efficiently and grow sustainably; including experience navigating failed ERP implementations.

Keeping Main in Main Street

LanternPartners.AI is intentionally focused on mid-market and small businesses, including family-owned companies, regional operators, and local employers that power the U.S. and global economies. By replacing complexity with clarity and fragmentation with intelligence, LanternBRP™ helps businesses remain competitive without losing their identity.

LanternPartners.AI is live, has onboarded select partners, and continues to see growing demand from forward-thinking small and mid-sized business owners across a variety of industry segments.

Learn more at www.LanternPartners.AI .

About LanternPartners.AI

LanternPartners.AI is an AI-native Business Resource Platform ("BRP") company founded by serial entrepreneur Craig Powell along with seasoned operators with extensive experience at the intersection of software, AI, and real-world business execution.

We're driven by the conviction that it's time to put the "Main" back in Main Street. And, native-AI gives us a pathway to do so.

Challenging decades of rigid, fragmented ERP systems - or the patchwork of software platforms required to run a single business - LanternPartners.ai delivers a modern, unified platform powered by native AI for the intelligent execution of every dimension of a business: from customer-facing engagement and core operations to administrative functions and financial management - for organizations across diverse industries.

Built for owners and operators who value speed, clarity, and true accountability, LanternPartners.AI and the LanternBRP provides the intelligent foundation needed to scale confidently, compete effectively, and endure long-term in today's real-time economy - while improving employee and customer experiences.

Discover how Lantern can transform your business at www.LanternPartners.ai .

Media Contact:

Katie Riess, Public Relations

LanternPartners.AI

[email protected]

SOURCE LanternPartners.AI