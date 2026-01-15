Lanton Law Expands Leadership and Practice Areas; Rebrands as Lanton, Lanton & Sosa Law, PLLC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanton Law, PLLC is proud to announce a significant evolution in its firm structure, leadership, and service offerings. Effective immediately, the firm will operate under the new name Lanton, Lanton & Sosa Law, PLLC. This rebrand reflects the appointment of new leadership and a strategic expansion of the firm's capabilities to better serve clients across the United States and internationally.

The firm is honored to announce Maria Sosa as Managing Partner. In this leadership role, Ms. Sosa will help guide the firm's strategic direction while bringing a dynamic new practice area to the firm: Commercial Real Estate. Her expertise will provide critical support to clients navigating complex property transactions and development, as she also will be involved with serving our healthcare and technology clients.

In addition to her duties as Managing Partner, Ms. Sosa will play a pivotal role in the firm's lobbying arm Lanton Strategies International. She will spearhead advocacy efforts for U.S. clients, significantly strengthening the firm's regional footprint.

Coinciding with the rebrand, existing leadership will take on new, strategic roles:

Casandra Lanton has been appointed Chief Legal Officer. In this expanded capacity, she will deepen her focus on Human Resources and Employment Law while launching a new concentration in Technology Law, ensuring clients are protected in an increasingly digital landscape.

Ron Lanton transitions to the role of Senior Partner and Global Strategist. He will serve as the firm's lead strategist and oversee all U.S. and international lobbying efforts. While continuing his dedicated service as General Counsel to the firm's healthcare and life sciences clients, he is also expanding his practice to include Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), guiding clients through complex corporate transactions.

Lanton, Lanton & Sosa Law, PLLC will maintain its headquarters in Washington, D.C., placing it at the center of regulatory and legislative affairs. To support its growing client base in the Northeast, the firm has established its principal operations in Boston, Massachusetts.

"This evolution represents our commitment to providing holistic legal and strategic solutions," said Ron Lanton. "With Maria Sosa serving as Managing Partner, and our expanded capabilities in M&A, Technology, and Real Estate, we are better equipped than ever to advocate for our clients' diverse needs."

