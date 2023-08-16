Lanvin Group to Report 2023 First-Half Results on August 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, will release its unaudited results for the first half of 2023 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. On the same day, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 p.m. China Standard Time), the Group will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the released results and provide an outlook for the second half of 2023.

Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Events" tab of the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982
International: 1-412-902-4272
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945
Hong Kong-Local Toll: 852-301-84992
Singapore Toll Free: 800-120-6157

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the live call until September 6, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 5791065

Additionally, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. Lanvin Group is listed on New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LANV". For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

