Lanvin S.A. and Marchon Eyewear, Inc. Sign Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement for Eyewear

Marchon Eyewear started collaborating with Lanvin's Creative Director, Bruno Sialelli, to develop and manufacture sunglasses for the Lanvin Spring 2020 runway show held earlier this week in Paris, which will be exclusively sold through Lanvin's flagship stores.

Crafted in Italy, the new men's and women's eyewear collections will embody Lanvin's new aesthetic and attitude under the creative direction of Sialelli, who has added his distinctive touch to the brand's new signature style since his arrival earlier this year.

"I am delighted to announce this new partnership," says Jean-Philippe Hecquet, CEO of Lanvin. "I am convinced that the combination of Bruno Sialelli's creativity with Marchon's strong expertise and global vision will assure great success to Lanvin eyewear."

"We are very proud to collaborate with Lanvin and contribute to the brand's future global growth," commented Nicola Zotta, President and CEO of Marchon Eyewear, Inc. "Lanvin's prestigious legacy and modern vision have already begun to inspire our teams. We look forward to being a part of the forward momentum of the Lanvin brand and working closely with Bruno and his team to realize his vision, while extending our category expertise and positioning within the luxury eyewear segment."

The new Lanvin eyewear line is planned to be sold globally in select department stores, specialty stores, and premium sun and optical retailers, as well as in Lanvin's retail locations and online at lanvin.com.

About Lanvin S.A.

Lanvin is a French fashion house founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin, who created a particular style -- a complete world of elegance and refinement. She loved culture, surrounding herself with artists and rising stars from many different fields, leaving behind an exceptional cultural legacy.

Today, her famous codes, such as the work on colour shades, on contrast, on duality, and on couture details, are identifiable throughout the different Lanvin collections, twisted for a contemporary interpretation. A capacity for hard work and an intuitive understanding of the modern world explain the extraordinary success of Lanvin.

About Marchon Eyewear

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunwear. The company markets its products under prestigious brand names including: Airlock, Calvin Klein, Chloé, Columbia, Diane von Furstenberg, DKNY, Dragon, Etro, Flexon, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Liu Jo, Longchamp, Marchon NYC, Marni, MCM, Nautica, Nike, Nine West, Salvatore Ferragamo, Skaga and Victoria Beckham. Marchon Eyewear distributes its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors, serving over 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries. Marchon Eyewear is a VSP Global® company, which is a doctor-governed organization focused on connecting its 88 million members to affordable, accessible, high quality eye care and eyewear. For more information, visit www.marchon.com and follow @marchoneyewear.

