Laoban & Bachan's Unite for Tasty Collaboration, Exclusively at Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

The modern Asian frozen food brand and the Original Japanese BBQ sauce brand join forces for a craveworthy heat-and-serve dish, available for a limited time

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the fastest-growing next-gen Asian food brands are teaming up: Laoban, the modern Asian frozen food brand redefining the freezer aisle, and Bachan's, the original Japanese Barbecue Sauce brand with a cult following, have joined forces to launch Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken with Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce. The new limited-edition product is available now at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and will continue through January 2026.

Laoban & Bachan's unite for their first collaboration, now available exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for a limited time. Both Laoban and Bachan's built their cult followings by bringing bold Asian flavors straight to American kitchens; now they're coming together for the first time this holiday season with an ideal bite made for gatherings, dinner parties, and late-night snacking.

Perfect as a snack, appetizer, or quick meal, Laoban x Bachan's Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken combines Laoban's crispy, bite-sized chicken with the bold, fresh, umami flavors of Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce. Just heat, serve, and enjoy—no extra prep required.

"This is the first-ever collaboration for Laoban, and it felt like such a natural fit," said Patrick Coyne, co-founder and CEO of Laoban. "Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce has such a rich, authentic flavor, and it's the perfect complement to our Taiwanese-style popcorn chicken. We wanted to create a dish that's easy to prepare at home, without sacrificing the quality and flavor that our customers expect."

"At Bachan's, we've always been inspired by the tradition of sharing meals that bring people together, so it's exciting to collaborate with Laoban on this special collaboration," said Justin Gill, Founder and CEO of Bachan's. "Laoban's devotion to craft and heritage pairs with our own, and this Taiwanese popcorn chicken featuring Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a true celebration of flavor and culture. We're excited to bring comfort and joy to the table this holiday season."

This launch arrives at a moment when Asian flavors are breaking into the mainstream. In the past year, Laoban has expanded to over 8,000 retail locations and has seen exponential growth at Whole Foods Market. Meanwhile, Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauces can be found in over 25,000 stores nationwide. Their meteoric rise reflects booming demand for global flavors: the U.S. market for international foods is projected to nearly double by the early 2030s, with frozen Asian favorites like dumplings already generating several billion dollars in annual sales.

"At Whole Foods Market, we love when food tells a story," said Chris Manca, Principal Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "This collaboration between Laoban and Bachan's celebrates heritage and craft in a way that feels both authentic and approachable, giving our customers a taste of the cultural creativity shaping the food world today."

This launch signals not just the first collaboration between Laoban and Bachan's, but also a broader moment: modern Asian flavors are moving from niche to mainstream, taking center stage in the U.S. grocery aisle. With this collab, Laoban and Bachan's are bringing bold, ready-to-enjoy Asian flavors to kitchens across the country.

About Laoban

Laoban is a modern Asian frozen food brand bringing the dumpling shop experience to freezers nationwide. What began with chef-crafted dumplings has since grown into a broader line of frozen Asian snacks and appetizers. Known for bold, mouth-watering flavors and premium ingredients like grass-fed beef, Berkshire pork, and free-range chicken, Laoban is redefining what Asian convenience food looks like for the next generation. All products are made from scratch and feature a clean label and are free from preservatives, hormones, and additives. From savory dumplings to bao buns, each item is packed with complex yet approachable flavor and ready in minutes for everyday ease. Laoban is one of the fastest-growing frozen food brands in the country, available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and online via Instacart. In May 2025, Laoban debuted a new line of crave-worthy frozen snacks and appetizers inspired by classic Asian takeout favorites, bringing even more flavor, texture, and convenience to the frozen aisle.

About Bachan's

Bachan's was founded by Japanese American Justin Gill in 2013 and after six years of perfecting the multi-generational family recipe, the Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce officially launched in 2019. Guided by A Tradition of Bold, Fresh, Umami Flavor™, Bachan's takes a minimalistic, transparent approach to crafting authentic sauces inspired by Japanese flavors. All Bachan's sauces are cold-filled and made with the highest quality ingredients, free from preservatives and artificial additives—because Our Ingredients Matter®.

