Laoling, China, to build a boutique city

LAOLING, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily:

As the cold is getting stronger, people are competing to go out for leisure. It should be the "pocket park" at home. "It is close to home, very convenient, small and delicate, and very comfortable to walk around." Many citizens of Laoling City, Shandong Province, will take a walk in the pocket park downstairs when they have leisure time. Since the surrounding pocket park opened, it has become their habit to walk around every day.

In the city, you can "see the green through the window and go out to the garden". You can linger in the pavilions and corridors at the "gate of home" and watch the trees whirling silently. The urban environment is green all over your eyes, which makes many residents feel happy.

In Laoling City, more than 100 original single tone power distribution boxes have been covered with "new clothes", which has become a street scene. Well covers and wire poles have become micro landscapes, connecting the "small beauty" of street corners, the "one vertical", "four horizontal", "three areas" and "multiple nodes" night scenes, making the city scenery more recognizable, and making great efforts to draw the beauty of details in every corner, every brick, every tile, every plant, "Characteristic city" is enriched by "urban characteristics".

