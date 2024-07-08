Laparoscopic Ablation Market size is set to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laparoscopic ablation market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of next-generation laparoscopic ablation. However, reuse and reprocessing of devices poses a challenge. Key market players include AngioDynamics Inc., Balmer Medical SA, Bioventus LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., EDAP TMS, HealthTronics Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Medtronic Plc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global laparoscopic ablation market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular procedures, Urological procedures, Gynecological procedures, and Others), Technique (Radiofrequency ablation, Microwave ablation, Cryoablation, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., Balmer Medical SA, Bioventus LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., EDAP TMS, HealthTronics Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Medtronic Plc

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global laparoscopic ablation market is experiencing growth due to the adoption of next-generation ablation procedures, such as robot-assisted laparoscopic ablation. This technique offers several advantages over traditional methods, including higher accuracy in needle insertion, improved access to complex anatomical structures, and lower radiation dosages. Robotically controlled steerable needles are a key feature of this approach, enabling better control and visualization during the procedure. Advanced products like Ablatherm Robotic HIFU and Sonatherm are driving market growth. Ablatherm is used for prostate cancer ablation, while Sonatherm is a robotic laparoscopic probe for soft tissue ablation. Furthermore, integrated laparoscopic ablation instruments, such as AMICA GEN, which combines radiofrequency and microwave ablation techniques, are also contributing to market expansion. Overall, the introduction of these advanced technologies is enhancing the effectiveness and safety of laparoscopic ablation procedures.

The laparoscopic ablation market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Companies like AngioDynamics are leading this trend with innovative solutions like the BioFlo PICC and NanoKnife 3. Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics are adopting these advanced laparoscopic ablation devices for treating various organs, including the liver, stomach, and tissues in the abdomen. Doctors perform these procedures using small incisions, tools, and a camera to view the organs on a screen. Next-generation laparoscopic ablation devices offer advantages over invasive surgeries, such as quicker recovery time and reduced risk of complications. The reimbursement scenario for ablation procedures is improving, making these treatments more accessible to cancer patients undergoing cardiovascular, urological, or gynecological procedures. Healthcare investment in next-generation laparoscopic ablation devices is expected to continue growing as the market moves towards less invasive surgical diagnostic procedures.

Market Challenges

Reusable medical devices, such as laparoscopic ablation catheters, are economically beneficial for healthcare providers as they can be reprocessed and used on multiple patients. However, these devices can accumulate biological debris and microorganisms, leading to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). To mitigate infection risks, reprocessing involves cleaning, disassembling, disinfecting, reassembling, inspection, function testing, re-packing, sterilization, and relabeling. Reprocessing can occur on-site or through third-party facilities. In regions like Africa , Asia , Eastern Europe , Central America , and South America , reprocessing is common due to cost constraints. In the US, approximately 20-30% of hospitals reuse single-use devices, including catheters for ablation procedures. This trend reduces the demand for new products, thereby impacting the growth rate of the global laparoscopic ablation market.

, , , , and , reprocessing is common due to cost constraints. In the US, approximately 20-30% of hospitals reuse single-use devices, including catheters for ablation procedures. This trend reduces the demand for new products, thereby impacting the growth rate of the global laparoscopic ablation market. The Laparoscopic Ablation Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, hypertension, unhealthy diet conditions, smoking, and drinking. The market is driven by the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, such as laser ablation and electrocoagulation, using smaller incisions and advanced instruments like Helica thermal coagulator and sub-5 mm instruments. However, challenges include the use of laser and electric current, gas, and the risk of abdominal wall trauma, infection, and nerve tissue damage. New technologies like three-dimensional imaging, narrow-band imaging (NBI), and articulated instruments are being developed to address these challenges. Mini-laparoscopy and percutaneous instruments are also gaining popularity for their precision and effectiveness in treating conditions like endometriosis lesions, pelvic organ prolapse, and prostate cancer. However, the high cost of these advanced technologies and the need for specialized training limit their widespread adoption. The market is also facing competition from invasive surgical procedures like invasive surgery for kidney stones, live donor nephrectomy, and pelvic organ prolapse, as well as conventional medical treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which have side effects like abdominal pain and radiofrequency ablation, thermal ablation, cryoablation, and fulguration. Therefore, there is a growing demand for low-cost treatment options and the development of biological sensors and surgical techniques to improve patient outcomes.

Segment Overview

This laparoscopic ablation market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Cancer

1.2 Cardiovascular procedures

1.3 Urological procedures

1.4 Gynecological procedures

1.5 Others Technique 2.1 Radiofrequency ablation

2.2 Microwave ablation

2.3 Cryoablation

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Cancer- Cancer is a chronic disease characterized by the uncontrolled growth and division of cells, leading to the formation of tumors or leukemia. Factors such as high alcohol consumption, obesity, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, and genetic factors contribute to its development. Treatment for cancer varies depending on its stages and may include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, precision medicine, radiation therapy, stem cell transplantation, targeted therapies, and surgeries. Laparoscopic ablation, using radiofrequency and microwave technologies, offers a minimally invasive alternative to open surgical procedures for destroying tumor cells or tissues. These technologies can effectively treat subcapsular lesions, nodules adjacent to the diaphragm, and deeper tissue locations. With the increasing global prevalence of cancer and the advantages of laparoscopic ablation, this market is poised for growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Laparoscopic ablation is a minimally invasive surgical diagnostic procedure used to remove or destroy abnormal tissues in the organs located in the abdomen, such as the stomach or belly. The process involves making small incisions and filling the abdomen with air to create space for the surgeon to work. Laparoscopic ablation devices include small tubes, tools, and a camera that projects images onto a screen. Doctors use patches, laser, or electric current to ablate the targeted tissues. The laparoscopic ablation market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular, urological, and gynecological conditions. The reimbursement scenario for these procedures varies across hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Next-generation laparoscopic ablation techniques are being developed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recovery time.

Market Research Overview

Laparoscopic ablation is a minimally invasive surgical diagnostic procedure used to remove or destroy abnormal tissues in various organs, including the liver, pancreas, spleen, pelvic area, and stomach. The procedure uses small incisions, laparoscopic ablation devices, and tools such as cameras, screens, and patches. Doctors utilize laser ablation, electrocoagulation, Helica thermal coagulator, and other techniques to ablate tissues. Organs in the abdomen, such as the liver, pancreas, and spleen, are common targets for laparoscopic ablation. Conditions like chronic diseases, unhealthy diet, smoking, and drinking can lead to the need for laparoscopic ablation. The market for laparoscopic ablation devices is growing due to the advantages of smaller incisions, less invasive procedures, and the ability to use sub-5 mm instruments. Three-dimensional imaging, narrow-band imaging (NBI), articulated instruments, mini-laparoscopy, and percutaneous instruments are some of the advanced technologies used in laparoscopic ablation. Applications of laparoscopic ablation include the treatment of abdominal wall trauma, endometriosis lesions, and various cancers such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The market for laparoscopic ablation is driven by the increasing number of cancer patients, invasive surgeries, and healthcare investment in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics. However, the reimbursement scenario and competition from conventional medical treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy are key challenges. Next-generation laparoscopic ablation techniques include radiofrequency ablation, thermal ablation, cryoablation, and fulguration. These techniques are used to ablate nerve tissues and treat conditions like kidney stones, pelvic organ prolapse, and prostate cancer. The market for laparoscopic ablation is expected to grow due to the advantages of these next-generation techniques, which offer fewer side effects compared to invasive surgeries. Some of the key applications of laparoscopic ablation are in cardiovascular procedures, urological procedures, and gynecological procedures. The market for laparoscopic ablation is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for less invasive and cost-effective treatments. However, the market is also facing challenges such as the high cost of laparoscopic ablation devices and the need for specialized training for doctors to perform the procedure effectively. In conclusion, the laparoscopic ablation market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for less invasive and cost-effective treatments, and the development of next-generation laparoscopic ablation techniques. However, the market is also facing challenges such as the high cost of laparoscopic ablation devices, the need for specialized training, and competition from conventional medical treatments. Keywords: Laparoscopic ablation device, Surgical diagnostic procedure, Organs, Abdomen, Tissues, Incisions, Stomach, Belly, Air, Small tubes, Tools, Camera, Screen, Doctor, Patches, Laser, Electric current, Gas, Laser ablation, Electrocoagulation, Helica thermal coagulator, Smaller incision, Liver, Pancreas, Spleen, Pelvic, Chronic diseases, Unhealthy diet conditions, Smoking, Drinking, Hypertension, Medical science, Sub-5 mm instruments, Three-dimensional imaging, Narrow-band imaging (NBI), Articulated instruments, Mini-laparoscopy, Percutaneous instruments, Abdominal wall trauma, Endometriosis lesions, Biological sensors, Surgical techniques, Invasive surgery, Kidney stones, Live donor nephrectomy, Pelvic organ prolapse, Prostate cancer, Low-cost treatment, Conventional medical treatments, Cancer, Chemotherapy, Radiation therapy, Side effects, Abdominal pain, Infection, Radiofrequency ablation, Thermal ablation, Cryoablation, Fulguration, Nerve tissues, Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), AngioDynamics, BioFlo PICC, NanoKnife 3, Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers, Specialty clinics, Cancer patients, Invasive surgeries, Healthcare investment, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Laparoscopic ablation market, Reimbursement scenario, Ablation procedures, Cardiovascular procedures, Urological procedures, Gynecological procedures, Next-generation laparoscopic ablation.

